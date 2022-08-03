The best wireless earbuds in 2022: Our top picks for any budget

The best wireless earbuds make it easy to connect to your favorite music, movies, podcasts and more. There are more models than ever vying for our attention, and while Apple's AirPods are synonymous with the category, there are plenty of great-sounding alternative options to choose from.

Some of the premium models here are loaded with useful audio tech and also make the grade as one of the top models on our best noise-cancelling earbuds that isolate you from noisy surroundings, but we’ve also included our favorite mid-range and low cost earbuds models that are often less well specified in terms of features.

Keep reading through our picks of the best wireless earbuds and you’re sure to find a pair that fits your needs.

Top 3 best wireless earbuds

Best value: 1More Piston Buds

Although they didn't quite make the cut of our best wireless earbuds list, we feel the 1More Piston Buds offer the best value for budget-minded buyers. They come in at just $60 and offer Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, a 30-hour battery life and support for Bluetooth 5.2. If you can't splurge on earbuds right now, these are a great option. View Deal

Best overall for iOS users: Apple AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro are a premium priced pair of wireless earbuds. You get a lot for your money, though, including powerful ANC, a customizable fit and sweat- and water-resistance. Performance is top-drawer throughout and gesture controls are reliable. The shortened stems on these earbuds make the design looks less strange, too. View Deal

Best for noise cancellation: Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony's WF-1000XM4 are highly recommended, and one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds money can buy. Sound is refined throughout, battery life is decent and the inclusion of new Sony Headphones Connect app features alongside old favorites like 360 Reality Audio and EQ customization, make for one terrific package. View Deal

The best wireless earbuds to buy right now

(Image credit: Grado Labs)

The best wireless earbuds may sound pricey, but for class-leading sound they're worth it

Size: 1.19 x 1 x 1 inches | Weight: 0.2 ounces | Battery life (rated): 6 hours; 36 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet | ANC: No | Water resistant: Yes (IPX4 rated)

Balanced and authentic sound High comfort levels Good battery life Useful touch-controls No active noise cancellation

In a market that's oversaturated with options, the Grado GT220 are superb wireless earbuds that justify the price — a very rare feat. As a fair-weather cross-country runner, it’s vital any earbud is up to the task and won’t work itself loose. I’m pleased to say that the snug fit keeps the GT220 in place when the running conditions allow.

Moreover, Grado buds are perfectly pitched for showing off high-quality songs and with a suitably sized ear tip in place to give best acoustical seal, the level of musical involvement delivered by the 8mm full-range driver is truly remarkable.

Grado claims up to 6 hours playback at a moderate volume level. Total battery life extends to 36 hours and is based on fully charged earbuds (6 hours) combined with a fully charged case, which can bring the headphones back to full capacity 5x over. Recharging takes just 2 hours.

If you're an audiophile looking to hear Grado’s signature sound in a true wireless product with top audio quality as a priority over everything else and as such, it's near impossible to find a pair of wireless earbuds better than the Grado GT220.

Read our full Grado GT220 review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best-sounding wireless earbuds with ANC for Apple fans

Size: 1.2 x 0.9 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 0.2 ounces | Battery life (rated): 4.5 hours; 24 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 800 feet | ANC: Yes | Water resistant: Yes (IPX4 rated)

One of the best ANC modes Great sound Easy to use controls Comfortable fit Battery life is bettered elsewhere

It’s pretty amazing how Apple continues to enhance the performance of its noise-cancelling earbuds through software updates, and if it keeps up the good work, then the AirPods Pro could climb its way back to the top of our best wireless earbuds list. Spatial audio is an incredible addition that creates a 3D-like soundscape to enjoy movies and video games a whole lot better. Even simple, but practical, inclusions like auto-switching make a noticeable difference with functionality, allowing users to easily switch between iDevices that are connected to the same iCloud account.

The great news is that even without the latest iOS updates, the AirPods Pro still operate at a top-tier level, thanks to improved sound, strong ANC, a more ergonomic design for better comfort and fit, and all of the perks that come with the H1 chip. If there is any complaint to be made, it’s the same one every Apple fan has voiced since the first-gen AirPods hit the market, that being the subpar battery life.

Note also that Apple has just announced the AirPods 3 . These are something of a hybrid between the AirPods Pro and second-generation Apple AirPods, taking the Pro's shorter-stem design and sweat/water resistance and adding Spatial Audio support and a longer 6-hour battery life. There's no ANC, but at $179, they are cheaper than the AirPods Pro.

Read our full Apple AirPods Pro review .

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

Great balance of useful features and top sound

Size: 1 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 0.2 ounces | Battery life (rated): 12 hours (ANC off); 35 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet | ANC: Yes | Water resistant: Yes (IPX4)

Balanced and enjoyable sound Excellent ANC Decent battery life Fit may not be good for all

The Sony WF-1000XM4 improves on just about everything about the old WF-1000XM3, from reworking the design to enhancing ANC and tweaking the sound signature for better frequency balance. That all comes with a higher price, but the WF-1000XM4 sounds good enough to deserve.

This is also a particularly well-featured set of wireless earbuds. There's LDAC support for higher-quality music, a highly customizable ambient listening mode, support for all three of the big digital assistants and full EQ customization. Want to bring back the WF-1000XM3's bass-heavy sound? No problem.

Read our full Sony WF-1000XM4 review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Better ANC for less

Size: Not specified | Weight: 0.21 ounces (per bud) | Battery life (rated): 7 hours (ANC off); 24 hours (charging case with ANC off) | Bluetooth range: Not specified | ANC: Yes | Water resistance: Yes (IPX4)

Balanced, informative and convincing sound Good noise-cancellation Great control options Some will hanker after greater bass presence No multi-point connectivity

This third generation, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 has shrunk the earbuds from its bulky predecessors, and tidied them up while it’s at it, and managed to hold the price down to a level most realistic rivals compete at. Battery life is good. Control options are both extensive and reliable, and the app is great. Noise-cancellation, especially where wind is concerned, is competitive. And the sound is a combination of fanatical attention to detail, a naturalistic approach to rhythms and tempos, and a very pleasant unity of tonality.

Read the full Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 review .

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

Flagship sound and good ANC for half the price of the AirPods Pro

Size: Not specified | Weight: 0.21 ounces | Battery life (rated): 9 hours (ANC off); 24 hours (charging case) | Bluetooth range: Not specified | ANC: Yes | Water resistant: Yes (IPX4 rated)

Superior sound and call quality Decent active noise cancelling Great controls Respectable battery life Uncomfortable design EQ is ineffective No wireless charging or multipoint technology

At $180, the Sennheiser CX Plus face stiff competition, but they're a bargain worth pursuing for $130 and one of the top models at the price. Articulate, high-quality sound combined with normal playtimes, effective ANC, and dependable connectivity make them an enticing package.

Music lovers will swoon over the sound quality that delivers clarity and depth to feed your ears a well-balanced dose of deep lows, rich mids, and detailed highs. There are compromises in terms of fit and lack of features sported by some rivals, but even so there's plenty of value in these buds.

Read the full Sennheiser CX Plus review .

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

Upmarket features and sound quality in a neat package at a great price

Size: 1.2 x 1.1 x 0.9 inches (per bud) | Weight: 0.2 ounces (per bud) | Battery life (rated): 10 hours; 20 hours (charging case) | Bluetooth range: 80 feet | ANC: No | Water resistant: Yes (IPX4 rated)

Powerful bass 360 Reality Audio and DSEE support Lengthy playback time Works with Sony Headphones Connect app Strong connectivity Lacks some features found on Sony's upmarket models Charging case only holds two additional full charges No touch controls

Sony's WF-C500 earbuds may not wow you with their looks, but arguably these are the best wireless earbuds under $100. Music sounds punchy and although their profile might not be as depth-filled as Sony’s WF-1000XM4, you can expect powerful lows and crisp highs, along with under-emphasized mids. Should you want to tweak the sound, there’s the Equalizer feature in the Sony Headphones Connect app to manually adjust frequencies or select from nine presets that prioritize different sonic elements, depending on the music genre or content.

The WF-C500 isn’t perfect, though, with slightly impractical controls that can inflict some discomfort when attempting to activate, and mediocre capacity from the charging case. However, these are trivial complaints when factoring in the level of sound Sony has managed to engineer into these tiny buds, and they're a bargain-priced model that really shouldn't be overlooked.

Read our full Sony WF-C500 review .

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

Impressive sound and special features with OnePlus mobiles

Size: 1.25 x 0.9 inches; 2.3 x 1.9 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 0.15 ounces | Battery life (rated): 7 hours (ANC off); 38 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 40 feet | ANC: Yes | Water resistant: Yes (IP55 rated)

Rich, well-balanced sound Strong ANC Handsome, luxe design Great battery life Poor ANC playtime Some features are exclusive to OnePlus devices

Having tested the best OnePlus smartphones over the years, we knew the Android mobile manufacturer could create a solid pair of wireless earbuds. The original OnePlus Buds was a decent effort, but the Buds Pro blows all expectations out of the water. It boasts a handsome design that complements any OnePlus device, along with excellent sound and some of the best ANC in the category. OnePlus users get the better end of the deal with access to exclusive features such as the low latency mode for mobile gaming and Fast Pair for instantaneous connectivity with brand devices.

There’s also Warp Charge, the strongest charging technology we’ve seen that can generate 10 hours of use on a 10-minute charge. You’re going to need it since ANC playtime is as short as the AirPods Pro (4.5 hours). At least you know it won’t take too long to get these buds juiced up before rushing out the door.

Read our full OnePlus Buds Pro review.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

No ANC, but great sound and a best buy for dedicated Apple followers

Size: 1.21 x 0.72 x 0.76 inches | Weight: 0.15 ounces | Battery life (rated): 6 hours; 30 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 40 feet | ANC: No | Water resistant: Yes (IPX4 rated)

Well-balanced sound Spatial audio support Effective Adaptive EQ No ANC or Transparency mode Loose fit may not suit all

We knew what the AirPods 3 would consist of based on expert predictions and leaks , but never did we expect Apple’s third-gen model to turn out this great. Minus the eartips and noise cancellation, these buds are a near replica of the AirPods Pro, sharing many of the same features, while introducing new ones to the series. These include MagSafe wireless charging and skin-detect sensors that accurately discern when the buds are in your ears to enable auto-pause/play.

Music and movies are a delight to hear with Apple’s proprietary technologies like Adaptive EQ and Spatial Audio at the helm. We love that the popular Force Sensor was added for seamless operation. Best of all, Apple increased battery life to 6 hours, giving you 1 hour more than any other AirPods model, along with 30 hours in total via charging case. Simply put, the AirPods 3 is the upgrade iPhone users have been clamoring for, at least those not interested in the AirPods Pro.

Read our full AirPods 3 review .

(Image credit: Future)

Great sound and features, but better value can be found elsewhere

Size: 0.8 x 0.8 x 1 inches | Weight: 0.2 ounces | Battery life (rated): 12 hours (ANC off); 42 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet | ANC: Yes | Water resistant : Yes (IPX5 rated)

Stylish, durable design Great sound Great ANC Decent battery life More expensive than AirPods Pro

The Master & Dynamic will draw you in with its styling and keep your attention with its performance. ANC and its "Awareness" ambient mode work well, battery life is good even with noise-cancelling, and sound quality is among the best in its field.

The MW08 is, admittedly, an expensive choice: right now it's even more expensive than the AirPods Pro. But you do get a much, much better design in exchange, with earbuds built from ceramic, aluminum and stainless steel instead of plastic. The black color option is nicely understated, but go with the white or blue versions if you really want to stand out.

Read our full Master & Dynamic MW08 review .

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

No ANC, but a great-sounding earbud for less than $100

Size: 1.1 x 0.6 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 0.2 ounces | Battery life (rated): 9 hours, 45 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet | ANC: Yes | Water resistant: Yes (IPX5 rated)

Excellent sound Long battery life Elegant, splash-proof design No ANC Mediocre voice call quality

In a field full of excellent AirPods alternatives, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus still manages to stand out. While it lacks ANC there's still plenty about this sleek pair of wireless earbuds to love, not least the superb sound quality. This even gets a boost from the same amplification tech that Cambridge Audio uses in its CX hi-fi stereo amplifiers, should you engage the buds' High Performance mode.

There's also water resistance, full EQ customization and some very reliable voice assistant support, all for less than you'd pair for a set of the most basic AirPods. Battery life deserves a mention too: with High Performance mode on you can expect between 6 and 7 hours of uptime, which jumps to 7 to 8 hours with the Low Power profile.

Read our full Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus review .

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

The best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds for active lifestyles

Size: 0.75 x 1.18 x 0.94 inches | Weight: 0.2 ounces | Battery life (rated): 7 hours (ANC off), 30 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 40 feet | ANC: Yes | Water resistant: Yes (IPX4 rated)

Powerful ANC and Transparency modes Dynamic sound and Spatial Audio support Respectable battery life Comfy, secure fit Some features exclusive to Apple devices Limited Android app

The Fit Pro is a culmination of Apple and Beats’ greatest triumphs, packaging AirPods Pro-like performance into an updated Studio Beats design. Sound quality is amazing, backed by a proprietary transducer that keeps bass punchy, while also balancing frequencies to hear crisp mids and detailed highs. Spatial Audio for immersive 3D sound has also been added, making this the first Beats product to feature the technology. Popular features tied to the H1 processor are available, including automatic switching between Apple devices and FindMy to help locate misplaced buds. We also appreciate the integrated wingtips, which keep the buds secure during intense workouts.

Android users do get to bask in the sonic upgrades, though all other iOS-related features remain exclusive to iPhone and iPad users. The lack of features available on the Android app also means limits to what the Fit Pro can perform on Google’s mobile platform.

Read our full Beats Fit Pro review .

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

Great sound and useful smart features for fitness fans

Size: 1.3 x 0.7 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 0.2 ounces | Battery life (rated): 9 hours (ANC off); 30 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 40 feet | ANC: Yes | Water resistant: Yes (IP55 rated)

Rich sound Effective noise cancellation Doubles as a fitness tracker Stacked with features Loose fit Fitness features not as accurate as Apple Watch or dedicated tracker

The Amazfit Powerbuds Pro isn’t just one of the best sport headphones available. Its dynamic sound performance, effective ANC, and unique features also make it one of the best wireless earbuds in general, and a pair that can be had at an attainable price point. While the Powerbuds Pro already sounds great out of the box, you can download the Zepp app to access several presets that let you personalize audio and enable special modes like Motion Beat, which automatically raises bass levels to provide a livelier soundscape.

It’s also cool that the Powerbuds Pro can double as both an activity tracker and heart-rate monitor, though we wouldn’t rely too much on the recorded stats since they won’t be as accurate as what your Apple Watch 5 records. Still, they’re useful enough to gauge your exercise gains when forgetting to charge your go-to fitness tracker .

Read our full Amazfit PowerBuds Pro review .

(Image credit: Brian Coule/Tom's Guide)

Best ANC performance from an earbud, but price is high

Size: 1.5 x 1 x 1.1 inches | Weight: 0.3 ounces | Battery life (rated): 6 hours; 18 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 35 feet | ANC: Yes | Water resistant: Yes (IPX4 rated)

Unbeatable ANC Excellent call quality Dynamic sound Strong, reliable connectivity Daily battery life gave 30 mins less than rated in our tests Large charging case

How Bose managed to give its flagship buds almost the same ANC technology as the Bose 700 , with half the mics, is an engineering feat. Distractions will go unheard, as you enjoy media (e.g., music, videos, IG clips) with rich, well-balanced sound. The buds are even capable of blending ANC with ambient listening, giving you full awareness of your surroundings with the utmost precision; external noises sound clearer and are less harsh on the ears. A new software update introduces new ANC modes engineered for specific activities and places, along with Aware Mode, which automatically reduces “loud distractions as they happen,” returning to full transparency mode when they pass.

We do wish Bose optimized battery life better, especially since the listening modes take up a lot of power and the massive charging case holds a shorter amount of playtime than the AirPods Pro’s case.

Read our full Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review .

How to choose the best wireless earbuds for you

With so many wireless earbud options to choose from, you may find it difficult to settle on one. There are several factors to weigh up, and which one is most important depends on personal preference.

One factor to consider is fit. How comfortable is the earbud in your ear? Do the earbuds come with different sized tips so you can adjust them to your ear? The fit of wireless earbuds becomes even more crucial if you want to use them while working out. And if that's the case, water and sweat-resistance is another factor to consider.

Battery life is also key in choosing the best wireless earbuds. Check out the rated battery life and whether any carrying case comes with the earbuds to provide additional power. Then there's sound quality of both music and phone calls, which you can determine from reviews by professional testers and people who've bought the earbuds.

And of course, price is a big consideration. If you can splurge, you have a wider array of choices. But if you need to be budget-conscious, you may want to go with lower-priced brands or with older generations of wireless earbuds.

How we test the best wireless earbuds

In determining the best wireless earbuds, we consider fit, battery life, sound quality, design and value (are they worth the price?). We also factor in features like how well the controls work and how easily the earbuds pair with phones.

In terms of audio, we listen to many sample tracks that span a number of genres, including hip-hop, rock, jazz, classical and R&B, while evaluating volume, clarity and fullness. We also make phone calls to assess both call quality and microphone performance.

Find out what we listen for during our testing process and how to get the best headphone sound for you .

During the testing phase, our reviewers wear each pair of headphones for hours at a time throughout the course of a week. Reviewers will make note of battery life and how well it matches the rated battery life provided by earbud makers.

We evaluate earbuds based on our five-point system (1 = worst, 5 = best). If a product hits nearly every mark, it’s awarded an Editor's Choice badge.

For more information, check out our how we test page for Tom's Guide.

