How can strong winds affect trees and power outages?

By Kirstie Zontini
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 9 days ago

A few isolated strong to severe storms may develop Friday evening, with damaging winds the primary threat.

How can strong winds affect trees and power outages?

A healthy tree can usually withstand strong winds up to a certain degree, but when you add prolonged heavy rain — which can saturate the soil — it becomes a different story.

The water saturating the soil of trees weakens the root system. If it isn’t windy, the threat for tree damage stays low, but if winds pick up this could bring down trees.

[ Live Doppler 7 Radar | Interactive ]

Strong wind gusts over 40 mph along with a weakened root system could cause trees to fall over.

If a tree is weak or sick in your yard to start with, that could make it easier to be damage.

Trees can be close to power lines, so a secondary affect could be tree branches damaging lines and causing isolated power outages.

CBS 58

We Energies: Thousands without power as strong winds, rain moves through

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thousands of people are without power in southeast Wisconsin Monday morning, Oct. 25. Storms and strong winds are moving through the area. We Energies reports around 9:45 a.m., more than 4,000 customers remain without power. Track the We Energies Outage Map here. Meantime, the weather caused...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Olympian

Wind gusts, rain cause power outages across Thurston County Monday

Power outages were affecting neighborhoods throughout Thurston County Monday morning as strong gusts hit the region. Puget Sound Energy reported about two dozen outages in Thurston County, affecting over 2,000 customers as of 9 a.m. Monday, according to their outage map. Work crews were still investigating the cause of many of the outages at that time.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Powerful storm causes power outages, gusty winds

PORTLAND, Ore. - A strong low-pressure system is bringing wind gusts near 60 mph, heavy rain and power outages to much of the metro area on Sunday afternoon. FOX 12 Meteorologist Jeff Forgeron says Crown Point Vista House in the Gorge clocked at least two wind gusts above 50 mph Sunday morning. The Salem airport recorded a gust of 53 mph on Sunday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sacramento

‘Major Flood Threat:’ National Weather Service Says Storm Could Be Historic

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – We’ve talked about the rain moving into the area over the last week with the potential for flash floods and mudslides, but now we are seeing the real thing. The storm is here and last week’s dry skies and calm weather were definitely not a sign of what was to come. Sacramento calls this a major system and it’s something we don’t see very often in October, or really in any season, fall or not. For the latest on the storm, visit our storm updates page.  The amount of rain projected for downtown Sacramento by the National Weather Service is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
