Market Insight

The construction industry took a significant hit during the coronavirus pandemic, and numbers recently emerged to back that up: According to a report by New York State Comptroller Thomas D. Napoli, New York lost a total of 44,400 construction jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the industry’s w... — With the unofficial start of summer upon us, expect in the coming weeks temperatures to climb as comfort levels decline. While landlords are required to heat apartments during the colder months, tenants are generally left on their own when it comes to cooling their homes. On several occasions ove...