Best security cameras that work with Amazon Alexa 2022

By Jeramy Johnson
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

A Wi-Fi-enabled security camera is an excellent way to keep an eye on your home while you're away. If you can find an Alexa-compatible security camera, it makes watching over your home that much easier. For example, you can check in on the pets while you're at work, and, in the case of those with built-in microphones, quickly tell your kid that they're supposed to be studying instead of playing video games. With these cameras, you can ask Alexa to show you what is happening at any point in time and connect your cameras to Alexa routines and smart light bulbs for further home automation.

Check out these awesome security camera deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fz3Wi_0KiPGZ0N00

Arlo Pro 4

Top brand

Arlo Pro cameras are some of the best money can buy, period, and they also integrate well with Alexa . The new Arlo Pro 4 carries on that legacy and expands upon it with footage now in 2560x1440 (as well as 1080p and 720p), high-powered infrared night vision, a 6500K spotlight, and a 3-6-month battery life — and no hub is required to use it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5REh_0KiPGZ0N00

Google Nest Cam Indoor

Smart home

The sleekly designed Google Nest Cam gives you a 24/7 live stream of your home. You'll also get alerts in the Nest Aware app, with the ability to control all of your Nest products from one place. You'll also get two-way audio, and you can hide it just about anywhere, thanks to its diminutive size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cK3VL_0KiPGZ0N00

Blink Outdoor

Blink out

Blink's new Outdoor camera is reasonably priced for the feature set, offering a two-year battery life, which can be boosted to four years with a battery pack accessory. You can store files locally with the Blink Sync Module 2, or you can take advantage of Blink's affordable cloud storage plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2wzo_0KiPGZ0N00

Ring Spotlight Cam Wired

Integrated security

For 24/7 professional monitoring, the Ring Spotlight Cam is your best option since Ring offers Protect plans. These cameras also have full HD live streaming and recording and two-way audio and lifetime purchase protection from Ring. Plus, stolen cameras are covered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMd3y_0KiPGZ0N00

Blink Indoor

Blink in

The Blink Indoor cam shares all of the company's new Outdoor cam's specs and features, minus the weatherproofing. This accounts for the price difference, so if you don't need weather resistance, this is a solid and more affordable Blink alternative for your indoor or sheltered spaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNBDj_0KiPGZ0N00

Logitech Circle 2 Wired

Indoor or outdoor

This wired security camera is great inside and out with wide-angle 1080p live-streaming footage, and you can store up to 24 hours of footage for free. You also get a free daily 30-second time-lapse, and the smart alerts come with thumbnails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwfa3_0KiPGZ0N00

Blink Mini

Little one

While this is a wired-only camera, it offers many of the same features as the pricier Blink Indoor camera at a fraction of the price. It's super simple to set up and get started, and it's easy to use with your Echo Show or Fire TV devices. Plus, you can use the Blink Add-On Sync Module 2 to store your video files locally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pf0ww_0KiPGZ0N00

Wyze Cam V3

Budget pick

The latest Wyze Cam v3 comes with all the great features of the favorite v2 camera plus the bonus of 1080p color night viewing thanks to its impressive Starlight Sensor. This means you'll be able to easily spot your dog playing in the backyard even after the sun goes down. Also, unlike its predecessor, it's water-resistant with an IP65 rating so that you can use it both indoors and outdoors. Wyze did suffer from a security vulnerability recently but has patched it for devices like the Cam V3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDhIC_0KiPGZ0N00

Wyze Cam Pan V2

Pan and tilt

Another budget option, Wyze Cam's Pan V2, has a 360-degree horizontal range and a vertical range of 93 degrees.  When it detects motion, it'll even follow the target and tag it within its field of view. You get 14 days of rolling cloud storage from alert video, which is 180p at 15FPS. It also offers many of the features found in the Cam v3. This camera also received the security patch as the Wyze Cam V3 did.

Cream of the crop

The best Alexa devices combine excellent features with ease of use and convenience. For a great Alexa-compatible security camera, you really can't go wrong with the Arlo Pro 4. Though it is on the expensive side, with its excellent feature set, and solid Alexe integration it is a winner.

If you're looking to complement your Ring Video Doorbell, then you'd do well to pick up the Ring Spotlight Cam . The Ring Protect plans are inexpensive, and they come with other awesome features, like Ring Neighborhoods, which send you real-time crime and safety alerts from other Ring users in your area. Plus, you'll have all of your smart security taken care of in one app.

