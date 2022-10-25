Look Back at Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s Rocky Relationship

A complicated past! Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed their son, John, after their relationship was over and the New England Patriots star had already moved on with Gisele Bündchen.

"Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” Bündchen wrote in her October 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life . The Brazil native began dating Brady in December 2007 and Moynahan gave birth to John, whom they call Jack, in August 2007.

“[Tom] was there on that day and came in afterwards," the Blue Bloods actress told More magazine in 2011 about her labor. "He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed." In a June 2008 conversation with Harper’s Bazaar , the New York native reflected on her experience bringing a child into the world with her ex — and said she wouldn’t change a thing.

"There's no reason why my son years down the line would need to read anything [personal] about his mother or his father ," she said. “Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me . But I got so much out of that. It's golden and it's tough and it was f—ked up. But now I have a child and it's the best thing in the world."

While things may have been complicated between the John Wick actress and the athlete, Brady previously told Access Hollywood that the situation brought him and Bündchen closer .

“I’m blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in our life,” he told the outlet. “We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs together, and in so many ways, that’s kind of built our relationship so strong.”

The football pro and the supermodel tied the knot in February 2009. They share son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. Moynahan, meanwhile, married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.

“He’s the nicest guy ever,” the I, Robot actress gushed about her husband during a November 2015 appearance on The Rachael Ray Show. “Genuine, kind and sensitive. He’s the best.”

Years later, however, Brady and Bündchen sparked split rumors in October 2022 when news broke that they were living separately . “Tom and Gisele are still not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly one month prior, referring to Brady walking back his decision to leave the NFL .

As the quarterback and his wife made headlines for marriage woes, Moynahan reposted a quote via Instagram originally shared by marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon .

“Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime," the excerpt read.

