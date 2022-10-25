ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look Back at Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan’s Rocky Relationship

By Sarah Hearon
 4 days ago
A complicated past! Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed their son, John, after their relationship was over and the New England Patriots star had already moved on with Gisele Bündchen.

"Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” Bündchen wrote in her October 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life . The Brazil native began dating Brady in December 2007 and Moynahan gave birth to John, whom they call Jack, in August 2007.

“[Tom] was there on that day and came in afterwards," the Blue Bloods actress told More magazine in 2011 about her labor. "He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed." In a June 2008 conversation with Harper’s Bazaar , the New York native reflected on her experience bringing a child into the world with her ex — and said she wouldn’t change a thing.

"There's no reason why my son years down the line would need to read anything [personal] about his mother or his father ," she said. “Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me . But I got so much out of that. It's golden and it's tough and it was f—ked up. But now I have a child and it's the best thing in the world."

While things may have been complicated between the John Wick actress and the athlete, Brady previously told Access Hollywood that the situation brought him and Bündchen closer .

“I’m blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in our life,” he told the outlet. “We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs together, and in so many ways, that’s kind of built our relationship so strong.”

The football pro and the supermodel tied the knot in February 2009. They share son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. Moynahan, meanwhile, married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.

“He’s the nicest guy ever,” the I, Robot actress gushed about her husband during a November 2015 appearance on The Rachael Ray Show. “Genuine, kind and sensitive. He’s the best.”

Years later, however, Brady and Bündchen sparked split rumors in October 2022 when news broke that they were living separately . “Tom and Gisele are still not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly one month prior, referring to Brady walking back his decision to leave the NFL .

As the quarterback and his wife made headlines for marriage woes, Moynahan reposted a quote via Instagram originally shared by marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon .

“Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime," the excerpt read.

Scroll through to revisit Brady and Moynahan’s rocky history:

Comments / 44

Ace Rothstein
2021-01-26

Still will never understand why he married Gisele. That tramp was passed around by half of Hollywood before he married her what the fuck?

Reply
11
Dixman68
2021-01-26

Man, if he was black, it would be just another situation. Two women pregnant at the same time, Tom flipped a coin and broomstick won!

Reply(16)
7
Haley Storm
2021-02-01

eew Gisele looks just like a dude more and more each day! This pig cheated on his pregnant girlfriend with Gisele then cheated on his manly looking wife with other chicks with his pal Ben Afleck who also cheated on his wife Jennifer in his private jet( Dirty low down hamsters) then he cheats at football! What doesn’t this cowardly waste cheat at? Who gives a crap about this loser.

Reply
7
Related
SheKnows

Fans Are Speculating That Gisele Bündchen’s Cover-Up Tattoo May Symbolize How She’s Truly Feeling Amid the Divorce Rumors

Whether or not the divorce rumors are true, it seems to be a very transformative time for Gisele Bündchen. From sage-ing her car to taking a lot of “me” time, it seems Bündchen is doing what she says and putting herself first. Between the rumors and actual goings-on behind the scenes, it seems like there is a lot on Bündchen’s shoulders. But the model is taking it with ease, changing up her life to fit her new one — including changing some permanent parts of her body.
Us Weekly

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Declared Legally Single After Finalizing Divorce: Report

Open and shut. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were declared legally single on Friday, October 28, hours after the duo announced their split. The supermodel, 42, and the football player, 45, reportedly described their marriage as "irretrievably broken" in court documents obtained by TMZ. The pair's custody arrangement and property settlement were both confidential, but […]
Fox News

Kathie Lee Gifford says she's upset over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors: 'God loves marriage'

Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she was heartbroken over NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce rumors and argued that "God loves marriage." In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Gifford reflected on her marriage with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who was a former New York Giants football player and television sports commentator.
wegotthiscovered.com

Gisele Bündchen shades the heck out of Tom Brady in an Instagram post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid divorce rumors

At this point, it seems inevitable that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are headed for imminent divorce. Split rumors have been circling for weeks after it was first reported in September that the couple of more than 15 years were living apart following Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL and then hastily un-retire just 40 days later.
Daily Mail

Sealed with a kiss: Billionaire Robert Kraft, 81, marries ophthalmologist girlfriend Dana Blumberg, 47, in surprise star-studded wedding which saw Tom Brady attend alone, with Elton John and Ed Sheeran performing

Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sealed the deal with his longtime girlfriend Dana Blumberg in a super-secret surprise wedding ceremony in New York City, as Elton John serenaded the newlyweds. Kraft, 81, said 'I do' to ophthalmologist Dana Blumberg, 47, on Friday night at what guests were told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Cheers On Daughter Vivian, 9, At Horse Riding Amid Tom Brady Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bundchen took her daughter Vivian, 9, out for another horseback riding outing amid rumors of a permanent split from husband Tom Brady. In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the world-famous Brazilian supermodel, 42, wore gray yoga pants and a cropped, sleeveless tee as she watched Vivian hop on horseback for the October equestrian lesson, which reportedly took place in Palm Beach, Florida over the weekend. Gisele looked naturally stunning, wearing minimal makeup and long, wavy hair with sunglasses and small hoop earrings. She finished the look with sneakers and carried a bag while smiling at Vivian and proudly snapping photos of her daughter. Once again, Gisele went without a wedding ring.
PALM BEACH, FL
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement

Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
MICHIGAN STATE
RadarOnline

'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Slams Sobbing Sister Kyle Richards, Calls Her 'Cruel And Disgusting'

Kathy Hilton has no sympathy left for her sister Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, took to social media to slam the mother-of-four, 53, after popular podcaster Christian Gray Snow expressed concern for Richards.The awkward back-and-forth occurred when executive producer Alex Baskin shared a teaser for the Season 12 reunion episode in which Richards is seen visibly upset, openly crying as she tells Andy Cohen, "I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?""I'm so worried about why Kyle is so upset," the Christian Gray Snow Show...
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
RadarOnline

Construction HALTED At Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady’s Florida Mansion As Divorce Grows Imminent

Construction on Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s Florida mansion has been halted as the speculation that a divorce is coming soon grows, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the wake of rebuilding efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, construction has come to a stop at the super couple’s dream Miami beach mansion. Gisele and Tom are battling their own natural disaster, as allegations of explosive flights, time spent apart, absent wedding rings on fingers, and acquiring divorce attorneys emerge, signaling the end is near for their marriage. Tom and Gisele originally bought the land for $17 million at...
FLORIDA STATE
Women's Health

What Is Gisele Bündchen's Net Worth In 2022? Here’s How The Supermodel Made Her Millions

Gisele Bündchen has been a household name for years, and that's a status she worked really hard to achieve. Not only did she curate a super successful modeling career for over a decade, but she continued to build her empire with a lot of heart, hard work, hustle, and, of course, super lucrative endorsement deals. And, together with her (soon-to-be ex) husband and football star Tom Brady, the two have built up an empire of wealth together.
FLORIDA STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

