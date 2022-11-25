Nick Lachey! Alyssa Milano! Joe Manganiello! Celebrities Who Love Football

Football fanatics! It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady , Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football, but there are also plenty of stars that enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines, too — or from the comfort of their homes.

Whether they’re suiting up in the jerseys of their favorite players every Sunday afternoon or going all out for their fantasy football league, Tinseltown's finest has plenty of love for the game.

Nick Lachey , for instance, has been known to cheer on his team from the couch alongside son Camden, while John Legend does his fantasy drafts in his home while surrounded by daughter Luna's toys, making it a family affair.

Others, like Eric Decker , have given up their days on the field, but not their affinity for the sport; Jessie Decker says she and her husband watch the game religiously.

There are also plenty of A-list women in the stadiums’ stands, such as Gisele Bündchen , who is married to former New England Patriots quarterback Brady. The athlete played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two years before briefly retiring in February 2022 — he returned for season 3 with the team that same year — and his wife was a stadium staple for decades.

Kristin Cavallari , for her part, was hard to miss at Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins games when her then-husband was a quarterback. (She and Cutler called it quits in April 2020 after seven years of marriage.)

You’re also likely to find celebs such as Alyssa Milano — the Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later alum created her own line of fan apparel for women called Touch — rooting for their teams.

Then there’s E! News anchor Maria Menounos , who’s no stranger to the stadium Jumbotron: She has been to nearly 20 Super Bowls, after all!

Scroll through to see who else is loyal to the game — and for which teams! — below: