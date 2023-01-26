Kerry Washington! Gisele Bundchen! Celebrity Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present

For the love of football players! Kerry Washington , Gisele Bündchen and Ciara are just a few of the women who’ve been romanced by A-list NFL athletes over the years.

Bündchen is famous in her own right as a supermodel, but her love for husband Tom Brady has been evident since their early days of their relationship . The Brazil native was a staple at New England Patriots games for two decades before Brady left the organization and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

The Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author, however, was by her man’s side through the end of his career . She gushed over the seven-time Super Bowl champion in February 2022 after Brady officially retired from the NFL after 22 years.

“I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years. I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved,” Bündchen wrote via social media . “You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.”

She added: “I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!”

Ciara has also become a fixture in the NFL after marrying Russell Wilson in 2016, just a year after they started dating. Five years later, the “Level Up” singer made it clear that she is still impressed by the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

“On this day, a Leader was born. My King. On this day, a Compassionate Man was born. An incredible Husband and Father. On this day a Champion was born . An inspiration to so many! My Greatest Inspiration,” the singer wrote via Instagram in November 2021, celebrating the athlete's 33rd birthday . “I wake up everyday excited to love you, everyday with you feels like a celebration and today it’s a BIG celebration! Thankful to God for blessing me to go on this great journey called Life with you. You are everything to me. My Beautiful Birthday Boy I love you sooooo much! Happy Birthday Honey.”

Brady and Wilson aren’t the only athletes with powerhouse women supporting them from the bench — Kelly Stafford has had her husband, Matthew Stafford ’s back , since they were in college.

Scroll down to see some of the most recognizable women who have dated or are married to some of the biggest names in the National Football League: