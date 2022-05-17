Take a Tour of Former ‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s Stunning Home

Can you say #HouseGoals? It seems like everything in Audrey and Jeremy Roloff 's lives is picture-perfect, and the same definitely goes for their house.

The beautiful house is located in Rock Creek, Oregon, not far at all from the rest of their family and the infamous Roloff Farms . The former stars of Little People, Big World made the decision to move there when they had their first child, Ember Roloff, in 2017. As a matter of fact, the house wasn't even done when Ember arrived!

It was a long road to get to Rock Creek, too. Originally, the couple spent some time living in Los Angeles, before packing up and moving to Bend, Oregon, about three hours away from their family.

"Ultimately, the farm reigned in favor, of course," Audrey wrote in a blog post. "But after lots of reflection and discussion, we decided that it wasn't our 'next step.' We wanted to spend some more time away from the familiar, with minimal distractions, and save up some money to build a home."

But when baby Ember came, living near family became more of a priority. Luckily, the new house in Rock Creek left nothing to be desired. It's gorgeous, full of Audrey's rustic flair and was a lovely spot to raise their little one.

It's a good thing the couple allowed for more space, as they welcomed son Bode into the family on January 8, 2020. Thankfully, the home was completed by the time they became a family of four. It allowed Jeremy to have sweet moments while holding Ember atop his lap and reading her a story near a roaring fireplace, while he was able to rock Bode next to him in a stand-up bassinet.

Their family grew even bigger on November 8, 2021, with the arrival of son Radley . The reality TV couple teased that they may not be stopping with three children.

“We definitely want to have more kids. We’ll take them one at a time, but we are totally on board. Lord willing,” the A Love Letter Life author previously told In Touch . “We don’t want to put a number on it. But we’ll take them one at a time.”

Scroll down to see photos Jeremy and Audrey Roloff's home.