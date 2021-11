SPCA Florida has officially announced that it is relaunching its Doggie Date Program. A program designed to allow dog lovers to take a furry companion on a date. SPCA Florida said, “This fun opportunity is perfect for those wanting to see what it’s like to have a dog, those who can’t have a pet of their own, or just want someone to hang out with. The Doggie Dates also allow the dogs to interact with spaces outside of the adoption center, help relieve stress, and give them more exposure to potential adopters.”

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO