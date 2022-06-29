ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best OLED TV deals 2022: get an awesome OLED at the lowest price

By Tom Parsons
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 3 days ago

So, you've decided to buy a new TV and you've decided it has to be an OLED. Good choice! But which OLED should you buy and how can you be sure you're getting a great deal? Easy: you keep reading this very page.

There are some great OLED TV deals around right now, with some of the best OLED TVs we've tested over the last 12 months or so currently cheaper than ever before.

Most of the TVs you'll find below are 2021 models that are approaching end of life and are therefore heavily discounted. The odd 2020 model is still available, too, with rip-roaring deals to be had if you're quick.

Without further ado, here are the best cheap OLED TV deals available online.

Not interested in an OLED TV? Check out our round-up of the best TV deals

42-inch OLED TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EzIMw_0KSglSms00

LG OLED42C2 2022 OLED TV £1399 £1159 at Amazon (save £140)
LG's first 42-inch OLED TV has only been available for five minutes but has already had a big discount. It's slightly less bright than the bigger C2 models but otherwise has the same features. That should make it a huge hit, particularly with gamers who want a desktop TV with all of the next-gen specs. View Deal

48-inch OLED TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzYgD_0KSglSms00

Philips 48OLED806 2021 OLED TV £1299 £799 at Currys
Let's cut straight to the chase: this is our favourite TV of 2021. The OLED806 series is just brilliant, offering super-punchy and crisp images, solid sound, Ambilight and loads of next-gen gaming features, and at 48-inches its compact enough for any lounge. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AgXMd_0KSglSms00

LG OLED48C1 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £849 at PRC Direct
The C1 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2021 OLED TV range, and this 48-inch version is just as good as its larger siblings. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and more tempting than ever with this discount. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2OIs_0KSglSms00

LG OLED48C2 2022 OLED TV £1399 £1259 at Richer Sounds (save £140)
If you want a cutting edge 48-inch TV, the OLED48C2 is for you. This is the very latest LG OLED TV with all of the company's best tech and every gaming feature covered. Do also consider last year's C1, though, which is available with even bigger discounts and shouldn't be much of a downgrade. View Deal

55-inch OLED TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWaPo_0KSglSms00

LG OLED55C1 2021 OLED TV £1699 £1099 at Amazon
The latest C-series OLED from LG is everything you'd expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too. A brilliant TV, particularly at this price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCI4n_0KSglSms00

Philips 55OLED806 2021 OLED TV £1599 £899 at Amazon
While we've not yet tested the 55-inch OLED806, the 48-inch and 65-inch versions are Award-winningly brilliant and we've no reason to expect this to be any different. This is a big discount, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZqvE_0KSglSms00

Sony XR-55A80J 2021 OLED TV £1899 £1179 at Sevenoaks
Sony's awesome A80J OLED TV launched at £1899, was down to £1699 when we reviewed it (and gave it 5 stars) and can now be bought for much less than that. An absolutely brilliant TV that majors on authenticity. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkIgG_0KSglSms00

LG OLED55C2 2022 OLED TV £1899 £1699 at Currys (save £200)
LG's new C2 is the ideal TV for most people. It's brighter than any 2021 OLED, produces brilliantly punchy but natural images and boasts every next-gen gaming feature you could ask for. And now it's available with a discount. View Deal

LG OLED55G2 2022 OLED TV £2399 £2199 at Amazon (save £200)
While most people will be best served by the C2, above, the G2 is even brighter and punchier and boasts a frame-like design that makes it look particularly brilliant when wall-mounted. Do bear in mind that there's no stand in the box. View Deal

65-inch OLED TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364pff_0KSglSms00

Philips 65OLED806 65-inch OLED TV £2299 £1249 at  Currys
This is the best 65-inch TV of 2021 and it's now available for £500 less than at launch. For both picture and sound it's even better than the LG C1, below, and it also has beautiful Ambilight and two HDMI 2.1 sockets. View Deal

LG OLED65C1 2021 OLED TV £2499 £1399 at Amazon
The latest C-series OLED from LG is everything you'd expect – an all-round picture performer with every next-gen gaming feature you could hope for. It's got the catch-up apps that were missing from the CX, too. A brilliant TV, particularly at this price. View Deal

LG OLED65C2 2022 OLED TV £2699 £2449 at Amazon (save £250)
While the G2 is an even better performer, the C2 is still the 2022 LG OLED TV that most people should buy, thanks to its irresistible performance-per-pound credentials. It's got a flawless set of next-gen gaming features, too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQ7Yn_0KSglSms00

LG OLED65G1 2021 Evo OLED TV £2999 £2199 at Amazon
The G1 is LG's first Evo OLED, which takes the excellent performance and feature set of the C1 (above) and adds even more punch to images. It's got a lovely design that's specifically for wall-mounting, too (you'll need to budget extra for feet or a stand if it's not going on the wall). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBIkH_0KSglSms00

LG OLED65G2 2022 OLED TV £3299 £3099 at John Lewis (save £200)
The G2 offers the best 4K picture quality that LG currently produces, boasting not only OLED Evo technology, but also an added heatsink that allows the panel to be pushed to even brighter levels. The design is also lovely (though bear in mind that a wall bracket is included but a stand is not) and every gaming feature imaginable is supported. View Deal

77-inch OLED TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WlCbA_0KSglSms00

LG OLED77C1 2021 OLED TV: £3999 £2399 at Amazon
The 2021 version of LG's C-series TV has also now been discounted. It's not hugely better than the CX, but it does have better motion processing, a more complete app selection and a new Game Optimiser feature that gives you instant access to the set's many next-gen gaming features. View Deal

LG OLED77C1 2021 OLED TV: £3999 £2999 at Sevenoaks (save £1000)
The 2021 version of LG's C-series TV has also now been discounted. It's not hugely better than the CX, above, but it does have better motion processing, a more complete app selection and a new Game Optimiser feature that gives you instant access to the set's many next-gen gaming features. View Deal

When's the best time to buy an OLED TV?

TV prices fluctuate massively over the course of a year, and knowing the best time to buy can be the difference between bagging a bargain and paying well over the odds. Generally speaking, there are three times of year that are best to buy a new TV: spring, big sales events and big sporting events.

Of these, spring is often the very best. This is because it's the time of year that all of the previous year's TVs tend to be sold with huge reductions so that space can be made for the new models that were announced in the January. Generally speaking, TV improvements are fairly incremental from one year to the next and you can usually save yourself hundreds, if not thousands, by opting for last year's model. A word of warning, though: these are end-of-line models we're talking about so when they're gone, they're gone. Wait too long for the very lowest price and you could end up missing out entirely.

If you don't want to wait until spring, there are three big sales events to mark in your calendar: Amazon Prime Day , Black Friday and Cyber Monday . While Amazon Prime Day moves around a bit, Black Friday and Cyber Monday always take place, respectively, on the first Friday and Monday after Thanksgiving in the US. That means that this year Black Friday should take place on Friday 25th November, and Cyber Monday on Monday 28th November. While these sales events don't necessarily guarantee the very lowest prices you'll see all year, you can be pretty sure of getting a deal that's at least good, and quite possibly great.

While slightly less obvious, big sporting events often really do generate big deals on new TVs. Think Wimbledon, the Olympics and of course football tournaments such as the World Cup, Euros and the FA Cup Final. This year sees Wimbledon take place from 27th June to 10th July and, for the first time, the World Cup takes place in the winter, so look out for it starting on 21st November – that's Black Friday week. Expect deals aplenty.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

