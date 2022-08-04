Best Apple deals in August 2022

Finding the best Apple deals used to be a challenge, but these days? Not so much. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are currently offering some of the best Apple deals on all kinds of Apple kit. In fact, we're seeing some of the best Apple deals of all time right now, thanks in part to back to school sales .

For instance, the Apple Watch 7 is now at its lowest price ever. Likewise, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are up to $300 off. Even the new M2 MacBook Pro is getting a $100 off discount.

Best Apple deals right now

On any given day there are multiple Apple deals available. Whether you're looking for cheap AirPods , iPad deals , MacBook deals , or something else entirely, you can save between $50 to $300 off your favorite Apple gear, provided you know where to look.

But keep an eye on those Apple Watch deals , because they're a little bit trickier to find. Discounted Apple Watches tend to sell out very fast, so while it's possible to find Apple deals on Cupertino's smartwatch, you're going to have to grab those savings without hesitating.

We're all about saving money, so to help you with your Apple shopping, we're rounding up the best Apple deals in one spot. From Mac laptops to Apple iPads, here are the best Apple deals you can score right now. Also, make sure to check out our guide to the best Apple coupons .

Back to school and Apple deals

Back to school season is officially here. From Amazon to Walmart, retailers are now offering early back to school sales on laptops, backpacks, tablets, and more. We expect to see more discounts as the summer progresses, but there are plenty of deals you can take advantage of now. Keep it locked to Tom's Guide for the best sales of the season.

Today's best Apple deals

iPads

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Lowest price ever! The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Best Buy has it on sale for $399, which is $100 off and its lowest price ever. (On the landing page, scroll down to see the discounted iPad mini). View Deal

10.2" iPad (64GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

The 2020 iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 256GB of storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. The 256GB model is on sale for $429 ($50 off). View Deal

8.3" iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $409 @ Amazon

The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. View Deal

iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is here. The new tablet is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $469 @ Walmart

The iPad Air sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Retailers have a tendency to "hide" this discount, so make sure to check all iPad colors in case the sale has moved to a different model. Additionally, if you can wait, this iPad hit $379 on Prime Day and could drop to that price point again during back to school season. View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro is the first iPad to house Apple's M1 CPU, which means it offers record-breaking performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras along with Wi-Fi 6 support. View Deal

8.3" iPad mini 2021: up to $460 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

The new iPad mini features an all new thin bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. If you have an old iPad to trade, Best Buy will give you up to a $460 credit if you trade-in your old iPad for the new iPad mini. For instance, the previous-gen iPad mini would fetch you a $175 credit. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

Apple's top of the line iPad just got a generous price cut. For a limited time, Amazon has the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet on sale for $999. That's $100 off and its cheapest price ever. It features a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina mini LED display (2732 x 2048) with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. The new Apple M1 CPU also means it's the fastest iPad ever. View Deal

AirPods

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Looking for the cheapest Apple earbuds possible? Amazon has the AirPods with Standard Charging Case on sale for $99. That's one of their lowest prices of the year. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods 3 (2021): was $179 now $159 @ Amazon

The new AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $179. That's their lowest price right now at any retailer. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. View Deal

AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. View Deal

Apple Watch

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Apple Watch deals on the new Series 7 are here. The new watch comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging. View Deal

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $239 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch for those on a budget. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $50 under the Apple Store's price, but hurry, as this model goes in and out of stock. Just remember that this watch will not receive the next watchOS update. View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $299 @ Walmart

The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 CPU, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. Today's sale is one of the best Apple deals you can get on Apple's current-gen watch. View Deal

MacBooks

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The new MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review , we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. This is the first time it's on sale at a discounted price. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air M1 and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but it's still a solid Apple deal at $100 off. View Deal

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): $1,199 @ Amazon

Check stock: The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. It's currently out of stock at Amazon. View Deal

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $849 @ Best Buy

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops. Plus, you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. View Deal

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

Save $200: The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This laptop is coming in and out of stock at Amazon. Best Buy offers the same price . View Deal

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/1TB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Amazon

Save $300: This upgraded model includes a 1TB SSD. It's now on sale for $300 off its normal retail price. View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Amazon

$300 off: The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. Best Buy offers the same price . View Deal

iMacs and Mac Mini

Apple Mac Mini M1: was $699 now $659 @ Amazon

The Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors. It features Apple's M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Apple Mac Mini M1: was $899 now $849 @ Amazon

The Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. This configuration sports a 512GB SSD and is on sale for $849. View Deal

Apple iMac 27" 5K (2020): was $1,799 now $995 @ OWC

The 2020 iMac 5K is one of the most powerful all-in-ones on the market. It features a 10th-gen 3.3GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 5300 GPU. It's now on sale for $995, which is its lowest price ever. View Deal

iMac 21.5" (2020): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon

The 2020 iMac model has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Currently, it's on sale for $849. View Deal

Apple iMac M1 (7-Core GPU): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon

Amazon has the iMac M1 (with 7-core GPU) on sale for $1,149. Unlike its predecessor, the 2021 iMac features Apple's new M1 CPU, a larger 24-inch 4.5K screen, 7-core GPU, 1080p FaceTime camera, and 256GB SSD. (If you don't see this price, try checking different color iMacs). View Deal

Apple iMac (2021/8-core GPU): was $1,499 now $1,419 @ Amazon

This upgraded configuration of the iMac M1 features an 8-core GPU. Normally selling for $1,499, it's now on sale for $1,419. View Deal

Apple iMac 21.5" 4K: was $1,499 now $1,424 @ Best Buy

The iMac 4K is the best all-in-one for most users. It sports an amazing 4K display, 8th-gen 3GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's on sale for $1,424, which is $75 off. View Deal

Streaming

Apple TV 4K (2021): was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

The new Apple TV supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. Apple has added a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote, which we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore. View Deal

PS5 owners: get six free months of Apple TV Plus

PS5 owners can get six free months of Apple TV Plus. To get this deal, download and install the Apple TV Plus app on your PS5 and sign in using your Apple ID (or create a new one if you don't already have one). This will automatically link your two accounts and start your free trial. This offer can be stacked with current Apple TV Plus subscriptions — or if you're already enjoying a free trial. (However, it's not redeemable if you've subscribed to Apple TV Plus via a bundle offers like Apple One). View Deal

Beats headphones

Powerbeats Pro: was $149 now $110 @ Amazon

Designed for exercise and with a sweat-proof finish, the Powerbeats Pro will stay put through almost any type of workout thanks to their smart over-ear design. They also have a nine-hour battery life — long enough to last the most punishing of workouts. View Deal

Beats Fit Pro: was $224 now $199 @ Amazon

Free $25 Amazon gift card! The Beats Fit Pro are Apple's best workout headphones. In our Beats Fit Pro review , we found that they offer a dynamic soundstage with Spatial Audio support, strong ANC and transparency modes, and great call quality. Simply put, they're a no-brainer that serves better for workouts than the AirPods Pro. They're now at their lowest price ever and include a free $25 Amazon gift card. View Deal

Beats Solo3: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

The Beats Solo3 offer wireless Bluetooth and NFC connections. Plus, you get you about 40 hours of use per charge. What's more, a 5 minute charge gives you juice for about 3 hours of playback. They're now at their lowest price of all time. View Deal

Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. View Deal

iPhones

iPhone 13: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New Verizon customers can get up to $800 off the iPhone 13. Simply trade in your old device (new or damaged) and open a new unlimited line to get this deal. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier, you'll get an extra $200 credit. View Deal

Mint Mobile: get 6 free months @ Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is offering one of the best Apple deals we've seen from any carrier. Purchase any 6-month data plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get 6 additional months for free. For instance, Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is $30/month. Buy 6 months ($180 total) and you'll get an extra 6 months for free (you'll wind up with 12 months total). All Mint Mobile phones are eligible for this sale, including the entire iPhone 13 lineup. View Deal

Visible: first month of 5G data for $5 @ Visible

It's not an iPhone SE deal pe se, but Verizon-owned Visible is offering new members the first month of unlimited 5G data with hotspot for just $5 ($35 off) via exclusive coupon code "FUTURE". After the first month, you'll pay the regular $40/month fee for unlimited 5G data. View Deal

iPhone SE 2022: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon

Currently at Verizon, new and existing members can get a new iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best Apple deals we've seen. No trade-in is required for this deal. View Deal

iPhone 13 Pro: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering the best Apple deals on the new iPhone 13. New and existing customers can get up to $700 off the iPhone 13 Pro with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. View Deal

iPhone 13: up to $200 gift card @ Visible

Verizon-owned Visible is offering epic Apple deals this week. Simply purchase any iPhone 13, port your number to Visible, and customers will receive up to a $200 gift card for free. It's one of the best Apple deals we've seen from this carrier. View Deal

iPhone 12: free w/ new line @ Verizon

Verizon has multiple Apple deals on Cupertino's iPhones. However, their best deals gets you an iPhone 12 for free when you sign up for any unlimited data plan. That's $699 off. You must open a new line to get this deal. View Deal

iPhone 12: $700 off all models w/ Unlimited + trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T subscribers can get $700 off any iPhone 12 model when purchased with an AT&T Unlimited Plan and with trade-in of an iPhone 8 (or newer). It's one of the best Apple deals we've seen yet. View Deal

iPhone SE 2020: free w/ new line + Unlimited @ Verizon

Open a new line at Verizon and sign up for an unlimited plan to get the 64GB iPhone SE 2020 for free. Plus, make your purchase online and you'll only pay $20 activation fee (50% off). Apple deals don't get better than this. View Deal

iPhone 11: Buy one, get one free @ T-Mobile

The Editor's Choice iPhone 11 delivers superb cameras, fast performance, and excellent battery life. Switch to T-Mobile and open two lines of data. Your second iPhone 11 will be free in the form of bill credits spread out of 24 months. View Deal

iPhone SE 2020: was $399 now $249 @ Walmart

The ultimate Apple deal is here. Walmart is offering preorders of the new iPhone SE 2020 for $249. That's $150 off and the best iPhone SE deal we've seen period. The offer is valid with purchase and activation on AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint. An installment plan is required with the carrier, although there's no penalty for early pay off. View Deal

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen since the MagSafe Battery Pack hit the shelves. This handy wireless charger is compatible with all sizes of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, delivering up to 15W charging when attached. View Deal

Apple Store refurbs

Refurb Apple iMacs: from $889 @ Apple Store

Save $350: Apple offers the best refurbished devices in the industry. They're rigorously tested and restored to like-new condition by Apple and they come with a full, 1-year warranty. (The same warranty you get with new devices). Currently, the Apple Store has refub iMacs on sale from $889. View Deal

Apple trade-in deals

Apple is trying to make it easier to upgrade your Apple gear. For a limited time, the Apple Store is offering up to $500 for your old iPhone when you purchase a new iPhone 12 and trade-in your old iPhone . You can make the transaction online or simply bring your old iPhone to an Apple Store to receive your credit instantaneously. Users can also trade-in iMacs, Apple Watches, and Apple Macbooks. Apple isn't revealing when this special will end, so if you have an older Apple device, you'll want to take advantage of this asap.

