7 Tasty Ways to Cook Potatoes

I made these duchess potatoes for PW Cooks in early November, but decided to wait to post them at Christmastime once I decided to make them on the Christmas special instead of mashed potatoes. I decided to make duchess potatoes instead of mashed potatoes on the Christmas special because…well…I’d already taken the liberty of making my mashed potatoes on the very first episode of Season 1 (I’ve always been really good with patience) so I knew they were out the window. Second, Christmas dinner is the perfect time to make duchess potatoes if you’re going to make duchess potatoes, because they’re fancy and frilly and lovely while still having the yummy comfort-food factor of the mashed ones. Third, they go swimmingly with roast beef. And fourth, they’re chock full of egg yolks, which…well, there’s nothing more to say.

