CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

7 Tasty Ways to Cook Potatoes

By Authors
williams-sonoma.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you believe that Europeans once considered potatoes—along with tomatoes and eggplants—poisonous? We’ve come a long way since then, thank goodness, and nowadays can acknowledge their deliciousness in all sorts of incarnations. Our recipe catalog is thoroughly saturated with Russets and Yukon golds, blue potatoes and new ones. Here are a...

blog.williams-sonoma.com

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Cook Sweet Potatoes by Boiling Them First

Sweet potatoes are a classic side dish full of nutrients and benefits. This versatile root vegetable takes many forms: mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, breakfast potatoes and so on. Though the final result is delicious, making sweet potatoes can be a time-consuming task — baking a sweet potato can take nearly...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Slice-Baked Potatoes

When Marlboro Man, the kids, and I were in Colorado last month, we ordered Twice-Baked Potatoes one night. Instead of the traditional twice-baked potatoes our souls were used to—the hollowed-out potato halves stuffed with luscious filling and baked—they brought plates of curious potato rounds, each with a layer of melted cheese on top. We all looked at one other with panicked expressions. What were these frightening little discs? Who would mess with the simple beauty of a traditional twice-baked potato? What has happened here in Colorado? When did everything go so horribly wrong?
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Potatoes#Vitamins C#Brown Sugar#Food Drink#Europeans#Calabrian
Simply Recipes

How a Clever Cook Makes Faster (and Better!) Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes: how hard could they be, right? It turns out that there are many a pitfall on the road to perfect mashed potatoes, and minor adjustments can make all the difference. Cooking larger chunks of potatoes in simmering water to achieve richer-tasting and smooth potatoes is all well and...
RECIPES
Food52

Grandma Potatoes

My grandma, Jolly, has been making this recipe since she got married the first time—which was 72 years ago. In our little family, it is iconic: the side dish you fight about at Thanksgiving, and beg for every other holiday. Like all good roast potatoes, Grandma’s are extra crispy, aggressively seasoned, and greasy in a good way, so the paprika-stained oil lingers on your lips.
RECIPES
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
RECIPES
chatelaine.com

Jerusalem Artichoke And Potato Soup

This creamy artichoke and potato soup is brightened by an herbaceous crème fraîche. It's sure to warm you up as the weather gets colder.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Kielbasa, Cabbage and Potato Soup

In a large pot, heat oil over low heat. Add onion, cabbage, potatoes, water, broth, bay leaf, thyme, paprika and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, partially covered, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage and potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, put a little oil in a large nonstick frying pan over moderate heat. Add kielbasa and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the kielbasa from the pan and add to the soup. Remove the bay leaf. Makes 4 servings.
RECIPES
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Try making a tasty granola at home

Some granola recipes are too sweet, while others don’t bind into those super-satisfying clusters. A different approach solves for these snafus, and allows for improvisation: You can swap in any nuts, seeds or dried fruit you have handy, and adjust so yours is higher in protein or lower in sugar. Squirrel away a new favorite today.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

5 Tasty Ways to Use a Jar of Pumpkin Butter

Whether you've just cooked up a batch of homemade pumpkin butter or you recently grabbed a jar at your local fall festival, chances are, you're going to find yourself with a container of the spiced pumpkin condiment at some point this season. Now, the biggest rookie mistake when it comes to pumpkin butter consumption is thinking that the only uses for pumpkin butter are spreading it over toast or biscuits; this couldn't be further from the truth. Pumpkin butter is a delicious addition to any number of cozy recipes — both sweet and savory. Here are five ways to use pumpkin butter to help get you started in unlocking the full potential of pumpkin butter.
RECIPES
theimpulsivebuy.com

SPOTTED: Lay’s Kettle Cooked Buffalo Chicken Dip Potato Chips

You can only get these at Subway. But don’t fret my Buffalo chicken dip loving friends. If you don’t want to enter a Subway and come out smelling like a Subway, you can get delivery or wait and see if these end up in stores, like previous Subway exclusive chips. (Spotted by Jimmy L at Subway.)
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

Duchess Potatoes

I made these duchess potatoes for PW Cooks in early November, but decided to wait to post them at Christmastime once I decided to make them on the Christmas special instead of mashed potatoes. I decided to make duchess potatoes instead of mashed potatoes on the Christmas special because…well…I’d already taken the liberty of making my mashed potatoes on the very first episode of Season 1 (I’ve always been really good with patience) so I knew they were out the window. Second, Christmas dinner is the perfect time to make duchess potatoes if you’re going to make duchess potatoes, because they’re fancy and frilly and lovely while still having the yummy comfort-food factor of the mashed ones. Third, they go swimmingly with roast beef. And fourth, they’re chock full of egg yolks, which…well, there’s nothing more to say.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Sweet Potato Tian

The classic Provençal tian—a gratin of layered sliced vegetables served right from the vessel it’s baked in—gets a Chinese American twist, courtesy of recipe developer and fashion designer Peter Som. In this recipe, a favorite on his Thanksgiving table, Som uses thinly sliced rounds of sweet potato tossed in brown butter spiked with ginger, miso, dark soy sauce, and five-spice powder. “Made of fennel seeds, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and Sichuan peppercorns, five-spice is infinitely versatile,” he says. “It brings warmth to whatever I’m making. I like to say it’s pumpkin spice’s bolder cousin.” Stacking the slices so they stand upright on their sides (rather than flat against the pan) exposes their edges to the heat of the oven, allowing them to become crispy and intensely flavorful. If you can’t find dark soy sauce, you can substitute 2 Tbsp. regular soy sauce plus ¼ tsp. granulated sugar.
RECIPES
JC Post

Potato Bar fundraiser is set for United Way

Central National Bank will host a Potato Bar fundraiser in the basement of the Main Bank at 8th & Washington from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Proceeds will go to support the Junction City / Geary County United Way. Enter the bank through the northwest doors and proceed down the stairs.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
thecountrycook.net

Bacon Wrapped Potatoes

Seasoned, perfectly cooked baby potatoes wrapped in thick crispy bacon and served with a homemade sour cream and onion dip!. I've said it before, but it bears saying again: potatoes are my favorite veggie. They are affordable and you can do so much with them! This time we are turning them into a delicious appetizer that is bursting with flavor!
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Potatoes au Gratin

Heat remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a medium saucepan over medium until melted and foaming. Add flour; cook, whisking constantly, for 1 minute. Slowly whisk in cream until smooth. Whisk in salt, mustard, and nutmeg. Bring to a simmer over medium, whisking constantly. Remove from heat. Whisk in 3/4 cup of the Cheddar and 1/2 cup of the Gruyère, 1 handful at a time, until melted and smooth. Pour evenly over potato mixture. Sprinkle with remaining 3/4 cup Cheddar and 1/2 cup Gruyère.
FOOD & DRINKS
Real Simple

Sweet Potato Buttermilk Pancakes

These better for you buttermilk pancakes are irresistibly fluffy and tender, and just so happen to be made with a fall-favorite vegetable. Cooked and mashed sweet potato is whisked into a cinnamon and nutmeg spiced batter for a very autumn take on buttermilk pancakes. And you're not just drizzling maple syrup on top of a stack; the batter itself is sweetened with syrup for more of those warming caramel and vanilla notes throughout. Make sure to shop for real maple syrup for maximum deliciousness. Pro tip: While cooking these sweet potato pancakes, be patient and let the undersides turn a deep golden brown before flipping.
RECIPES
chatelaine.com

27 Delicious Ways To Cook Cauliflower Tonight

Cauliflower is a superstar vegetarian ingredient that comes into season in late-summer and fall. And there are dozens of ways to eat it beyond salad, from gluten-free pizza crust, to rice and creamy hummus. Here are just a few of our favourite cauliflower recipes.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy