CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

The best dog parks in Singapore

By Cam Khalid, Jude Elliot Tan
Time Out Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaygrounds and dog runs at the various parks in Singapore have since reopened and it's time to ease your cuddly companion out of lockdown with a game of fetch or a run around the lush green space – without a leash. A day out to these dog parks, runs, and green fields make a great alternative to the usual stroll around the neighbourhood. Plus, it's sure to make your dog's tail wagging. However, do keep 'em on a leash when you step out of the dog run, or when things get heated up with other doggos. And remember to keep a safe distance of at least one-metre apart from other pet owners.

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Parks#Your Dog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best Apartment Dog Breed In America

The relationship between dog and man is at least 15,000 years old. Early dogs may have been little more than companions. Eventually some became herd dogs, and others hunters. Of course, over most of the centuries of the man/dog relationship, dogs lived outside, as did their masters. Apartment houses are a relatively new invention, but, […]
PetsMySanAntonio

Best Dog Harnesses For Cars In 2021

A well-designed harness protects your dog in an accident or panic-braking. It also keeps the pup from wandering about the car or sticking the head too far out the window. Good harnesses are as little as $10. This article, Best Dog Harnesses For Cars In 2021, originally appeared on Forbes...
Canyon Lake, CAThe Friday Flyer

Dog Park for large dogs opens

Another amenity in Canyon Lake has been improved and is open for use. The dog park designed for use by large dogs is now open and nearly completed. Only benches need to be installed to complete the project. The Large Dog Park is located in the Eastport Park area of...
LifestyleTime Out Global

The best spots and places to watch the sunrise and sunset in Singapore

There are 365 (sometimes 366) days in a year to watch the sun rise and set. But being at the right time, at the right place for that epic shot of the glowing sky is easier said than done. If you haven't been outside lately, you might have missed out on some spectacular views of the sky. To help you out, we've rounded the best spots to catch the golden hour – whether early in the morning or just before dusk in the evenings. All you have to do is set your alarm, pack your tripod, grab your camera and make your way there pronto.
Wixom, MIPosted by
Oakland County Moms

Lyon Oaks Dog Park

Lyon Oaks Dog Park review, pics, hours, and info. Lyon Oaks is located within Lyon Oaks County Park on Pontiac Trail in Wixom, MI. Lyon Oaks is operated and maintained by the Oakland County Parks division of Oakland County. While many local dog parks consist of only a fenced-in area...
LifestyleTime Out Global

Best Paris river cruises

There’s no better way to explore the City of Light than by water. In a city full of magical things to see and do, few activities can be more enchanting than a trip along the Seine. To sail down the river in the City of Love is to dip under narrow bridges, pass tree-lined boulevards and spot iconic landmark after iconic landmark. The trips on offer don’t stop at the Seine either, and there are plenty of other canals and lakes to explore either as part of an organised tour or on your own steam. Ready to hit the water? Here’s our pick of Paris’s best river-based tours, trips and activities. Bon voyage!
Bay Shore, NYislipbulletin.net

Dog-friendly parks to visit this fall

Living on Long Island, finding dog-friendly parks can be a bit of a struggle. With the cooler weather coming in, it will soon be peak time to head out on walks with your furry friends. Use this list to pick some great dog-friendly parks in the area. Gardiner County Park.
Worldlonelyplanet.com

Explore the cultural wonders of Japan’s Bandai-Asahi National Park

Bandai-Asahi National Park, which spans Yamagata, Fukushima and Niigata Prefectures in northern Japan, is a region strong in traditional Japanese culture. From the yamabushi (mountain monks) of the syncretic Japanese religion, Shugendo, to the perception-warping art of bonsai, Bandai-Asahi has the ability to delight and inspire at every turn. Read on for our three-day itinerary for exploring the cultural wonders of Bandai-Asahi National Park.
LifestyleTime Out Global

These are the world’s 10 best cities for nightlife

You might not have been on the dancefloor much over the last year, but exhilarating nights out are back. And if you’re after a dizzying night of techno or some obscure funk and soul, we’ve found the loudest, funnest places to head to. Earlier this year, we quizzed 27,000 city-dwellers...
AnimalsNew Scientist

Even tiny green spaces in cities help urban wildlife biodiversity

Increasing the number of plants in cities provides a big and rapid boost to biodiversity, according to a four-year study in Melbourne, Australia. The findings add to the evidence that the greening measures many cities are starting to take can make a huge difference to wildlife, in addition to their other benefits.
AnimalsTime Out Global

Singapore's first giant panda cub is a healthy baby boy

It's a boy! Today, Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) confirmed the gender of Singapore's first giant panda cub, born to Kai Kai and Jia Jia on August 14. After close to a month in his mother's attentive care, the cub's gender was finally determined through a series of visual assessments by WRS's panda care team.
Pet ServicesDiscover Mag

The 19 Best Dog Foods For 2021

The dog food industry is home to thousands of options for pet owners, but all of these choices can sometimes be overwhelming—especially when you understand that fillers, artificial ingredients, and not-so-great meat products are often the standard for pet foods. When you want high-quality pet food, where do you look? Luckily, we’ve taken the time to narrow down this enormous industry to just 19 options, so you don’t have to spend all of your time doing the research. Here, you’ll find the 19 best dog foods for 2021. We’ve reviewed ingredients, price, and more to determine which of the thousands of brands makes this comprehensive list, so read on with confidence.
Jackson, MNJackson County Pilot

Community key to dog park success

I am writing this letter on behalf of the Jackson County Animal Protection Society, regarding some of the responses to a recent survey about a city dog park in Jackson. JCAPS would like to clear up a bit of misinformation expressed by a commenter in a survey regarding the establishment of a local dog park. The commenter stated dog parks “are dangerous and spread diseases.”
Petsthelaurelmagazine.com

Cashiers Dog Park

Written By: Luke Osteen | Issue: 2021/08 – August. The Dog Days of Summer are friskier thanks to the opening of the Cashiers Dog Park, located next to the Rec Center. If every dog has its day, then it’s only logical that Cashiers dogs have probably earned their own park.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Local Dogs Wiggling With Excitement For Soon-to-be Opened Oneonta Dog Park

A dog park in Oneonta, NY has been a long time in coming. Over the years, it had been proposed many times and then the ball really only started to move toward it back in late August of 2019 when the City of Oneonta’s Operations, Planning and Evaluations Committee (OPEC) agreed to let City Manager George Korthauer, along with Parks and Recreation and Engineering to explore the costs, size, and possible locations.
Petsdiscoverestevan.com

New Dog Park Receives Name Along With Donation

The Dog Park being constructed by the Kinsmen & Kinettes club now has a name, after receiving a hefty donation. They received a $10,000 cheque from Prairie Animal Health Centre, which gave the organization naming rights to the park for the next 6 years. That name will be the Prairie...
Charlevoix, MIPetoskey News-Review

Charlevoix raises funds for dog park

Despite pandemic upheavals, a dog park opened this past spring in Charlevoix, but it is still lacking several of the amenities initially planned for. A fundraising campaign is currently taking place through Patronicity.com for the installation of a water fountain, benches, trees, dog waste receptacles, and signs. If $17,500 can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy