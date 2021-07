Indie developer and publisher WanadevStudio revealed the release date for Ragnarock as the game comes to both Steam VR and Oculus. The VR rhythm game that will have you rocking out in the age of the Vikings will be released on both platforms on July 16th, 2021. The title has been in Early Access for a minute now and has been getting some cool attention for the gameplay and music. Now you can experience it yourself next week. You can read up more about the game here with the latest trailer.