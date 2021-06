These are the main highlights of the CFTC Positioning Report for the week ended on June 1st:. Specs added EUR gross longs for yet another week and pushed net longs to levels last seen in early March just below the 110K contracts. As usual in past weeks, the recovery in the Old Continent in combination with the firmer pace of the vaccination campaign and better results from domestic fundamentals continued to underpin the perseverant build-up of longs in the single currency.