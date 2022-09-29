ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian’s Love Life: A Timeline of the Reality Star’s Dating History

By Dan Clarendon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iigiy_0K6G0Q2100
Kourtney Kardashian attends the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 03, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Not to be outdone by her sisters’ love lives, Kourtney Kardashian had her share of relationship ups and downs before she married Travis Barker.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2021 that the Poosh founder was in a relationship with the Blink-182 drummer, whom she had been friends with for years before things turned romantic. “Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while,” a source exclusively revealed at the time.

The twosome bonded over their experiences as parents. Kardashian shares daughter Penelope and sons Mason and Reign with ex Scott Disick, while Barker welcomed son Landon and daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler before their 2008 divorce.

“They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot,” an insider told Us of the reality star and the musician in the early days of their romance. “Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

The duo’s relationship escalated quickly, and they frequently turned heads with their major PDA moments, from vacation makeouts to steamy red carpet appearances. In October 2021, Barker got down on one knee. The proposal was captured by Hulu cameras for season 1 of The Kardashians and aired the following spring.

While her romance with Barker blossomed, Kardashian’s coparenting relationship with Disick grew more tense. She addressed where she stood with the Talentless designer during a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians, telling her family that she “has sympathy” for her ex.

“I think it is really important for Scott to be accepting of [my] relationship [with Travis] so that the kids can feel good,” she told her sisters. “I am sensitive to him and his feelings. I communicate to him about the kids and I make sure that he is good. But beyond that, I just got engaged and I want to be happy and be in the moment. I just don’t think this moment is about Scott.”

The former couple dated on and off for nine years before calling it quits for good in 2016. Though they committed to being cordial for the sake of their kids, a source told Us their dynamic was “more strained than ever” as Kardashian’s romance with Barker took off.

During an April 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Disick shed more light on how his bond with the former E! personality changed once she moved on with the Meet the Barkers alum. “I’d rather be around [Kourtney and Travis] and be around my family than not at all,” he told the cameras, noting that he had been feeling “left out” of the Kardashian-Jenners’ inner circle. “It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend.”

Scroll down for a look back at Kardashian’s complete dating history — from Barker and Disick to Younes Bendjima:

