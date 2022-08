2022 Movie release dates: every major film coming out this year

As the year progresses, the movie release dates aren't letting up. Coming up next, autumn promises superhero flicks like Black Adam and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arriving on the big screen, as well as dramas like psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling and Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans.

Before the year is out, we also have blockbusters like Avatar 2 (officially titled Avatar: The Way of Water) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods to look forward to, as well as spooky treats like Halloween Ends and Hocus Pocus 2 releasing in time for pumpkin season. So, let's get up to speed with all of 2022's most exciting titles – grab your popcorn and dig into our guide to this year's most exciting movie release dates.

September 2022

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul – September 2

Salem's Lot [Cinemas] – September 9

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret – September 16

Distant [Cinemas] – September 16

The Woman King [Cinemas] – September 16

White Bird: A Wonder Story [Cinemas] – September 16

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish [Cinemas] – September 23

Don't Worry Darling [Cinemas] – September 23

Bros [Cinemas] – September 30

October 2022

Halloween Ends [Cinemas] – October 14

My Policeman [Cinemas] – October 21

Black Adam [Cinemas] – October 21

Ticket to Paradise [Cinemas] – October 21

Hocus Pocus 2 [Disney Plus] – October 31

November 2022

Amsterdam [Cinemas] – November 4

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever [Cinemas] – November 11

Spellbound [Apple TV Plus] – November 11

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile [Cinemas] – November 18

She Said [Cinemas] – November 18

The Fabelmans [Cinemas] – November 23

Strange World [Cinemas] – November 23

Creed 3 [Cinemas] – November 23

Disenchanted [Disney Plus] – November 24

December 2022

Violent Night [Cinemas] – December 2

Avatar 2 [Cinemas] – December 16

Shazam 2 [Cinemas] – December 21

I Wanna Dance with Somebody [Cinemas] – December 23

Babylon [Cinemas, limited release] – December 25

