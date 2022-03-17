ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 Pairs of Celebrity Doppelgangers

Have you ever mistaken one celebrity for another, only to realize later that they merely look incredibly similar? So have we, which is why we decided to point out some of our fave celeb doppelgängers. Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel have long mistaken for each other, whereas we recently noticed a striking resemblance between “13 Reasons Why” actor Dylan Minnette and Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman . Other notable doppelgängers include Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester (makes sense, as they starred in the remake of Single White Female together), Isla Fisher and Amy Adams (their similar looks go beyond just their red hair), and many more. Scroll to check ‘em out!

Emma Watson and Kiernan Shipka Photo: Getty Images
Victoria Pedretti and Hillary Duff Photo: Getty Images
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Javier Bardem Photo: Getty Images
Dax Shepard and Zach Braff Photo: Getty Images
Mick Jagger and Harry Styles Photo: Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks and Julie Bowen Photo: Getty Images
Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham and Eva Mendes Photo: Getty Images
Natalie Portman and Millie Bobbie Brown Photo: Getty Images
Amy Adams and Isla Fisher Photo: Getty Images
Dylan Minnette and Logan Lerman Photo: Getty Images
Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill Photo: Getty Images
Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel Photo: Getty Images
Mila Kunis and Sarah Hyland Photo: Getty Images
Leighton Meester and Minka kelly Photo: Getty Images
Victoria Justice and Nina Dobrev Photo: Getty Images
Jaime King and Jaime Pressly Photo: Getty Images
Logan Marshall-Green and Tom Hardy Photo: Getty Images
Andra Day and Rihanna Photo: Getty Images

