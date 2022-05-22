Pete Davidson Through the Years: A-List Relationships, Career Highlights and More

All hail the king of Staten Island! Pete Davidson has had his fair share of highs and lows through the years — from professional successes to broken engagements.

In the early 2010s, the comedian made quite a name for himself in the entertainment industry after starring on Guy Code in 2013 and joining Saturday Night Live as one of the longtime series’ youngest cast members at age 20 in 2014.

Throughout his career on the sketch comedy show and beyond, Davidson has worked hard to bring conversations about mental health to light . In September 2017, he revealed he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder during an appearance on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast.

“I’ve been a pothead forever. Around October [or] September last year, I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage,” he noted on the show. “I never really did any drugs, so I was, like, ‘I’m gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful.’ So I go and get off weed. They told me, they’re like, ‘You might be bipolar.’ … One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me].”

The following month, he talked about his diagnosis on SNL .

“As some of you know, I was recently diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, a form of depression,” he shared in an October 2017 episode. “First of all, if you think you’re depressed, see a doctor and talk with him about medication and also, be healthy. Eating right and exercise can make a huge difference.”

As he grows with and learns from his own personal struggles, Davidson’s public success has continued. In May 2020, his semi-autobiographical movie, The King of Staten Island , was released. Starring and cowritten by the stand-up comedian, the film earned him a People’s Choice Award nomination for the Comedy Movie Star of 2020.

Outside of his career, the Suicide Squad actor is also known for his star-studded love life, from his two-year relationship with Cazzie David to his whirlwind engagement to — and split from — Ariana Grande .

In April 2021, Us Weekly confirmed the writer was dating Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor .

“They’re happy with each other. He makes her laugh. Pete is a good guy and definitely a charmer,” a source shared at the time. “He’s easy-going and fun to be around.”

Four months later, however, the duo called it quits . “The distance put a strain on the relationship and it made it hard to maintain,” an insider told Us in August 2021, adding that the pair “had a great time while they were together.”

Though Davidson had previously implied he might leave SNL after its 46th season, he returned for another round in October 2021. “I can't believe I'm back," he said during the season 47 premiere that month.

Weeks later, his personal life made headlines again when he was spotted hanging out with Kim Kardashian ahead of Halloween. In November 2021, the duo confirmed their relationship when they were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California.

Scroll down to look back at Davidson’s career highlights and personal life: