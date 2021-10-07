CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEGUIAR’S DATSUN SUNNY PICKUP

fastcar.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two Meguiar’s promo vehicles priot to this were American Fords. This one… well, it isn’t. It’s a pimped JDM cruiser with a flawless finish and style for days – but just what the hell is it? We take a look back at the Meguiar’s Datsun Sunny Pickup. From Fast...

www.fastcar.co.uk

Comments / 0

Dallas News

Here’s the pickup truck for 2022 that gets 51 mpg

Even if you never thought you’d need a pickup, the 2022 Ford Maverick will convince you otherwise. For those above a certain age, the name Ford Maverick will bring up memories of the affordable 1970 compact that replaced the Falcon in Ford’s lineup. Its return for 2022 as a compact pickup truck may be surprising, but its mission is very much the same: to provide affordable transportation in a compact package. And given that nearly 77% of U.S. new car sales are workhorse vehicles like SUVs, vans and pickups, is it any wonder that the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick pickup is least expensive new Ford you can buy? In fact, when it hits the market, the Maverick will be the least expensive hybrid you can buy in America, although the EPA has not yet rated its fuel economy.
BUYING CARS
fastcar.co.uk

THE HISTORY OF MEGUIAR’S

We take a look at the history of Meguiar’s and find out how the legendary brand got to be one of the coolest and most passionate car care companies on the planet…. In the world of car cleaning, experience speaks volumes, and only one company can boast a history spanning more than 100 years – Meguiar’s. Founded back in 1901 by Frank Meguiar Jr., the first product ever to roll off the production line was in fact a wood furniture polish! Frank even made it using a good ol’ fashion eggbeater in his front room…
BUSINESS
Best Life

The One Car You Should Never Buy Used, According to 2021 Data

Whether we're taking a trip to the grocery store three miles away or cruising 3,000 miles across the country, many of us depend on our cars to get us to our destinations safely. And while having a reliable car is key, it doesn't have to mean your car has to be shiny and new. Most people in the U.S. actually drive used cars, according to Statista, which reports that 39.3 million used cars were sold in the U.S. in 2020 compared to 14 million new cars.
BUYING CARS
Best Life

This Is the Most Stolen Car in the U.S., According to Data

When you purchase a new vehicle, it's only natural to consider certain factors like style, quality, and safety—and, of course, it has to fit your budget. One thing you may not always take into account, but might want to start thinking about before your next automobile purchase, is how likely it is for your new vehicle to be the target of car thieves. Is the model you have your eye on the most stolen car in the U.S.?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Best SUVs for Older Drivers According to U.S. News

When older drivers choose a new SUV, convenience can be a huge factor. Today SUVs include comfortable cabins as well as amazing tech and safety features. Here are the best SUVs for older drivers, according to U.S. News & World Report. The 2020 Honda CR-V is spacious and easy to...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Mini Pickup Is Much Cooler Than Ford's Maverick

A Mini pickup truck might seem like an odd idea, but this particular example is not the first. The original Mini was also sold as a pickup, and it was a smashing success. Between 1961 and 1982, Mini built nearly 60,000 of them. Most impressive of all, it could carry a load of 1,500 pounds. In 2014, Mini unveiled the Paceman Adventure Concept, which was essentially a pickup truck. It was also as good as the Paceman would ever be before the odd production SUV was discontinued.
CARS
The Verge

Rivian’s R1T electric pickup truck took me to the top of the mountain

Not everyone who buys Rivian’s R1T electric pickup truck will drive it over basketball-sized rocks two miles above sea level. But that experience can be had on the North Fork Swan River trail in Breckenridge, Colorado, which is where the buzzy Amazon and Ford-backed startup gave The Verge and other media outlets one of the first chances to experience the R1T — a sleek, $67,500 luxury four-by-four for affluent-but-still-outdoorsy types that is finally shipping to customers after multiple delays.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
CNET

The best small SUV for 2021

It's no wonder SUVs are on basically everyone's car shopping list these days: They make a lot more sense for buyers compared with a sedan. Automakers know that, too, and it's hard to not find a new SUV sitting at any car dealership lot. While they come in all shapes and sizes, we want to go over the best small and compact SUVs on the market today. Out of the many, we picked the ones that impress us the most.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Cars Americans Don’t Want to Buy

Throughout 2021, a shortage of computer chips caused disruptions in the production of new cars, resulting in slowing sales. Dealers face scant inventories, and sales in August 2021 were even lower than August of 2020 during the sales decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The average new car, throughout 2021, sat on a dealer’s lot […]
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs and Trucks, According to Consumer Reports

Fuel-efficient SUVs and trucks have been hard to come by for a long time, but that is starting to change. With the phenomenal growth in electric and hybrid vehicles, cars of all sizes can be fuel-efficient. In some cases, they don’t use fuel at all. If a model you love doesn’t have an electric or hybrid variant by now, it probably will soon. It seems like automakers are announcing a new and more fuel-efficient vehicle every day. But which are the best? Here are the most fuel-efficient SUVs and trucks, according to Consumer Reports.
CARS
Outsider.com

A Car Lover’s Dream: Rare 1963 Chevrolet Corvette ‘fuelie’ Sells for a Massive Price

Over the weekend, a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette “fuelie” with 70,000 miles on its odometer went to auction and sold for a massive price. The car was owned by Larry Menard, the brother of John Menard who founded Menards home improvement company based in Wisconsin. Larry passed away in 2019 at 74 years old, but had built an impressive collection of classic cars, trucks, and memorabilia through the years. Recently, Menard’s estate put the collection up for auction, and the rare Chevrolet Corvette fetched an eye-catching amount for a car with thousands of miles on it.
BUYING CARS
CNET

Midsize SUV shopping: Check out the best picks for 2021

Shopping for a new midsize SUV, are you? You and millions of other people are. That's why automakers rolled out a buffet of choices, and to be fair, there are so many that it can be daunting to try and choose one. Which is best? While that ultimately depends on your budget and personal needs, we can certainly help you get started. Plus, some choices are definitely better than others.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

These 3 Full-Size SUVs Aren’t Just Spacious, They’re Also Super Safe

You may have plenty of reasons for wanting or needing a full-size SUV. Maybe you have a large family, or you regularly cart around an entire baseball team, just for fun. Perhaps your job requires you to have seating for eight. Whatever is prompting your search, you’re likely concerned about safety, too. Sure, larger vehicles tend to be safer than their smaller counterparts, but does that mean that all full-size SUVs are created equal? Certainly not. Here are the three safest full-size SUVs you can buy in 2021.
BUYING CARS
Fox News

Here's when the first electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup will be revealed

Chevy's electric truck his heading to Las Vegas. The automaker announced on Wednesday that the first Chevrolet Silverado EV will be unveiled at CES in Sin City on January 5. The battery-powered full-size pickup will be based on the same platform as the upcoming high performance GMC Hummer EV, but will be aimed at both fleet and retail buyers, similar to the Ford F-150 Lighting that goes on sale next year.
CARS
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
Robb Report

The Ford Mustang Mach-E: Everything We Know About the Spunky All-Electric SUV

Overview It was only a matter of time until Ford released its first fully electric vehicle. And what better way for the Detroit automaker to join the electric revolution than by slapping its most famous nameplate, Mustang, on an EV? Less expected, though, is the form it has taken. Despite its renowned moniker, the Mustang Mach-E isn’t a battery-powered muscle car. Instead, it’s crossover SUV—complete with four doors and room for the entire family in back—that was merely inspired by the 56-year-old pony. Needless to say, this has kicked up some controversy among the Mustang faithful. Auto purists are rarely welcoming of...
CARS
fastcar.co.uk

Meguiar’s Hybrid Ceramic Wash & Wax

Meguiar’s aren’t exactly shy when it comes to innovation and this new 2-liquid Wash & Wax system is proof of that. What we have here is the very latest offering in their Hybrid Ceramic range, an advanced wash and wax with an Si02 boost that produces extreme water beading. The...
CARS

