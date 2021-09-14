CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: 'The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial'

ABC News
ABC News
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPbP6_0JxFm2Ad00

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. The story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong.

How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye? How did the woman once heralded as “the next Steve Jobs ” find herself facing criminal charges -- to which she pleaded not guilty -- and up to decades in prison? How did her technology, meant to revolutionize health care, potentially put millions of patients at risk? And how did so many smart people get it so wrong along the way?

ABC News chief business, technology and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis , along with producers Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson, take listeners on a journey that includes a multi-year investigation. You'll hear exclusive interviews with former employees, investors, and patients, and for the first-time, the never-before-aired deposition testimony of Elizabeth Holmes, and those at the center of this story.

Starting Aug. 31, 2021, in a series of new episodes, "The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial" will take you inside the courtroom, breaking down the evidence and keeping score for both sides until 12 jurors decide the fate of the Theranos founder and new mother. Three years after she was first charged, we find out how this saga finally ends.

New episode 1: Where have you been, Elizabeth Holmes?

It’s been over three years since Elizabeth Holmes was charged with multiple counts of fraud. Once the youngest female self-made billionaire, she was poised to change health care forever. Now she faces decades in prison if convicted. What has Elizabeth been up to while the government has been building its case against her? The answer includes a trip to Burning Man, a new relationship and a baby born just over a month before her trial.

New episode 2: Bombshell

After four postponements, a global pandemic and a baby, Elizabeth’s long-awaited trial finally begins with jury selection. With millions of pages of discovery, a potential witness list of more than 200, and nearly 4,000 exhibits, Elizabeth’s team of heavyweights has their work cut out. And at the 11th hour, the biggest bombshell yet -- Elizabeth’s team has alleged that she was subjected to a decade of physical, sexual and psychological abuse. How will this play for a jury? Will Elizabeth take the stand, and what are the chances of a conviction?

New episode 3: The Jury

This week, after 11th-hour bombshell allegations of abuse were revealed, we meet the seven men and five women who will ultimately be deciding Elizabeth Holmes’ fate. We take a peek inside the courtroom, and speak with some of the potential jurors who were dismissed. We’ll hear firsthand what Elizabeth’s demeanor is like in the courtroom, what the prosecution and defense appeared to be looking for in a jury, and details about who was actually chosen.

New episode 4: Setting the Stage

Elizabeth, holding hands with her partner, Billy and her mother, Noel, breezes into the courthouse to hear opening statements in her financial fraud trial. The government and the defense set the stage, giving us a roadmap of how their sides of the case will unfold. The prosecution says this is a case about fraud, lying and cheating, while the defense paints a picture of an ambitious young woman trying to change the world. She made mistakes, they say, but didn’t break the law. And we hear from the case’s first witness: Theranos’ top ranking financial employee who has a lot to say about how Elizabeth may have misled investors.

New episodes of “The Dropout” are available for free on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Amazon Music , or wherever you listen to podcasts. Click here to find the show on your favorite app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GN6T4_0JxFm2Ad00
ABC News - PHOTO: "The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial" podcast is back with new episodes, available on Tuesdays.

Full two-hour ABC News "20/20" documentary: "The Dropout"

Episode 1: Myth-Making: Ex-Theranos employees describe culture of secrecy at Elizabeth Holmes' startup

Episode 2: The Enforcer: Ex-Theranos employee's wife: People like Elizabeth Holmes 'should be in jail'

Episode 3: A Star Is Born: Elizabeth Holmes on Theranos devices not working: 'I know that we made mistakes'

Episode 4: The Whistleblower: Theranos whistleblowers filed complaints out of fear of patients' health: 'It started to eat me up inside'

Episode 5: The Downfall: When Theranos' remarkable blood-test claims began to unravel

Episode 6: What Now?: How ex-Theranos employees reacted to Elizabeth Holmes' criminal charges: 'There's a lot of stuff I haven't dealt with'

