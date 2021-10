Far Cry 6 is out now, and it sure is another Far Cry. Looking at the critical response, including our own Far Cry 6 review from Lauren, there's a sense of increased apathy despite it being pretty damn fun. The consensus seems to be that it's what we've come to expect from the series, at least since Far Cry 3—decent combat and a gorgeous open world, stuck with repetitive side tasks and a half-baked story that treats revolution like an aesthetic rather than a theme. Last time it was cults. Before that it was a revolution—again. While that's worked before, it's clearly having diminishing returns.

