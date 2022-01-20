ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

45+ Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for That Special Someone

By Kelly Richman-Abdou, Jessica Stewart
mymodernmet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Valentine's Day just around the corner, you may be tempted to pick up a standard heart-shaped box of chocolates or a classic bouquet of red roses for the one you love. While traditional presents are a tried-and-true way to let that special someone know that you care, why not do...

mymodernmet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Harper's Bazaar

25 Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon for Everyone You Love

You don't need to give your loved ones Valentine's Day gifts to express how you feel—but should you want to, something unique goes a long way. And of all places to track down those standout presents, Amazon is one of the easiest. For Valentine's Day 2022, the everything store...
SHOPPING
The Daily South

Our Favorite Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Grandparents

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We think the best thing about Valentine's Day is the opportunity to remind everyone that we love how much they mean to us, including Grandma and Grandpa. Whether you'll be giving a gift in person or want to send a fun surprise in the mail, these Valentine's Day gifts for grandparents will help remind them how much they are loved. We know grandparents can sometimes be hard to shop for because they don't necessarily need or want anything, but we're sure they'll enjoy these unique and fun gift ideas. While we'll never be able to fully express how thankful we are for grandparents, these small tokens of appreciation are a good place to start.
CELEBRATIONS
FanSided

M&M’S Valentine’s Day gifts offer a personalized touch

As February 14 approaches, finding that perfect way to say I love you becomes a quest. With this year’s M&M’S Valentine’s Day gifts, saying I love you can be a personal message. How will you express that love and devotion?. Valentine’s Day can be tricky for some...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
hardcoregamer.com

Infernax Gives the Gift of Retro Violence This Valentine’s Day

While Berzerk Studio are arguably best known for the musical bullet hell game Just Shapes & Beats, they’ve been working on a little game called Infernax (in addition to web games past and present) since at least 2015, when it was successfully crowdfunded on Kickstarter. After all this time, though, the ultra-violent, side-scrolling action-RPG ode to NES games finally has a release date. A date when it will be able to truly show off the demonic horrors and brutal challenges it has prepared for players. And that date is…Valentine’s Day. After all, what better gift for a loved one than seeing someone’s head get crushed in?
VIDEO GAMES
KWQC

Valentine’s Day jewelry gifts that resonate and empower

BOCA RATON, FL (KWQC) -Valentine’s Day is a time for showing that special someone that they are thought of, appreciated, and loved. Yet millions of people buy their special person easy options like candy or flowers. For those who are ready to take their gift giving up a notch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New Jersey 101.5

6 non-romantic Valentine’s Day gifts for friends or family

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about that yearly dilemma. What to buy those people who aren’t necessarily romantic relationships. After all, so many people fall into this category. Some people buy Valentine’s Day gifts for brothers, sisters, children and other...
LIFESTYLE
mymodernmet.com

10 Thank You Notes and Cards to Show Your Appreciation to All the Amazing People in Your Life

You have probably written dozens of thank you notes in your life. To your grandma, to your wedding guests, to your best friends—sending a sweet card can express your gratitude for gifts received. More importantly, a well-written thank you note lets the recipient know you value the intangible gifts they give. Love, time, and advice all deserve recognition. As you express your gratitude to the people around you, consider sending a thank you card from our curated list of top-tier stationary from independent artists.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustav Klimt
Parade

50 Valentine's Day Gifts That Will Steal Your Daughter's Heart

Growing up as a little girl (and still now at 31-years-old), I always remember looking forward to receiving a Valentine’s Day gift from my mom. There’s a special, unbreakable bond between a mother and daughter and giving a thoughtful gift solidifies that on Valentine’s Day, making us feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Whether it’s a yummy Valentine’s treat like chocolate pizza, sweet pop-up card or novelty items like heart-shaped sunglasses or red pajamas, there are a ton of options out there for daughters’ gifts this Feb. 14.
CELEBRATIONS
Travel + Leisure

Celebrate Valentine's Day by Naming a Cockroach for Someone You Love — or Hate

Roses are red, violets are blue… and cockroaches are another way to say "I love you." The Bronx Zoo in New York City is bringing back its annual Name-a-Roach gift package justi n time for Valentine's Day traditional by allowing people to name a cockroach for their loved ones, or maybe a deserving ex. The zoo offers the chance to name one of more than 10,000 giant Madagascar hissing cockroaches for only a $15 donation and comes complete with an email certificate to commemorate the occasion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Necklace#Just Around The Corner#True Love#Flowers#Heart Shaped Box
mymodernmet.com

Sweet Portraits Creatively Chronicle the Inseparable Bond Between a Girl and Her Dog

Kids and animals can often become the best of friends. The two approach the world with a sense of wonder and playfulness that makes them the perfect companions for all sorts of adventures. And for photographers, the deep bond that children and animals share is ripe with creative possibilities. Photographer Robin Chavez Brazill showcases just how sweet and magical this can be with a series of photos featuring her daughter Raven and their rescue dog Jack.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Home truths: how buying art online can bring your house to life

Art performs many functions in the home. Interior designers rely on it to bring life into the rooms they’ve conjured from their early moodboards, sourcing trips and bespoke commissions. For example, Francis Sultana and the Mlinaric, Henry and Zervudachi studio use artwork to lend colour and texture; Beata Heuman and Luke Edward Hall use it to add nostalgia and character, while Albion Nord and Rose Uniacke channel nuance and narrative through the canvasses, boards and sculptures in their refined projects.So too do the artists appreciate the way their works inform such spaces, holding the furniture and the viewers in tacit...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
mymodernmet.com

You Can Spend the Night at a 500-Year-Old British Pub Now Listed on Airbnb

Have you ever felt like sometimes you and your friends live at your local pub? Well, Airbnb just listed a 500-year-old pub where you can actually live in for up to a week. The 16th-century village pub can be booked for £667 (about $757) per night and exhibits a remarkable six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, sleeping up to 14 guests with unlimited use of the bar during your stay. Located in Horncastle, Lincolnshire, and officially known as The White Hart Inn, it may just be the ultimate staycation for you and your friends looking for a memorable Airbnb experience.
LIFESTYLE
mymodernmet.com

Artist Creates Incredible Bird-Inspired Works From Real Feathers

Have you ever wished you could fly through the sky? For artist Chris Maynard, this thought and the desire to fly is the inspiration behind his exquisite bird-inspired art. He carves, cuts and slices found feathers to transform plumage into tiny works of art. The level of intricacy in his...
PETS
mymodernmet.com

20 Cool Throw Blankets That Will Keep You Warm (And Your Home Stylish)

A good throw blanket is essential in the winter. As the temperatures drop, there are few things better than cozying up on the couch and wrapping yourself in a soft blanket. These home decor must-haves are not only useful but can easily add a stylish touch to your space. Coming clad in different patterns, colors, and illustrative designs, you can make a room look cool even though you’re nice and warm (wrapped in said blanket, of course).
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy