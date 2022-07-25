How to get a Sling TV free trial

Finding a Sling TV free trial isn't easy, but not impossible. Sling is our top pick for the best cable TV alternative , but we don't blame anyone who wants to kick the tires before they sign up to pay another monthly bill.

The big trick about Sling TV free trials is that you need to be signing up from a streaming device and web browsers don't count. All new subscribers, though, can get Sling's new deal taking 50 percent off the first month.

The best current Sling deal is your gateway to a free Chromecast with Google TV . Anyone looking for MLB live streams should check out Sling Blue, as it has every channel you need for the playoffs, provided that you live in a select market where a FOX affiliate is available.

New and returning customers save 50% on Sling TV

A Sling TV free trial, when available, is the best way to check out one of the best streaming services in the market. For cord-cutters, Sling is one of the best cable TV alternatives for getting rid of that expensive monthly bill. But you may be wondering if it has all the channels you want, so it's a good idea to test it out before committing to a subscription.

After your first month, Sling (which is available on most of the best streaming devices ) starts at $35 a month and gives you access to popular networks including ESPN and CNN. It also offers local broadcast networks in certain regions. And you can sign up for additional extras like Showtime and Starz. And while we love fuboTV for its sports channels its lack of TNT (which is on Sling) means no national NBA live streams from that channel.

For more details about the service, read our Sling TV review . Sling TV continues to provide bang for the buck, while its competitors have raised their prices. YouTube TV and Hulu With Live TV now cost $65 per month. Meanwhile, you can check out Sling TV deals , for more information on the aforementioned discounts.

While Sling TV doesn’t come with every channel you might desire — it has more than 50 channels when you subscribe to both Sling Orange and Sling Blue, and some extras for an additional fee. Make sure you check out our guide to Sling TV's channels and packages, and how to record shows on Sling TV .

Sling TV free trial: How to sign up

The following step only work when a Sling TV free trial is available. Check them right now if you want, but our recent check didn't work. Scroll down for another option.

1. On Sling.com , click on the orange box in the header image that says, "Try It Free" Note that Sling's terms of trial length are constantly changing, and it may also say "Get This Offer."

2. Enter your email address, a new password and click Register.

3. Select a service package. Your options are Sling's Orange, Blue, or Orange-and-Blue combo pack. Here's a rundown of Sling Orange vs Blue. Note the price differences: Orange gives you 30 channels for $35 a month, Blue packs 50 channels in for $35 per month, and the combo, which offers more than 50 channels, will run you $50 per month.

Again, the duration of the trial is always changing, so the Sling signup page may look slightly different.

4. Now, scroll through the extra channel options are . Here, you can choose whether to get more channels for an additional fee, like Epix, CMT, and others. You can also choose to sign up for Showtime and Starz. Additionally, Sling lets you upgrade to 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (10 hours comes free) when selecting extras. When you're ready, click Continue .

5. Enter your credit card and move on. If I were you, I'd set a reminder that reads "Make sure you want to pay for Sling," set to a few hours (at least) before the date and time listed at the top of this page. After that point in time, Sling will begin charging your credit card automatically.

At long last, you've made it through the subscription process and you're ready to start watching content. If you're on a computer, Sling TV can either be used in Chrome, or you'll want to download its app to your machine. If you prefer to watch it on the Apple TV or another device, just download the app from the gadget's app store and input your credentials. If you decide you don't want to continue the free trial, here's info on how to cancel Sling .

Here's another way to get a Sling TV free trial, if the above methods don't work:

If you download the Sling app or channel onto one of these devices you should see a Watch Now 7 Days Free button . Select that and you should be able to get a free trial to Sling TV.

Amazon Fire TV

Androids (phones and tablets via Google Play app)

Android TV

Apple tvOS

iOS and iPadOS devices (via the Sling app in Apple's app store)

Smart TVs from LG and Samsung

Roku

Xbox One

