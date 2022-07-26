ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By Dan Clarendon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McqXV_0Jo3VNEo00

Chris Pratt ’s divorce from Anna Faris broke fans’ hearts, but the Parks and Recreation alum found another shot at love with Katherine Schwarzenegger .

The couple started dating in 2018, one year after Pratt and Faris confirmed they were going their separate ways after eight years of marriage (the exes welcomed son Jack in 2012). In January 2019, the Take Me Home Tonight actor announced that he and Schwarzenegger were engaged. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Montecito, California, just six months later.

Shortly after the Guardians of the Galaxy star exchanged vows with his new love, he chalked up their whirlwind romance to a lucky twist of fate. "We met at church," he explained to Extra in July 2019. "It was a lot of kismet, and a lot of connections, but that was where we met."

Pratt later admitted that he felt "so grateful" to have found a lifelong partner in Schwarzenegger. "Aww, man, I'm lucky," he told Entertainment Tonight in August 2019. "God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great."

As their love continued to blossom, the Rock What You've Got author dished on how the pair were able to maintain such a strong connection . "I'm a big communicator," she told Us Weekly and other reporters during a virtual fireside chat in April 2020. "I got married last June, and just communication constantly is, like, really the most amazing gift you can have, I think, in a partnership and in a relationship. ... I don't like to go to bed angry. And we both are the same way."

Less than one week after spilling her secrets to a successful marriage, news broke that Schwarzenegger and Pratt were expecting their first child together . While paying tribute to her mother, Maria Shriver , in a Mother's Day Instagram post in May, the "Dog That Changed Me" podcast host admitted she's wanted to be a mom "for as long as I can remember.” Her dream came true in August 2020 when she and Pratt welcomed their little bundle of joy.

Scroll down to relive Pratt and Schwarzenegger's one-of-a-kind love story.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s Relationship Timeline

Far from a flop! Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s sweet love story has captivated fans since they first announced their relationship in July 2021. Following her divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted with a handsome stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Hall. Soon after, Haack opened up about […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s Relationship Timeline

Better together! Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green found happiness with one another following a PDA-filled Hawaiian vacation in December 2020 — but that was only the beginning of their love story. Burgess first hinted at the romance earlier that month when she exclusively told Us Weekly that she was seeing someone new. “It’s been […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Shriver
Person
Anna Faris
Person
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Person
Chris Pratt
hotnewhiphop.com

Taye Diggs Questioned About His Relationship Status With Apryl Jones

They've been touted by their fans as the new "couple goals," but Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have yet to officially state that they are in a relationship. Jones has famously been tied to Omarion, the father of her children who she also starred alongside in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. In more recent years, she was known to date Omarion's former B2K groupmate Fizz, and that played out on later seasons of the VH1 series.
CELEBRITIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#The Take Me Home Tonight
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

176K+
Followers
20K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy