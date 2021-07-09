Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

All the Times Tristan Thompson Has Flirted With Khloe Kardashian on Instagram

By Us Weekly Staff
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCGIT_0JnsxUwG00
Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Courtesy Tristan Thompson/Instagram; Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Tristan Thompson is known for making his affection for on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloé Kardashian a matter of public record.

Thompson and Kardashian were first linked in September 2016 and the twosome quickly got serious. Us Weekly broke the news in September 2017 that they were expecting their first child together.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!” the Revenge Body host gushed in December 2017 via Instagram. “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen. Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!!”

The twosome’s bliss was short-lived, however, as photos of Thompson with another woman surfaced two days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True, in March 2018. Us later confirmed that the NBA player cheated more than once when Kardashian was pregnant.

“His mistake was obviously humiliating and heartbreaking but I do believe that I am strong enough to endure anything,” Kardashian tweeted in November 2018. “I choose to find a life lesson in every situation, even the nasty ones. Tristan has grown from this but most importantly he is a beautiful father to our sweet baby True.”

The twosome ultimately stayed together … until Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. Us confirmed in February 2019 that the twosome split after Thompson’s tryst with Woods.

“I was just hoping for a better outcome. I was hoping for better for my daughter and myself,” Kardashian admitted on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June 2019. “I’m not talking to him, like they’re both at fault. … Look at what he did when I was nine months pregnant. But, I knew that’s what he was. I had no idea that’s what she was.”

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, however, the pair reconciled again and gave their romance another shot. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the quarantine,” a source told Us in August of that year.

A second insider added that the couple were considering having a second child to give True a sibling because she was “at the perfect age.” Nearly a year later, however, they called it quits again.

“They broke up a few weeks ago,” a source told Us in June 2021. “They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent [their daughter].” The insider added that “there was no drama” between the duo ahead of the split, noting, “Things just didn’t work out.”

Together or not, Thompson has never stopped laying on the love via social media. Keep scrolling to see his most flirtatious comments:

Comments / 3

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Jordyn Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Times Tristan Thompson#Nba#Woods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Kris Jenner Planning $2 Million Wedding To Corey Gamble In Bora Bora

Keeping Up with the Kardashians officially came to an end this past week. The show infamously chronicled the ups, downs, and love lives of the Kardashian and Jenner families. Matriarch Kris Jenner eventually found love on the show with businessman Corey Gamble after her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner. Last year, one tabloid alleged the momager was planning on “shelling out” a lot of money for a Bora Bora wedding. Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker Shares Steamy Photo of Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in His Lap in His Cadillac

Steamy! Travis Barker shared sexy photos of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian sitting in his lap in his Cadillac on Friday, June 18. “She likes riding with the top down,” the 45-year-old captioned the set of three sultry snapshots of the couple, who first sparked romance rumors in January. In the first photo, Travis wrapped his arms around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was dressed in a black tube top and black leather flares. In the second pic, the 42-year-old sat on her boyfriends lap in the passenger seat of the car with the door open. The Blink-182 drummer had his left hand wrapped around Kourt’s waist. The happy couple were all smiles as they were caught laughing in the final photo.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Argues With Karlie Redd, Brags About Being "Married To A Kardashian"

There was a time when Lamar Odom and Karlie Redd were suspected of being the new "it" Love & Hip Hop couple, but they've been warring on social media for days. This week, an interview with Karlie was released that showed the reality star stating that she was dating Odom. However, he jumped in a comment section to assert he's single while Karlie co-signed, saying the interview was old and they were no longer entertaining a relationship.
Family Relationshipsnickiswift.com

Kris Jenner Reveals Who Is The Most Difficult Daughter To Work With

All the secrets are finally spilling behind the Kardashian empire, as the women of the family sat down with Andy Cohen to recap the last 15 years of their reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The reunion special, Part 1 of which came out on June 17, forced Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kyle, and Kris to answer some hard-hitting questions about famous scenes from the reality series, and call each other out on how they handled their most dramatic moments.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Rob Kardashian Shares Stylish Photo of Daughter Dream Dressed as Favorite Superhero Wonder Woman

On Monday, the 34-year-old shared a few sweet snaps of his daughter, Dream Renée, wearing some bold and heroic looks on Instagram. In the first photo, the toddler, 4, flaunts her style in a blue camo-print outfit while posing in front of a car. In the second photo, Dream — who Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna — poses for the camera in a room full of toys while wearing Wonder Woman head gear, belt and boots over a pair of denim overalls.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare New Pic of Brother Rob

Rob Kardashian is looking healthy and happy. Khloe Kardashian shared a picture of her brother on Instagram on Monday, a rare occurrence after he stopped appearing on the family's reality show,Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloe shared a selfie with both 34-year-old Rob and their sister, 23-year-old Kylie Jenner. Rob...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Finally Confirms She’s Dating Tristan Again & Shares Why She Took Him Back

On the ‘KUWTK’ reunion, Khloe Kardashian revealed why she took Tristan Thompson back after cheating. Plus, she and Kylie Jenner talked about the drama with Jordyn Woods. For the first time, Khloe Kardashian flat-out admitted that she’s back together with Tristan Thompson during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which was filmed in April 2021. Khloe confirmed that she and Tristan were NOT together romantically while filming the show’s 20th season during the second half of 2020. However, she didn’t hold back from explaining why she took the NBA star back, despite him cheating on her twice.
NBAOk Magazine

Tristan Thompson Emerged From A Bedroom With 3 Women Looking ‘Disheveled’ Days Before Khloé Kardashian Admitted She ‘Wants More Kids’ With Him: Report

Another day, another Tristan Thompson scandal. After a new report claiming the Boston Celtics player was up to no good at a recent party comes on the heels of Khloé Kardashian revealing she "wants more kids" with the serial cheater. Article continues below advertisement. According to DailyMail, the NBA player,...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Kendall Jenner 'practically moves in' with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner has "practically moved in" with her boyfriend Devin Booker. The 25-year-old model recently celebrated her first anniversary with Devin, and sources have now said the pair are so serious about their love for one another that they've all but officially moved in together. An insider said: "He's practically...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Khloe Kardashian Unveils Rare Picture of 'Soulmate' Rob Kardashian After Confirming He's Dating

Joining the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars in the photo which is shared on the Good American founder's Instagram page is their youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has just spent some quality time with Rob Kardashian. Days after confirming that her brother is no longer a single man, the Good American founder treated fans to a picture of the two and called him "soulmate."

Comments / 3

Community Policy