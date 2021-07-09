All the Times Tristan Thompson Has Flirted With Khloe Kardashian on Instagram

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Courtesy Tristan Thompson/Instagram; Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Tristan Thompson is known for making his affection for on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloé Kardashian a matter of public record.

Thompson and Kardashian were first linked in September 2016 and the twosome quickly got serious. Us Weekly broke the news in September 2017 that they were expecting their first child together.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!” the Revenge Body host gushed in December 2017 via Instagram. “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen. Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!!”

The twosome’s bliss was short-lived, however, as photos of Thompson with another woman surfaced two days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True, in March 2018. Us later confirmed that the NBA player cheated more than once when Kardashian was pregnant.

“His mistake was obviously humiliating and heartbreaking but I do believe that I am strong enough to endure anything,” Kardashian tweeted in November 2018. “I choose to find a life lesson in every situation, even the nasty ones. Tristan has grown from this but most importantly he is a beautiful father to our sweet baby True.”

The twosome ultimately stayed together … until Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. Us confirmed in February 2019 that the twosome split after Thompson’s tryst with Woods.

“I was just hoping for a better outcome. I was hoping for better for my daughter and myself,” Kardashian admitted on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June 2019. “I’m not talking to him, like they’re both at fault. … Look at what he did when I was nine months pregnant. But, I knew that’s what he was. I had no idea that’s what she was.”

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, however, the pair reconciled again and gave their romance another shot. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the quarantine,” a source told Us in August of that year.

A second insider added that the couple were considering having a second child to give True a sibling because she was “at the perfect age.” Nearly a year later, however, they called it quits again.

“They broke up a few weeks ago,” a source told Us in June 2021. “They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent [their daughter].” The insider added that “there was no drama” between the duo ahead of the split, noting, “Things just didn’t work out.”

Together or not, Thompson has never stopped laying on the love via social media. Keep scrolling to see his most flirtatious comments: