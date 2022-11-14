Pete Davidson’s Dating History: Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and More!

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Been there, done that! From on-again, off-again relationships to whirlwind engagements, Pete Davidson has had a rocky dating history.

The Saturday Night Live star has had his fair share of ups and downs as the world watched him romance Ariana Grande for months and flirt with Kate Beckinsale at a 2019 Golden Globes party.

Davidson is open to finding love again after experiencing many highs and lows. In December 2018, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the stand-up comedian was “in a good place and he’s happy,” adding, “He’s not in a rush [to find love]. He’s focusing on himself and the future.”

A few months later, however, Davidson began romancing actress Margaret Qualley. The twosome called it quits in October 2019 and he moved on with model Kaia Gerber before they split in January 2020.

The following year, Davidson sparked romance rumors with Phoebe Dynevor after they were spotted spending time together in the U.K. in March. Us subsequently confirmed that the pair were officially dating.

“Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together,” a source revealed to Us in April while Dynevor was filming her hit Netflix series Bridgerton. “They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work. … They’re not looking to rush things.”

At the time, Davidson opened up about how he looks to be the “best” version of himself in his relationships.

“I’m just very, very honest,” he said during an interview on The Breakfast Club in May 2021. “I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?”

The King of Staten Island actor explained that he isn’t into “playing any of the games” when it comes to his dating life.

“Off the top, I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m nuts. Here’s all my issues. Here’s what I do. Here’s the therapists. This is what happens,'” Davidson added at the time. “And that can either be a lot for someone … or they could be like, ‘Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.’ Or sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can handle that stuff.”

In August 2021, an insider confirmed to Us that Davidson and Dynevor decided to go their separate ways because distance “put a strain on the relationship.”

The New York native later made headlines when he was spotted spending time with Kim Kardashian. After the reality star hosted SNL in October 2021, the duo enjoyed some Halloween festivities together during a group outing in California. The following month, Kardashian and Davidson grabbed dinner together two nights in a row in New York.

A source told Us at the time that the businesswoman and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine guest star “have a unique chemistry” following Kardashian’s split from husband Kanye West.

“They have such a strong connection,” the insider noted in November 2021. “She gets butterflies around him and he makes her laugh — and that’s more than she can say for other guys.”

That same month, the Skims founder and the Meet Cute actor confirmed their romance when they were photographed holding hands after weeks of speculation. In August 2022, Us Weekly confirmed the pair split after nine months of dating.

Scroll down to find out more about his relationship history!