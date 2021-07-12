Cancel
Video Games

The best Rainbow Six Siege operators: Who to pick in 2021

By Morgan Park
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 16 days ago
It’s 2021, and Rainbow Six Siege has 60 (!) operators. As Rainbow has recruited eight new spec ops friends each year, who to pick has only gotten more complicated. Modern Siege is full of laser gates and smart glasses, but good team composition still requires the basics: fraggers, supports, roamers, and anchors. No one operator fills each job perfectly. Sometimes a situation calls for the light touch of Maverick’s blowtorch over Ace's concussive water charges.

