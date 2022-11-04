ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Couples Are Still Together? Who’s Going Strong Post-Filming

By Life & Style Magazine
As romantic as ABC's reality shows The Bachelor , The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise are, their love stories tend to burn hot then fizzle out fast. Nearly four dozen seasons have aired in the franchise, but only a handful of couples are still together — and the vast majority are Bachelorette couples.

It's almost as if it's folly to expect people to form lasting relationships over the span of two months in a high-stress, highly produced, all-televised environment. The Bachelor , you see, hasn't featured a love story that was completely smooth sailing in years.

The Worst Couples in Bachelor Nation History

Which 'Bachelor' Couples Split?

Yeah, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are still together, but he originally proposed to Becca Kufrin , which was ... awkward. Props to Bachelor No. 21 Nick Viall for trying, though. He attempted to find The One on his season of The Bachelor , two seasons of The Bachelorette and one Bachelor in Paradise stint — all of which ended poorly.

In one of the most unsurprising splits in Bachelor Nation , Nick released a joint statement with Vanessa Grimaldi shortly after his season stating they were "saddened" that they didn't get the "fairytale ending" they'd hoped for.

Most recently, season 26 Bachelor Clayton Echard and Susie Evans announced their “painful” split in a joint Instagram statement shared on September 23, 2022. While the couple didn't get engaged in the show's March 2022 finale, they decided to give their relationship a chance ... with sad results. “With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways,” the pair revealed.

The Most Shocking 'Bachelor in Paradise' Moments

Which 'Bachelorette' Couples Split?

Nick and Vanessa weren't the only couple whose happily ever after got cut short. There have been many ups, downs and surprising twists in the romantic lives of Bachelor Nation. Hannah Brown dumped Jed Wyatt shortly after her season finale when she found out he lied about the extent of his relationship with ex Haley Stevens before coming on the show. While the statistics may seem grim, former Bachelor Sean Lowe had an interesting take .

"I think the success rate is pretty high considering the circumstances," the season 17 star exclusively told Life & Style in June 2020. "Most people don't live in the same city, you don't have to deal with real-world circumstances while you're on the show, it sets you up for a crash landing, so to speak."

He added, "At the end of the day, if you decide you want to propose to someone or if you decide you want to accept someone's proposal, that's up to you from that point forward. I don't think it is ABC or The Bachelor 's fault if your relationship doesn't work out."

More recent Bachelorettes have also been unlucky in love. Season 18's Michelle Young and fiancé Nayte Olukoya announced their split in June 2022, six months after their engagement was shown on the season 18 finale. “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways, but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us,” Michelle wrote via her Instagram Stories that month.

Co- Bachelorette Gabby Windey and fiancé Erich Schwer split less than two months after getting engaged during the September 2022 season 19 finale. The former couple confirmed their breakup to People on November 4.

As hopeless romantics, we're celebrating the happy endings below ... while we can, anyway!

Keep scrolling to see which Bachelor and Bachelorette couples are still together in 2022.

