ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The ultimate guide to Bintan Island

By Cam Khalid
Time Out Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a ferry ride away, Bintan Island offers a cool sea breeze, quiet beaches and gorgeous resorts. Instead of saving up for a flight ticket to your next holiday destination, why not pack your bags for a weekend getaway at Bintan? Less than an hour ride away from Singapore by ferry,...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
tripsavvy.com

Four Seasons' New Adults-Only Mexico Resort Features Oceanview Luxury Tents

Four Seasons Punta Mita is one of Four Seasons' most popular properties in North America—but on the quest for peak luxury, the hustle never stops. That's why the brand is prepping to debut its latest resort, adjacent to its sister property: the Naviva, a Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, an intimate, adults-only oasis comprised of 15 luxury tents overlooking the Pacific Ocean, set to open its doors on December 1, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Now you can party all night long on a cruise ship if you want to

Most international travel went on a halt over the past years due to the pandemic, but it seems that the cruise industry felt the brunt of it, especially in early 2020. Lest we forget daily news detailing passengers who struggled onboard as ships were stranded at sea for long periods of time. The good news is that cruises are back this year, with the hottest cruises being… cruises to nowhere. These inexpensive cruises are great for short breaks, and for journeys into international waters with the reach of local gambling.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

This Tropical Island Is Reopening to Travelers for the First Time in 2 Years

The small South Pacific island of Vanuatu will welcome international travelers next month for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The island nation, which sits off the coast of Australia, will reopen its borders to international travelers on July 1, according to the Vanuatu Tourism Office. All travelers will be required to show certified proof of a negative rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of their departure, regardless of their vaccination status. Alternatively, travelers can show medically certified proof they contracted COVID-19 and recovered within 28 days of their trip.
WORLD
Autoblog

The Ultimate Road Trip Gear Guide

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Road trips are a staple of the summer months, and despite the current gas prices around the world, we hope that families can continue to find ways to hit the open road and explore. For a short trip, you'll probably pack pretty light, but for those of us who enjoy those long, sometimes multi-day drives, this list should help you immensely. You'll want to make sure you're prepared for every scenario, and this list of some of our favorite road trip gear should help you do just that. This will be a general road trip guide, but if your needs are more specific, we can likely give you some ideas there as well:
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Bintan Island#Seafood Restaurant#Mangrove Forests#Indonesian#Ext 1113#Nirwana Gardens
morningbrew.com

Sidekick’s Travel Guide: The best apps for your next trip

For two years straight, our most exciting “trips” have been to…the grocery store. The lights! The colors! The people! So when travel restrictions eased up, it was only natural that we lost our collective minds booking flights, RVs, and (for reasons we’ll never understand) cruises. Unfortunately,...
CELL PHONES
AFAR

Italy Issues New Rules for Driving the Amalfi Coast

The views are beautiful but driving it may not be worth the headache. You may want to rethink renting a car in Amalfi this summer. If you’re looking for something less crowded and complicated, we offer some scenic alternatives along Italy’s coastline. In his travel essay Positano, John...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Seafood
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
ANIMALS
travelnoire.com

Could Double-Decker Airplane Seats Be The Next Big Thing In Travel?

The future of air travel is changing and with it comes advancements for travelers. Who says flying economy has to be uncomfortable? Airplane seat designer Alejandro Núñez Vicente wants to change the industry with his Chaise Longue Airplane Seat concept aka double-decker airplane seats. Núñez Vicente started as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tripsavvy.com

Best Tour Companies for LGBTQ Travelers

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. LGBTQ travelers span the rainbow when it comes to exploring the globe. No matter what you’re searching for—destination wedding, tailor-made...
TRAVEL
Apple Insider

AirTag helps man discover lost luggage graveyard in airline offices

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — After an airline failed to find his lost luggage, a YouTuber used hisAirTags to go straight to it in an airport office filled with unclaimed bags.
LIFESTYLE
Food & Wine

Dubai's First Michelin Guide Awards Stars to 11 Restaurants

The stainless-steel facade of Dubai's extraordinary new Museum of the Future is covered with oversized Arabic calligraphy that repeats three quotes from Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice-president and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and leader of Dubai. "We may not live for hundreds of years," one of them reads. "But the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone."
RESTAURANTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Brits told to keep airline boarding passes to avoid airport chaos

UK holidaymakers visiting some of Europe's most popular resorts this summer are being warned to keep hold of their airline boarding passes to avoid future travel problems. The advice, from a Spanish airlines body, follows reports of passport issues impacting tourists amid Brexit regulations. Passengers arriving and leaving Spanish airports...
WORLD
BoardingArea

Save Up to 20 Percent at 1,555 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy

You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 1,555 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
LIFESTYLE
thebrag.com

A list of countries you can travel to even if you’re unvaccinated for COVID-19

After two terrible years for travelling, the world is finally opening up again. Aussies are returning to party in Bali in their thousands. From this week, New Zealand is much easier to get into thanks not needing a pre departure COVID-19 test. We’ve all enjoyed seeing more of Australia recently, but the chance to explore the world again is extremely enticing.
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

These are the world’s top 10 attractions, according to TripAdvisor

When it comes to ranking the world’s top attractions, often the lists you see are pretty predictable. Things like the Empire State Building, the Taj Mahal and the Pyramids of Giza are all bound to pop up. And there’s a reason for that: those places are proper, established classics – and they’re celebrated for good reason.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy