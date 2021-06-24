Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Everything Kim Kardashian Has Said About Surrogacy

By Sarah Hearon
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjzF0_0JV2DC2100
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz

A true gift! While Kim Kardashian has repeatedly expressed gratitude for the woman who carried her third child, the reality star has also admitted that the surrogacy process was harder than she expected it to be.

Kardashian and husband Kanye West are parents of daughter North, son Saint and daughter Chicago, who was born via surrogate in January 2018. After KKW Beauty founder suffered from placenta accreta during her first two pregnancies, the couple opted to hire a gestational carrier to expand their family.

Us Weekly revealed in January 2019 that Kardashian and West hired a second surrogate to carry their fourth child, a baby boy.

Scroll through to revisit everything Kardashian has said about surrogacy:

Comments / 2

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surrogacy#Placenta Accreta#Kkw Beauty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Kim Kardashian hits the Colosseum on Rome trip

When in Rome, do as the tourists do. Kim Kardashian was spotted hitting the Colosseum before grabbing lunch with friends during her trip to Rome, Italy on Sunday. The 40-year-old SKIMS founder wore a white, low-cut, long-sleeve bodysuit tucked into blue high-waisted shorts. She finished off the look with a pair of casual gray flip-flops, blue sunglasses, and a pink-and-blue choker necklace.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Has Been Working on a New Home Line for ‘Over a Year’ — and It’s Launching Soon

Expanding her empire! Kim Kardashian has found success in the beauty and style space, and, now, she’s taking her talents over to home decor. “Kim will be ready to announce the first drop of her home line in a couple weeks,” a source close to 40-year-old reality star told Us Weekly. “It’s been something she’s been working on for over a year now.”
CelebritiesWTGS

Kim Kardashian 'worries' about dating again amid Kanye West split

WASHINGTON (Zenger News) — American TV personality Kim Kardashian is considering her future after calling it quits with Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West. “She’s not focused on dating at the moment but actually worries that guys will not want to date her because of how public her relationship was with Kanye,” a source said.
RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Kim Kardashian Is Allegedly Feeling About Getting Back Into The Dating Game After Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian’s world has certainly changed over the past several months. After rumors of marital problems with husband Kanye West, it was reported in February that the reality TV star had filed for divorce after six years. In the midst of the divorce proceedings, the two are living separately but have found a way to co-parent their four children. West is also allegedly back in the dating game, but what about Kardashian? Well, new reports allege that she’s not so eager to start dating again.
Beauty & Fashionwsgw.com

Kim Kardashian designing Team USA loungewear and undergarments

Every Olympics, fashion and sports collide as Ralph Lauren unveils its design for Team USA’s uniforms for the opening and closing ceremonies. Now, a new designer is also creating threads for the Team USA. Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and loungewear company, Skims, is partnering with Team USA for this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss Hit the Vatican

Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss didn’t leave their sexy looks at home during a tour of the Vatican in Rome. The 40-year-old Kardashian skipped a conservative cover up, flaunting her curves in a white lace dress, with her shoulders exposed. There is a dress code for men and women in...
Idaho Statefoxbangor.com

Kim Kardashian Wipes Out Wakeboarding in Idaho

Kim Kardashian makes just about everything look so easy and effortlessly. But wakeboarding? Not so much. Kim K tried channeling her inner Robert Kelly Slater during a wakeboarding sesh while on a long holiday weekend in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho … giving the water sport a decent shot. You can see...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Kris Jenner Planning $2 Million Wedding To Corey Gamble In Bora Bora

Keeping Up with the Kardashians officially came to an end this past week. The show infamously chronicled the ups, downs, and love lives of the Kardashian and Jenner families. Matriarch Kris Jenner eventually found love on the show with businessman Corey Gamble after her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner. Last year, one tabloid alleged the momager was planning on “shelling out” a lot of money for a Bora Bora wedding. Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesForexTV.com

Kim Kardashian West Is Rebranding KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian is changing things up with her KKW Beauty brand. The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that she is shutting down her cosmetics brand on Aug. 1 and will be rebranding. “On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that...
Relationship Advicemarketresearchtelecast.com

Kim and Khloé Kardashian reveal what Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s current relationship is like

The Kardashian sisters will always support their mom. In this preview of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick asks Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian about the current situation of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s relationship. Caitlyn’s old friend Sophia Hutchins was asking about business advice and expected Caitlyn and Kris to chat together, but Khloé and Kim want Kris to take it easy.
CelebritiesKTVB

Kim Kardashian Wipes Out Wakesurfing on Family Vacation

Kim Kardashian West is fearless! The 40-year-old KKW Beauty founder shared some videos of herself wakesurfing on a family vacation on Monday. It seems the mother of four had no problem trying out the challenging sport. And though she wiped out several times, Kim also held her own on the board as she was pulled behind a boat. She even had enough balance to fix her hair and let go of the handle pulling her forward.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fans Had A Great Theory About Kim Kardashian Shutting Down KKW, But What's Really Going On?

Like many in her reality TV/real family, Kim Kardashian has a lot of side businesses. One of her most lucrative endeavors, which racks in enough beans to help solidify the reality star's billionaire status, is KKW Beauty. Launched in 2017, the company sells (you guessed it) a variety of beauty products, including makeup and body care. However, Kardashian recently announced the brand was temporarily shutting down and it quickly led to a great fan theory as to why that is. But the real reason might be more consequential than what fans are even guessing.
NFLnickiswift.com

What It's Supposedly Like Dating Kim Kardashian

Ever since news broke of the end of Kimye, fans have been taking guesses at who Kim Kardashian might date next now that the reality star is back on the market. Back in February, the Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage. West wasted no time jumping on the dating scene, being spotted with model Irina Shayk, meanwhile Kim shot down rumors she's dating Van Jones and Maluma.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Finally Spills The Truth On Rumors She’s Dating Van Jones & Maluma

Is Kim Kardashian dated Van Jones, or what? The reality star finally spilled the tea about those rumors on the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian quickly fell victim to dating rumors after her split from Kanye West earlier this year. Reports quickly linked her to CNN contributor, Van Jones, who she’s worked closely with on prison reform over the last few years. Kim stayed tight-lipped about the rumors for now, but on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, she set the record straight. She also touched on the other man she’s been linked to, Maluma.

Comments / 2

Community Policy