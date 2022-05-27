ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Relationship Timeline

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may not have started dating until 2012, but the pair have a rich history.

"I met him I think in 2002 or 2003," Kardashian told Ryan Seacrest during Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary special, which aired in 2017. "He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend. I vividly remember hanging out with him, and then they did a video together, so I’d see him a few times. He was asking his friends: 'Who is this Kim Kardajan?' He didn’t know what my name was."

While both Kardashian and West dated different people throughout the ‘00s, they remained friends and even appeared onscreen together for the first time in 2008. The KKW Beauty creator shared throwback pics in 2015 from a pilot they filmed called Alligator Boots.

"In honor of Star Wars: The Force Awakens being released today, I wanted to share these old pics of Kanye and me from years ago!" Kardashian wrote at the time. "We worked together on a pilot for a show called Alligator Boots back in 2008 and I played Princess Leia. We had met before this project (back in 2003), but I would say this is when we first really connected.”

Three years later, Kardashian married Kris Humphries in August 2011. After only 72 days of marriage, however, the reality TV personality announced she and the NBA pro were calling it quits.

Kardashian later revealed that her divorce from Humphries helped her discover her feelings for West.

“Right before I got married to Kris Humphries, [Kanye and I] were talking, and I just went a different direction," she recalled on the aforementioned KUWTK anniversary special. “I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted. After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and he said, 'Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.' He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So I went there and I stayed with him, and that’s where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, 'Oh, my God, why didn’t I do this sooner?' Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support.”

After facing a challenging year in their relationship in 2020, Us confirmed in January 2021 that Kardashian is “done” with their marriage and that the longtime pair had “been living separate lives for many months now.” A second source revealed that they “had a big fight” in December 2020 that caused the reality star to become “really upset” after the rapper “blew up” at her.

Kardashian secured high-powered attorney Laura Wasser to aid in her divorce settlement before formally filing, a third insider told Us . Wasser “has been on retainer and actively working for Kim since last summer,” the source said.

The source added that Kardashian “wants the divorce settlement finalized” before she files against West . One month later, Us confirmed that Kardashian filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

Scroll through for a timeline of Kardashian and West’s relationship.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Walked Out During Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue: ‘Haven’t Talked to Him Since’

A difference of opinions. While Kim Kardashian was celebrating her first-time hosting Saturday Night Live, Kanye West had some constructive criticism about his then-estranged wife's approach to the gig. "He walked out on SNL mid-monologue. I haven't talked to him since. He is upset at the fact that I used the word 'divorced' — so […]
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Kris Humphries
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Kim Kardashian Reveals Psalm West's Stunning Emerald Birthday Bling

Watch: Kim Kardashian Throws Psalm West Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party. Now that's a hulk of a necklace. Kim Kardashian shared a photo of the sparkly new chain her son Psalm West received for his third birthday on May 9. The blinged-out b-day gift appeared to feature a string of emeralds with a giant P-shaped pendant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Nba#Relationship Timeline#Kkw
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Another one bites the dust: Kanye West's FOURTH attorney quits citing 'irreconcilable differences' with rapper client as Kim Kardashian divorce saga drags on

Kanye West's lawyer Samantha Spector has filed paperwork to withdraw from the rapper's divorce case from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Spector cited an irreconcilable breakdown with the 44-year-old rapper, The Blast reported, citing court docs. An attorney from Pennsylvania (who is not a divorce lawyer) will represent the Grammy-winning artist in...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Wraps His Arms Around Chaney Jones On Cozy Getaway Together: Photos

Jetsetters! Kanye West and Chaney Jones took their relationship international! The “Famous” rapper and his latest muse were spotted enjoying the sights and sounds of Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday (May 4). In snaps posted to the Kim Kardashian lookalike’s Instagram and other fan sites (below), the pair looked quite cozy as they walked along the streets side-by-side, stopping to take in the breathtaking views of the cosmopolitan town.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

143K+
Followers
17K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy