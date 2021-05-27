302 Status Code: What It Is + Its Impact on SEO

A forecast by Borrell Associates states that by 2020, the companies would have spent almost $80 billion on Search Engine Optimization. This amount is larger than what a company would spend on ads or news. Every day we see companies running in the rat race to chase the organic traffic and use marketing tactics to appear on the first pages of Google Search Rankings. SEO or Search Engine Optimization is not just another online marketing service but also the backbone of today’s organizations. However, a few businesses remain in a dilemma about hiring an in-house SEO expert or outsource SEO services. It is essential for developing a robust SEO plan. Here, companies need to decide whether they want to focus on SEO full-time or require other services along with SEO. Now, the question stands what is best for your company? What budget does it involve? Shall I hire an in-house expert or completely opt for an SEO outsource company?