302 Status Code: What It Is + Its Impact on SEO
If you've spent any time on the internet, chances are you've encountered an HTTP status code. In simple terms, HTTP status codes are standard response codes that show the relationship between all the things that go on in the background when you travel from web page to web page. Things like the user agent (i.e., your web browser), the server, the web page you're trying to load, and any third-party web applications you might be running.blog.hubspot.com