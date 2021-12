VICTORIA, Texas – VICTORIA, Texas – On Sunday, Dec. 19, at 3:00 p.m. the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory will host a scripture reviewing and caroling prayer service called ‘Lessons and Carols,’ where people of all faiths are invited to join. During the service Christian leaders plan to review some scriptures and songs from century 19. As a result, OLV’s Communities of Faith and other local church groups will listen to nine scripture lessons recounting events in Catholic history. Each lesson will end with a carol or song that reflects the its message and a brief prayer. The following events will include:

