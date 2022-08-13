Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
Without This Critical Resource, America Will Never Win Another War
The U.S. military understands that it needs a new generation of experts in order to keep pace with its current progress on technological breakthroughs and advances in emerging technologies. Within ten to twenty years, a number of disruptive, paradigm-changing technological breakthroughs in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are set to revolutionize...
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Most In-Demand Jobs in the U.S.
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Filterbuy. Workers in the U.S. are currently experiencing one of the most favorable labor markets in years. The unemployment rate has climbed back to pre-pandemic levels, but around 11.5 million jobs were open as of early spring, a historic high. With so many open positions readily available, more workers have felt confident in seeking new jobs, setting off what has come to be known as the “Great Resignation.” And because workers are in high demand, more employers are offering higher pay and other perks to attract talent, and wages are rising more rapidly than they have in 40 years.
What Is Environmental Racism, and How Can We Fight It?
Environmental racism refers to communities of color being negatively affected by policies on pollution, housing and more. Disadvantaged Black communities often have disproportionately higher rates of cancer and other health problems, which experts believe may be due to their environment. More than a century of housing and financial discrimination have...
HUD Unveils Wealth Building Initiative For Low-Income Families
HUD's Bridging the Wealth Gap initiative, which will allocate $113 million in funds to help low-income families increase their earned income and improve financial stability. The post HUD Unveils Wealth Building Initiative For Low-Income Families appeared first on NewsOne.
The Rise of Black Entrepreneurship in the U.S.
Rashida Winfrey, VP & Senior Business Consultant at Chase, joins ChedHER to discuss the recent rise in Black entrepreneurship across cities in the U.S., and what resources the firm has to offer those looking to start a business.
Shared company ownership may be the missing path to the American dream
A number of investors, financial institutions, and labor advocates are among a growing movement that believes employee ownership would resolve the structural challenges faced by the economy. The American dream—that foundational promise of economic opportunity, social mobility, and lasting security—looms large in our life stories. While access to this promise...
Cowbell Cyber Bolsters Insurance Leadership with Addition of Reinsurance Veteran
Cowbell appoints reinsurance expert Julia Cederroth as senior director of reinsurance. /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber, a leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced the addition of. Julia Cederroth. as senior director of reinsurance. This new position empowers policyholders by helping to build cyber resiliency...
Infrastructure grants to nearly double number of zero-emission buses
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said it is nearly doubling the number of zero-emission buses on U.S. roads with a single year's funding. The Federal Transit Administration on Tuesday announced $1.66 billion in grants to transit agencies and local and state governments nationwide to invest in 150 bus fleets and facilities, equalling about 1,800 new buses of which 1,100 will use zero-emission engines.
rigzone.com
US Forms New Offices To Deploy Clean Power Nationwide
The U.S. Department of Energy has launched two new program offices – the Grid Deployment Office and the Office of State and Community Energy Programs. — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy, has launched two new program offices – the Grid Deployment Office and the Office of State and Community Energy Programs.
TechCrunch
From ‘literally zero’ experience to $100M, this VC is raising his second climate tech seed fund
The five-year-old firm is targeting $100 million for its second seed-stage fund, and it’s doing so smack in the middle of a climate-tech dealmaking boom. So, if anything, it’s trendy. But when the seed-stage VC — a backer of e-bike maker Zoomo and solar data firm PVcase —...
Grist
Patent law is hampering climate mitigation. We have a solution.
Aidan Hollis is a professor of economics at the University of Calgary and the president of Incentives for Global Health. The U.S. patent system is one of the greatest inventions of all time. No bureaucrat could possibly determine how much to reward creators of society’s most valued advances; the patent system does it automatically by granting the inventor exclusive use of the invention for 20 years. That means that if I come up with a new and improved solar panel, I alone can profit from my invention for two decades — you either have to buy it from me or pay a licensing fee to replicate my design. As economist Adam Smith noted in 1762, “If the invention be good and such as is profitable to mankind, he will probably make a fortune by it; but if it be of no value he also will reap no benefit.” Patents are so important that the Founders mentioned them in the Constitution as one of the essential powers of Congress.
International Business Times
Nick Ayala: Being The Ideal Leader In A Competitive Business World
coingeek.com
Philippines: Blockchain-based solution Twala receives P4.6M grant from DOST
Twala, a blockchain-based solution for businesses, is one of the latest beneficiaries of the DoST Grant Fund Program. The Philippines Department of Science and Technology (DOST)— Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD) awarded the blockchain startup a PHP4.6 million (U.S.$82,333) grant to incentivize the business solution.
hackernoon.com
Radically Democratic Business and Finance
"We live at a time when the dominant culture, including the media, elected officials, and corporate advertisers, herald individualism. The stories we hear in school focus on the heroes and heroines of history, rarely on the collective power of organized groups. Although it is true that good stories rely on strong characters, promoting individuals helps those in power to play down the stories of how mass movements, collective struggle, and community-based campaigns have moved resources, shifted power, and improved the lives of many people."
Wealth: The Solution to Our Global 'Plastic Problem'
Over the weekend, I took my family to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. My wife and I loved going as kids, and now that we have a young son, we were eager to watch him experience it for the first time. From leopard sharks to 40-foot-tall kelp forests, the facility showcases an impressive spectrum of marine life, and its affiliated research institute does all sorts of important and interesting oceanographic work. Plus the aquarium is situated on California's central coast, which is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places on earth. You should go if you've never been.
TikTokers are proving to the world that sustainability practices can be inexpensive
Latino and Indigenous TikTokers are proving to the world that sustainability practices can be inexpensive and be done in a short time. Social media creators are using the app to promote environmental preservation while also preserving their culture and ancestry. Eco-friendly living is more than a trend; it is...
BigTime Software Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- BigTime Software, the leading operating platform for professional services organizations, has been recognized on Inc. 5000’s annual list, the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. This marks the Company’s third appearance on the list, with BigTime Software reporting an impressive 139% three-year revenue growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005251/en/ BigTime Software Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America (Photo: Business Wire)
Integral Group Australia Rebranding as Introba to Align with Global Brands
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Integral Group, a global network of deep green engineers and consultants, announced they are rebranding as Introba in the coming months. Today, Integral Group operates under different names across five countries – Australia, the United Kingdom, Serbia, Canada, and the United States. By uniting as Introba, the organization will bring together its more than 1,100 employees in 31 offices, creating one of the largest building engineering and consulting firms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005060/en/ Bill Overturf, Integral Group President (Photo: Business Wire)
Only the Rich Are Invited to the Peer Organization Tiger 21
If you happened to see Michael Sonnenfeldt’s interview on CNBC on Thursday, Aug. 11, you might be curious about his group, Tiger 21, and its membership requirements. Tiger 21 is an “exclusive” group of “high-net-worth” individuals, which basically means that only rich people are allowed. The rest of us common folk need not apply.
Lenzing’s Harold Weghorst Talks Transparency and Brand Protection
Global cellulosic fiber firm Lenzing Group recently created a partnership with Red Points, a specialist in online IP infringement detection and removal, to strengthen its existing brand protection efforts globally and enable brand monitoring services. As Lenzing’s textile brands Tencel, Lenzing and Ecovero, as well as nonwovens brand Veocel, continue to generate widespread demand from industry partners and customers worldwide, the company said it is becoming increasingly important to protect its trademarks and provide full visibility into the brands’ presence online. Sourcing Journal talked to Harold Weghorst, vice president of global marketing and branding at Lenzing, about the Red Points deal and...
