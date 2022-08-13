ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

nationalinterest.org

Without This Critical Resource, America Will Never Win Another War

The U.S. military understands that it needs a new generation of experts in order to keep pace with its current progress on technological breakthroughs and advances in emerging technologies. Within ten to twenty years, a number of disruptive, paradigm-changing technological breakthroughs in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence are set to revolutionize...
MILITARY
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Most In-Demand Jobs in the U.S.

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Filterbuy. Workers in the U.S. are currently experiencing one of the most favorable labor markets in years. The unemployment rate has climbed back to pre-pandemic levels, but around 11.5 million jobs were open as of early spring, a historic high. With so many open positions readily available, more workers have felt confident in seeking new jobs, setting off what has come to be known as the “Great Resignation.” And because workers are in high demand, more employers are offering higher pay and other perks to attract talent, and wages are rising more rapidly than they have in 40 years.
EDUCATION
Reader's Digest

What Is Environmental Racism, and How Can We Fight It?

Environmental racism refers to communities of color being negatively affected by policies on pollution, housing and more. Disadvantaged Black communities often have disproportionately higher rates of cancer and other health problems, which experts believe may be due to their environment. More than a century of housing and financial discrimination have...
ADVOCACY
Fortune

Shared company ownership may be the missing path to the American dream

A number of investors, financial institutions, and labor advocates are among a growing movement that believes employee ownership would resolve the structural challenges faced by the economy. The American dream—that foundational promise of economic opportunity, social mobility, and lasting security—looms large in our life stories. While access to this promise...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Cowbell Cyber Bolsters Insurance Leadership with Addition of Reinsurance Veteran

Cowbell appoints reinsurance expert Julia Cederroth as senior director of reinsurance. /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber, a leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced the addition of. Julia Cederroth. as senior director of reinsurance. This new position empowers policyholders by helping to build cyber resiliency...
BUSINESS
UPI News

Infrastructure grants to nearly double number of zero-emission buses

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said it is nearly doubling the number of zero-emission buses on U.S. roads with a single year's funding. The Federal Transit Administration on Tuesday announced $1.66 billion in grants to transit agencies and local and state governments nationwide to invest in 150 bus fleets and facilities, equalling about 1,800 new buses of which 1,100 will use zero-emission engines.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
rigzone.com

US Forms New Offices To Deploy Clean Power Nationwide

The U.S. Department of Energy has launched two new program offices – the Grid Deployment Office and the Office of State and Community Energy Programs. — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy, has launched two new program offices – the Grid Deployment Office and the Office of State and Community Energy Programs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

Patent law is hampering climate mitigation. We have a solution.

Aidan Hollis is a professor of economics at the University of Calgary and the president of Incentives for Global Health. The U.S. patent system is one of the greatest inventions of all time. No bureaucrat could possibly determine how much to reward creators of society’s most valued advances; the patent system does it automatically by granting the inventor exclusive use of the invention for 20 years. That means that if I come up with a new and improved solar panel, I alone can profit from my invention for two decades — you either have to buy it from me or pay a licensing fee to replicate my design. As economist Adam Smith noted in 1762, “If the invention be good and such as is profitable to mankind, he will probably make a fortune by it; but if it be of no value he also will reap no benefit.” Patents are so important that the Founders mentioned them in the Constitution as one of the essential powers of Congress.
LAW
International Business Times

Nick Ayala: Being The Ideal Leader In A Competitive Business World

Nick Ayala: Being The Ideal Leader In A Competitive Business World
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Philippines: Blockchain-based solution Twala receives P4.6M grant from DOST

Twala, a blockchain-based solution for businesses, is one of the latest beneficiaries of the DoST Grant Fund Program. The Philippines Department of Science and Technology (DOST)— Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD) awarded the blockchain startup a PHP4.6 million (U.S.$82,333) grant to incentivize the business solution.
WORLD
hackernoon.com

Radically Democratic Business and Finance

"We live at a time when the dominant culture, including the media, elected officials, and corporate advertisers, herald individualism. The stories we hear in school focus on the heroes and heroines of history, rarely on the collective power of organized groups. Although it is true that good stories rely on strong characters, promoting individuals helps those in power to play down the stories of how mass movements, collective struggle, and community-based campaigns have moved resources, shifted power, and improved the lives of many people."
EDUCATION
American Council on Science and Health

Wealth: The Solution to Our Global 'Plastic Problem'

Over the weekend, I took my family to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. My wife and I loved going as kids, and now that we have a young son, we were eager to watch him experience it for the first time. From leopard sharks to 40-foot-tall kelp forests, the facility showcases an impressive spectrum of marine life, and its affiliated research institute does all sorts of important and interesting oceanographic work. Plus the aquarium is situated on California's central coast, which is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places on earth. You should go if you've never been.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

BigTime Software Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- BigTime Software, the leading operating platform for professional services organizations, has been recognized on Inc. 5000’s annual list, the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. This marks the Company’s third appearance on the list, with BigTime Software reporting an impressive 139% three-year revenue growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005251/en/ BigTime Software Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Integral Group Australia Rebranding as Introba to Align with Global Brands

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Integral Group, a global network of deep green engineers and consultants, announced they are rebranding as Introba in the coming months. Today, Integral Group operates under different names across five countries – Australia, the United Kingdom, Serbia, Canada, and the United States. By uniting as Introba, the organization will bring together its more than 1,100 employees in 31 offices, creating one of the largest building engineering and consulting firms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005060/en/ Bill Overturf, Integral Group President (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Only the Rich Are Invited to the Peer Organization Tiger 21

If you happened to see Michael Sonnenfeldt’s interview on CNBC on Thursday, Aug. 11, you might be curious about his group, Tiger 21, and its membership requirements. Tiger 21 is an “exclusive” group of “high-net-worth” individuals, which basically means that only rich people are allowed. The rest of us common folk need not apply.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing’s Harold Weghorst Talks Transparency and Brand Protection

Global cellulosic fiber firm Lenzing Group recently created a partnership with Red Points, a specialist in online IP infringement detection and removal, to strengthen its existing brand protection efforts globally and enable brand monitoring services. As Lenzing’s textile brands Tencel, Lenzing and Ecovero, as well as nonwovens brand Veocel, continue to generate widespread demand from industry partners and customers worldwide, the company said it is becoming increasingly important to protect its trademarks and provide full visibility into the brands’ presence online. Sourcing Journal talked to Harold Weghorst, vice president of global marketing and branding at Lenzing, about the Red Points deal and...
BUSINESS

