Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley’s Adorable Family: Adoption, Pregnancy and More!

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley have a home life full of love with daughters Naleigh and Adalaide and son Joshua.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum and the singer met when she starred as the female lead in his 2005 music video for “Only You.”

The musician reflected on this moment in 2019 via Instagram, writing, “She came up for my show in New York City, and we had the next day to ourselves to walk around. A guy with a very old school Polaroid-type camera took the shot of us and I still have it hanging in my recording studio today. What a fun time that was and what a great city to explore!!”

Heigl and Kelley tied the knot two years later in Park City, Utah.

While celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary in December 2019, the actress marked their special day with a sweet Instagram tribute.

"This man ... this day ... this marriage ... I am damn grateful. That he found me. That I found him. That we have somehow miraculously bettered each other,” the Washington, D.C. native wrote at the time. "Happy 12th anniversary [to the] love of my life. And thank you. For never wavering in your love, your loyalty. For being an endlessly blissful safe place to land. For raising a joy up in me that bursts forth in uninhibited raucous peals of laughter.”

The 27 Dresses star concluded at the time: "Holy s--t do I love you! [I] am still madly in love with you. [I] am forever blessed by your love for me."

In September 2009, Heigl' repp confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple were set to adopt a baby from South Korea. The pair shared photos of their then-10-month-old daughter, Naleigh , later that month.

The Life as We Know It star hinted at her desire to expand her family in a June 2010 interview with Gala magazine. “ We would love to have a second child , adopted or biological,” the Golden Globe nominee said at the time. “We’re not ruling it out.”

Two years later, Heigl's rep confirmed to Us that the parents had adopted a second daughter named Adalaide. The couple’s third child, son Joshua, arrived in December 2016.

