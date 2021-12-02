NYC’s 12 Coziest Holiday Pop-Ups To Put On Your Winter Bucket List

Winter is here—and that means cozy holiday-themed pop-ups are taking over!

As we near the holidays, we decided to put together a list of some of the most festive holiday-themed bar revamps around New York City. Each year various bars and restaurants go all out in holiday spirit decorations, transforming into magical winter wonderlands for a few months. Some rooftops become alpine lodges or igloos, while other spaces focus more on kitschy and colorful decor. However, the one thing they all have in common are their fun and festive cocktail offerings!

Whether you’re looking to enjoy some holiday cheer this season, trying to find the next venue for your holiday party, or just want to check out a new space, here are all of the holiday pop-up bars that should be on your winter bucket list!

1. Miracle on 9th Street , East Village

Where: 649 East 9th Street (Miracle on Ninth); Various Other Locations

What: The holiday-themed cocktail pop-up bar reopens for its seventh season, with their staple kitschy holiday décor and festive, well-crafted cocktails. The pop-up originally began at Mace in 2014, but has since grown globally with over 120 locations worldwide!

2. Sippin’ Santa, East Village

Where: (Boilermaker) 13 1st Ave

What: Another one of Miracle’s holiday bars, Sippin’ Santa is once again taking over the Boilermaker in the East Village with its fun tropical-holiday vibes! Treat yourself to some North Pole Punch with bourbon, overproof & dark Jamaican rums, Creme de Banana, maple syrup, cinnamon syrup, and lime juice or Brah Humbug with scotch, Drambuie, mulled wine syrup served hot!

3. The Standard , East Village

Where: 25 Cooper Square

What: Their Winter Garden has transformed into a mini-Christmas Market with heated alpine yurts that will make you feel like you’re in the mountains. The snug yurts have complimentary faux fur coats to use while inside to keep toasty in style. You’ll need a reservation to enter the cozy tents, but once inside you can order things like baked cookies, fondue, and seasonal drinks.

4. Eataly Rooftop , Flatiron

Where: 200 Fifth Avenue

What: Every season we eagerly await the transformation of Eataly’s rooftop! This year we’re sure to be thrilled with a new wintery oasis soon to be announced in the next week. Always decorated in a dramatic display of seasonal splendour, we couldn’t be more excited to see what Eataly has in store this winter.

5. City Winery Winter Domes , Midtown

Where: Rockefeller Plaza

What: The Winter Domes at Rockefeller Plaza are a great way to warm up this winter if you’re looking to stay at the heart of all the holiday festivities in NYC, or just need a quick break from shopping. City Winery’s winter dome igloos seat up to eight and are of course completely heated (so you won’t have to hang out to your coat while you sip on your spiked hot cider).

6. Mr. Purple, LES

Where: 180 Orchard Street 15th floor

What: Clicquot Chalet at Mr. Purple is a wintry rooftop ski lodge, but this one will feature a champagne bar! There will of course also be season cocktails and tasty fondue offerings.

7. The Greens at Pier 17 Winter Cabins , Seaport District

Where: 89 South St

What: The seasonal conversion of “The Greens” will feature 32 individual dining cabins for guests to enjoy throughout the winter months. Each cabin is 10′ x 10′ and can seat up to 8 people. The cabins promise to bring customers winter décor, spacious banquette seating, a virtual fireplace, heaters, and floor-to-ceiling views of New York City. Each cabin is “ski-inspired” in design and the rooftop will even feature a mountain range sculpture on their stage space.

8. Watermark Winter Wonderland , Pier 15

Where: 78 South St, New York

What: Take in gasp-worthy views of the waterfront and the Brooklyn Bridge at Watermark’s Winter Wonderland. Enjoy spiked hot chocolate, a ‘make your own s’mores’ section, a jumbo screen playing seasonal films, and so much more! The entire pier is illuminated with enormous Christmas trees and lit up glass houses for on of our favorite cozy atmospheres! Book your spot here.

10. Snowday in Brooklyn

Where: 348 Wythe Ave

What: Part of Sunday in Brooklyn’s holiday pop-up, Snowday in Brooklyn has officially opened for the season! The spot will serve their winter-themed drinks in the most adorable glassware like polar bears, partridges, and Santa’s, as you sit in a wintry space covered in wreaths, garland, and ornaments.

11. Feliz Coctelería, Nolita

Where: 349 Broome Street

What: Experience all the holiday festivities at this “Latin inspired” pop-up! Sip on their festive cocktails like A Lump of Coal including blackberry, mint, mango butter, black sesame, tequila, lime, egg white, Chilean red wine, or the Fig Tree in Nolita with Mexican Gin, Fig, Ginger, Cacao Nib Sweet Vermouth, Lemon all served in holiday-themed glassware. Make your reservation here.

12. “Pinkmas” at Museum of Ice Cream, SoHo

Where: 558 Broadway

What: Journey through the enormous (and positively pink) holiday-themed art installations that have taken over the Museum of Ice Cream. There’s delicious treats like the “Pinktini,” holiday merchandise, and even a sprinkle pool! You can also check out the museum at night for an after hours adventure.

This post has been written by BIANCA BAHAMONDES and JUSTINE GOLATA.

