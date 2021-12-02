ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC’s 12 Coziest Holiday Pop-Ups To Put On Your Winter Bucket List

By Secret NYC
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoXM9_0J7LCHGy00

Winter is here—and that means cozy holiday-themed pop-ups are taking over!

As we near the holidays, we decided to put together a list of some of the most festive holiday-themed bar revamps around New York City. Each year various bars and restaurants go all out in holiday spirit decorations, transforming into magical winter wonderlands for a few months. Some rooftops become alpine lodges or igloos, while other spaces focus more on kitschy and colorful decor. However, the one thing they all have in common are their fun and festive cocktail offerings!

Whether you’re looking to enjoy some holiday cheer this season, trying to find the next venue for your holiday party, or just want to check out a new space, here are all of the holiday pop-up bars that should be on your winter bucket list!

1. Miracle on 9th Street , East Village

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxLa7_0J7LCHGy00
Miracle

Where: 649 East 9th Street (Miracle on Ninth); Various Other Locations

What: The holiday-themed cocktail pop-up bar reopens for its seventh season, with their staple kitschy holiday décor and festive, well-crafted cocktails. The pop-up originally began at Mace in 2014, but has since grown globally with over 120 locations worldwide!

2. Sippin’ Santa, East Village

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXjoC_0J7LCHGy00
Sippin’ Santa

Where: (Boilermaker) 13 1st Ave

What: Another one of Miracle’s holiday bars, Sippin’ Santa is once again taking over the Boilermaker in the East Village with its fun tropical-holiday vibes! Treat yourself to some North Pole Punch  with bourbon, overproof & dark Jamaican rums, Creme de Banana, maple syrup, cinnamon syrup, and lime juice or Brah Humbug with scotch, Drambuie, mulled wine syrup served hot!

3. The Standard , East Village

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIAK0_0J7LCHGy00
The Standard East Village / Winter Garden

Where: 25 Cooper Square

What: Their Winter Garden has transformed into a mini-Christmas Market with heated alpine yurts that will make you feel like you’re in the mountains. The snug yurts have complimentary faux fur coats to use while inside to keep toasty in style. You’ll need a reservation to enter the cozy tents, but once inside you can order things like baked cookies, fondue, and seasonal drinks.

4. Eataly Rooftop , Flatiron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28SQvj_0J7LCHGy00
Eataly / Serra Stellata (2020)

Where: 200 Fifth Avenue

What: Every season we eagerly await the transformation of Eataly’s rooftop! This year we’re sure to be thrilled with a new wintery oasis soon to be announced in the next week. Always decorated in a dramatic display of seasonal splendour, we couldn’t be more excited to see what Eataly has in store this winter.

5. City Winery Winter Domes , Midtown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wxotw_0J7LCHGy00
City Winery

Where: Rockefeller Plaza

What: The Winter Domes at Rockefeller Plaza are a great way to warm up this winter if you’re looking to stay at the heart of all the holiday festivities in NYC, or just need a quick break from shopping. City Winery’s winter dome igloos seat up to eight and are of course completely heated (so you won’t have to hang out to your coat while you sip on your spiked hot cider).

6. Mr. Purple, LES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NpwHu_0J7LCHGy00
Facebook /Mr. Purple

Where: 180 Orchard Street 15th floor

What: Clicquot Chalet at Mr. Purple is a wintry rooftop ski lodge, but this one will feature a champagne bar! There will of course also be season cocktails and tasty fondue offerings.

7. The Greens at Pier 17 Winter Cabins , Seaport District

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1Ehe_0J7LCHGy00
Credit Giada Paoloni on behalf of the Howard Hughes Corporation

Where: 89 South St

What: The seasonal conversion of “The Greens” will feature 32 individual dining cabins for guests to enjoy throughout the winter months. Each cabin is 10′ x 10′ and can seat up to 8 people. The cabins promise to bring customers winter décor, spacious banquette seating, a virtual fireplace, heaters, and floor-to-ceiling views of New York City. Each cabin is “ski-inspired” in design and the rooftop will even feature a mountain range sculpture on their stage space.

8. Watermark Winter Wonderland , Pier 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ce6rj_0J7LCHGy00

Where: 78 South St, New York

What: Take in gasp-worthy views of the waterfront and the Brooklyn Bridge at Watermark’s Winter Wonderland. Enjoy spiked hot chocolate, a ‘make your own s’mores’ section, a jumbo screen playing seasonal films, and so much more! The entire pier is illuminated with enormous Christmas trees and lit up glass houses for on of our favorite cozy atmospheres! Book your spot here.

10. Snowday in Brooklyn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VEZz_0J7LCHGy00
Sunday In Brooklyn

Where: 348 Wythe Ave

What: Part of Sunday in Brooklyn’s holiday pop-up, Snowday in Brooklyn has officially opened for the season! The spot will serve their winter-themed drinks in the most adorable glassware like polar bears, partridges, and Santa’s, as you sit in a wintry space covered in wreaths, garland, and ornaments.

11. Feliz Coctelería, Nolita

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O01G2_0J7LCHGy00
Front of House

Where: 349 Broome Street

What: Experience all the holiday festivities at this  “Latin inspired” pop-up! Sip on their festive cocktails like A Lump of Coal including blackberry, mint, mango butter, black sesame, tequila, lime, egg white, Chilean red wine, or the Fig Tree in Nolita with Mexican Gin, Fig, Ginger, Cacao Nib Sweet Vermouth, Lemon all served in holiday-themed glassware. Make your reservation here.

12. “Pinkmas” at Museum of Ice Cream, SoHo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MRVyW_0J7LCHGy00
Facebook/ Museum of Ice Cream (New York)

Where: 558 Broadway

What: Journey through the enormous (and positively pink) holiday-themed art installations that have taken over the Museum of Ice Cream. There’s delicious treats like the “Pinktini,” holiday merchandise, and even a sprinkle pool! You can also check out the museum at night for an after hours adventure.

This post has been written by  BIANCA BAHAMONDES and JUSTINE GOLATA.

See also: 60 Magical Things To Do In New York City This December

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Secret NYC

20 Best Holiday Light Displays Illuminating NYC This December

With Thanksgiving well behind us, New York City has kicked into full holiday hysteria. Here’s a list of some of the best holiday lights to see around NYC!. Even with virtual tree lighting ceremonies and no SantaCon , the holiday spirit in NYC still holds strong! Lights have been appearing all across the boroughs, dazzling New Yorkers everywhere they look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Restaurants
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flatiron#Christmas Trees#Art Installations#Food Drink#Mace#Miracle#Jamaican#Drambuie
Secret NYC

A 20,000-Square-Foot Toys ‘R’ Us Flagship Is Opening Right Outside NYC

Millennials were crushed when the beloved toy store of their childhood, Toys”R”Us, shut down in 2018. And though the store didn’t quite leave for good — its new owners brought back two stores in 2019, but they closed again earlier this year due to COVID — it’s a making a real big comeback at NJ’s American Dream Mall. Yes, the one with the largest indoor water park in the Western Hemisphere and 16-story indoor ski slope .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s Pulse-Racing ‘Money Heist’ Experience Opens This Month!

We’re only a few days away from NYC’s highly-anticipated “Money Heist” immersive experience , and tickets are already almost sold out!. The infamous masked bandits are planning their newest attack on the landmarked skyscraper and bank hall Skylight One Hanson , formerly the Williamsburg Savings Bank Clocktower, and they’re looking for new members . Do you have what it takes to join the infamous gang as they take over the Big Apple?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

The Iconic ‘Home Alone’ House Is Available To Rent On Airbnb This Month

Get ready to scream “KEVIN!!!” through the halls, because Airbnb is hosting another amazing booking — and it’s perfect for the holidays. After recreating Sarah Jessica Parker’s iconic Sex & the City brownstone (and closet!) last month for New Yorkers to stay in, Airbnb is back with another once-in-a-lifetime takeover — though you’ll have to travel out to the Chicago suburbs .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Secret NYC

A Guide To All The Holiday Markets Open In NYC This Season

One of the best things about the holiday season in the city is our amazingly festive holiday markets!. Even though Halloween has yet pass, no one can help looking ahead to the holiday season soon approaching. After many holiday markets were cancelled last year due to the pandemic, we can rightfully celebrate a little early because announcements have been made for the return of some of NYC’s very favorites!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

The Definitive Guide To The Best Tree-Lighting Ceremonies In NYC This Year

NYC’s Christmas trees will light up with some of the most festive holiday celebrations in the world starting this week!. There are few places on Earth that inspire that magical kind of Christmas spirit like New York, and the city has already begun its holiday transformation. With the Saks Fifth Avenue window displays revealed, as well as those at Macy’s Herald Square , the only things left are the stunning tree lighting ceremonies that’ll completely illuminate the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

70 Magical Things To Do In NYC Before New Year’s Day

Holiday season is in full swing in NYC, and the festive spirit is palpable!. During this time of year the city shines particularly bright with lights illuminating every corner you turn. From the epic lights of Dyker Heights and Saks Fifth Avenue, to all the restaurants and rooftops that have transformed for the holidays—here are 70 of the most festive things happening this season to enjoy a truly magical holiday, safely:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

These 10 NYC Spots Go ALL-OUT With Holiday Decor

There’s no time of year quite like this in New York City…. And one of the best ways to get in a festive mood is completely immersing yourself in all of the gorgeous decor around town! From restaurants, to lighting displays, to hotels, these NYC locales are the perfect places to get in the holiday spirit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
400
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy