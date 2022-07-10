ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s Cutest Couple Moments Over the Years

It’s safe to say that Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are easily one of  Hollywood’s sexiest couples, but they also have the sweetest romance.

Us Weekly broke the news in July 2014 that the twosome were an item . At the time, an insider revealed that they were introduced at that year’s White House Correspondents Dinner — an event she attended with her then-fiancé Nick Loeb .

“As we’re walking around, who comes swooping down in front of us for about 100 yards is Sofia Vergara,” Manganiello said of their first encounter on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show in April 2020. “She was wearing this dress that looked great on her, and I just could not take my eyes off of her.”

Manganiello proposed to the Modern Family alum on Christmas Day in 2014. The couple tied the knot in November 2015 at The Breakers Palm Beach resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

In a joint interview with Hola! USA , the Magic Mike actor revealed how he knew his relationship with Vergara was meant to be .

“We realized very early on that we each had to put the other person's happiness and well-being head of our own,” he explained to the magazine in 2017. “Once you realize that kind of trust has manifested, you hang on for dear life. Or in my case, you go and buy a ring.”

The Hot Pursuit actress, for her part, told the publication the likely reason their relationship works so well is their shared sense of humor. “He is so funny and ever since we met, that has been really important,” she shared at the time. “We even talk to each other all the time in this little voice that we made up, like a couple of dorks. Whoever heard us, would say, ‘What’s their problem?’”

In 2019, Manganiello opened up to Men’s Health about the thing he appreciates most about his marriage to Vergara. “I love that she knows how to take care of herself, obviously, because I needed to be with somebody confident,” he previously explained. “It takes a really strong and secure individual to handle the types of projects I’ve done. But when we’re at home, we’re opposites in all the best ways and we’re compatible in all the best ways. Masculine/feminine, yin and yang, whatever you want to call it.”

The Rampage actor added, “My life is great because I really like my wife. I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f--king laugh all day long every day.”

Scroll down to take a look back at their PDA moments through the years.

