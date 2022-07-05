Should you buy a Toshiba TV on Prime Day 2022?

The TV market is dominated by a handful of big players: LG, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and Philips. But if you're after a serious bargain come Prime Day 2022 , you might be better off with a brand such as Toshiba.

It might not have the clout of those bigger names, but the Japanese outfit frequently appears in Amazon's best-selling TVs , and the best Toshiba TVs now offer Dolby Vision , the most sophisticated form of HDR, as well as good smart features.

Toshiba certainly has something to prove, but are its TVs any good? And which Toshiba TV deals offer the best value? Read on and we'll provide all the expert advice you need to secure a sound bargain.

Which are the best Toshiba TVs in the UK?

The flagship range of Toshiba’s 2021 lineup is the UK31. Standout features include built-in Alexa smarts, eARC, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos . There's also TRU Micro dimming, which automatically adjusts contrast levels for deeper blacks, TRU Resolution, which upscales lower-res content to 4K and TRU Flow motion tech, which reduces judder for a smoother image.

We tested the 50-inch Toshiba 50UK3163DB and were impressed, praising its ability to deliver "the boldest 4K HDR picture we’ve seen from a sub-£500 TV". It runs a homegrown interface that offers most streaming apps besides Disney+ and Apple TV .

The UK31 range is available in 65-, 58-, 50- and 43-inch screen sizes, with prices starting at an astonishingly-reasonable £379. You can shop today's best deals on the 50-inch UK31 below.

You should also consider the (slightly cheaper) UL21. Toshiba's 2021 step-down model ditches built-in Alexa voice support and TRU Flow motion-smoothing tech, but keeps the rest of the UK31’s features including Google Assistant and Dolby Vision/Atmos.

You get a decent array of streaming apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Britbox, plus all the major catch-up TV apps (BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, UKTV). Music apps include Deezer and Amazon Music.

Toshiba 43in UL21 TV £379 £219 at Amazon (save £160)

Not a model we've reviewed, but the 2021 UL21 offers many of the features found on Toshiba's flagship UK31, including Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos sound and TRU Micro dimming at a bargain price.

Prefer Android TV? Toshiba's mid-range UA2B will likely be your best bet. It arrived packing Android TV 9 (with an upgrade to Android 10 promised), which means access to the Google Play Store, Apple TV and Stadia for game streaming. Prices start at £349 with models going up to 65 inches.

If you're on a super-tight budget, the WK3C is Toshiba's cheapest 2021 TV. The HD Ready model is only available in 24- and 34-inch sizes, making it ideal for playrooms and kitchens. Prices start at £169, which is darn tempting when you consider that it comes with built-in Alexa, HDR10 and Google Assistant support.

Check out today's best Toshiba WK3C prices below to see if you can score it even cheaper.

Which are the best Toshiba TVs in the US?

In the US, Toshiba is better known for its popular Fire TVs. These combine Toshiba's hardware with Amazon’s Fire TV streaming platform, Alexa voice smarts and Amazon-owned services such as Prime Video and IMDb TV.

The really good news is that most Toshiba Fire TV cost under $500. If that's music to your ears, we'd suggest you start by looking at Toshiba's 2021 C350, which comes in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65- and 75-inch sizes.

This stylish-looking set features Toshiba's Regza Engine, which promises "breath-taking" 4K picture quality from an LCD panel. It also boasts Dolby Vision HDR, plus DTS:X sound processing.

We've not tested the C350 but it's rated an impressive 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon (based on over 1800 reviews) so it's clearly a hit with Amazon customers. We've listed today's best Toshiba C350 Fire TV deals below.

If your funds won't stretch to a 2021 model, why not consider the 2020 Toshiba 43LF621U21? At the time of writing this budget Fire TV was marked down from $350 to $280 . That's a pretty low price for a 43-inch 4K panel with Dolby Vision and Alexa Voice Remote.

Looking further ahead, Toshiba has joined forced with Amazon and Best Buy to launch a new range to Fire TVs with built-in, far-field voice microphones. The tech means you can enjoy Alexa hands-free, even in a noisy room.

The new sets are said to feature "sleeker" designs, as well as Toshiba's latest motion processing and local dimming technologies. They're due to go on sale in 2022 so you may wish to hold fire, as it were.

Should I buy a Toshiba OLED TV?

Toshiba brought out two flagship OLED sets in 2017, in an effort to mix it with the best OLED TVs . The Toshiba 55X9863DB and the 65X9863DB support HDR video including Dolby Vision. They also boast Sound by Onkyo speakers.

You'll struggle to find stock of either model these days, and Toshiba is yet to launch a new crop of OLED panels. If you're after a cheap, five-star OLED, we'd recommend considering the 2021 LG C1.

Our pick of the best TV deals

Toshiba TV verdict

We wouldn't be put off should an alluring Toshiba TV deal come along, especially if it's a 2021 model with support for Dolby Vision HDR. If you're a UK buyer, it's worth checking whether the TV runs Linux-based Vidaa or Google Android TV – Vidaa isn't to everyone's taste.

And while Toshiba's UK and US flagship models offer a very impressive package of features for the money, they're best-suited to movies and TV shows. If you're a gamer, TCL's latest models offer excellent gaming smarts at reasonable prices (check out Should you buy a TCL TV? for more on that subject).

Want the ultimate in performance? Here's our rundown of the best TV options, including five-star sets from Sony, Samsung, LG and Panasonic.

