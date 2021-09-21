Planting a Church That Outlives Itself

“Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these” (Matthew 19:14). The Christian church is meant to be one of the most inclusive groups. I know that there are times throughout history when that has not been the case. Perhaps a person went to a church and they felt like an outcast because they weren’t wearing the “right” clothes or sitting in the “correct” pew. There are going to be times when people fail to be inclusive because we are all sinners who make terrible mistakes.

