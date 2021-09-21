CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Planting a Church That Outlives Itself

By Ben Connelly
outreachmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe church in Antioch no longer exists, but it’s legacy continues today. By all accounts, the church at Antioch described in the Bible was a “good” church, in a hard but rich mission field. The capital of Syria and a major Roman military and trade city by the mid-30s, Antioch was a melting pot of “native Syrians, Jews, Greeks and Romans.” These inhabitants worshipped a mix of deities, and Antioch had seen its share of hostility between religious factions.

outreachmagazine.com

Comments / 2

Related
Garden City Telegram

CHURCH EVENTS

Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are having services as usual. Garden Valley Church. 1701 N. Third St. Sunday: Bible classes, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Steve Ensz giving...
GARDEN CITY, KS
clarionherald.org

The people are the church

The saying goes, “It takes a village to raise a child.”. While it will take more than a village, including help from local, state and federal government agencies, to bring relief to southern Louisiana from the devastation left in the path of Hurricane Ida, Covington resident Betty-Ann Hickey learned this week that one person doing one small thing can have an impact.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Kingsport Times-News

Church happenings

The Perry Voices and Sissy Gardener will sing Saturday at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Community Church, 2524 McMurray Hollow Road, Hiltons, Virginia. Phillips and Banks will sing at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 309 Mount Pleasant Road, Church Hill, Sunday at 6 p.m. Reservoir Road Baptist Church will have a...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Watertown Daily Times

The church is inclusive

“Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these” (Matthew 19:14). The Christian church is meant to be one of the most inclusive groups. I know that there are times throughout history when that has not been the case. Perhaps a person went to a church and they felt like an outcast because they weren’t wearing the “right” clothes or sitting in the “correct” pew. There are going to be times when people fail to be inclusive because we are all sinners who make terrible mistakes.
RELIGION
chronicle-express.com

Church Briefs

Peggy Beckwith and Babs Steinert continued leadership of our church service today. Thanks to you both, as well as so many others that are leading church efforts. Peggy continued to talk about Apostle Paul this past Sunday. Paul was an optimist. He remained positive, even when in prison, when he did not know if he would be released or put to death.
BLUFF POINT, NY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Church News

Rent-A-Space Rummage Sale will be at Immanuel/New Life Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. Furniture, clothing, toys, and other miscellaneous items will be available for sale. For more information, call Elaine at 712-899-8782. Bible Study. Siouxland Catholic Radio announces its inaugural...
HOLBROOK, NY
outreachmagazine.com

What Sustains Missions in the Hardest Places?

If we try to sustain missions in our own strength, our strength will fail; the worship of a great God is what truly sustains us. “How lovely is your dwelling place, O Lord of hosts!. My soul longs, yes, faints for the courts of the Lord;. my heart and flesh...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Church#Synagogues#Missionaries#Syrians#Jews#Greeks#Romans#Jewish#Christians#Gentiles#Catholic#Eastern Orthodox#Asian#Mongols#The City Church
outreachmagazine.com

3 Perfect Opportunities to Share Your Faith

Stay alert to these three contexts that are ideal for evangelism. Over the years, I have noticed at least three different kinds of evangelistic contexts we may encounter when engaging in personal evangelism. Of course, if there are three types of contexts, there may be 33; but for the purposes of this article, let’s look at these three.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Faith Deconstruction and the Need for True Shepherds

Reaching a Generation That Is ‘Kissing Christianity Goodbye’. This article originally appeared on MissioAlliance.org and is reposted here by permission. Like many of my colleagues, I have been utterly fascinated and equally devastated by “The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill” podcast hosted by Mike Cosper. Not only is this long-form exposé one of the most well-executed podcasts I have ever listened to, it also pulls back the curtain on what many of us have already felt so deeply in our bones:
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Terry W. Brooks: Building Ministry Around Needs—Part 1

“Service puts into practice what we learn when discipleship is integrated into worship.”. When Bayview Church in San Diego was closed because of the pandemic, attendance tripled. When asked how such a reality was possible, Pastor Terry W. Brooks replied honestly, if not a shade cryptically: “I have no clue. All we did is what we do.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
outreachmagazine.com

Terry W. Brooks: Creativity and Community—Part 2

“We want to prepare people to live a better life, the life that Jesus described as abundant.”. Don’t miss Part 1 of our interview, where Terry W. Brooks talks about his path to ministry from being a pastor’s kid to an athlete to becoming the pastor of Bayview Church, and talks about the many ways the church serves its community.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
outreachmagazine.com

Nurturing the Pastor’s Soul

Mandy Smith: My Top 4 Books on Spiritual Formation. We get it. It has been a difficult season with some ups and a lot of downs for everyone. In 2020, churches big or small, urban or rural had to rethink how they would reach an online-only audience while still making budget, meeting practical needs and ministering to hurting souls. And in the midst of this unknown, church leaders had to shoulder the heavy weight of figuring out how to do church when square pegs didn’t fit into holes that were now round.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

3 Keys to Turning Visitors Into Church Members

Clear Engagement Plans Help First-Time Attendees Feel Welcome. To retain visitors, you must first know your visitor. When people feel seen, heard, and understood, they will feel welcome and want to keep coming back. Here are some ways you can get to know your visitors:. 1. Hold a weekly or...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
outreachmagazine.com

What Launching New Churches Reminded Me About Leadership

5 Lessons That Came From Launching 4 New Congregations. In early 2019 we set plans, as a leadership team, to launch one new Mariners congregation in Orange County each year for the next five years. Orange County is filled with 3.2 million people spread out through 34 cities, and we believe Jesus loves each person and each city. We were in early stages of planning a campus/congregation launch, and then COVID struck.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Talking About Religion in a Better Way

This article originally appeared on MissioAlliance.org and is reposted here by permission. Ever wonder why it’s not polite to talk about religion or politics?. Clearly, politics has become a divisive issue, but religion wasn’t meant to be that way. Talking about our belief in God is supposed to be life-giving, profound and encouraging.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Praying With a Humble Heart

A humble heart faithfully, persistently, watchfully seeks after God in prayer. If God’s response to our prayer is his revelation, then the one praying must remain in a constant position to receive. This is a humbling posture, which is exactly where God wants us. It would be far easier if...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Congregation Works To Rebuild Century-Old Church Destroyed In Arson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities congregation is struggling to understand who would set fire to a century-old church. Flames destroyed Sacred Heart of Jesus Polish National Catholic Church in northeast Minneapolis last spring. It was the only church of its kind left in the state and now, after months of investigation, it’s officially a criminal case. This is a parish of 100 people. To really understand the hit this church has taken, you have to go inside. It’s here that you see the torched altar, the bathroom where someone set the fire, and the chapel that turned into a chimney. The 107-year-old building is a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
outreachmagazine.com

3 Ways to Envision What Your Church Can Become

As summer ends and children begin to go back to school, traditionally, the church starts to fill back up from summer vacationers. Fall is a particular time in the church’s life to see renewed growth, as people fall back into the routine of school, sports and the Spirit of God. For some, who attend, it may be the first time all summer they have rejoined the church or even since COVID-19 hit the area. What a fantastic opportunity for the church to become ready for the returners and future guests.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy