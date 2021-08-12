Pet of the Week from Animal Compassion Team and Fresno Humane Animal Services

Attention all cowboys-here's a Rodeo you won't want to miss out on! Rodeo is a 3-year old shepherd mix looking for adventure and his very own home on the range. He's a very handsome fella who likes to say "Howdy!" to everyone he meets. Rodeo is great with other dogs, too, and is the life of the party in daily play group. If you're looking for a partner to ride off into the sunset with, come meet Rodeo at Fresno Humane! He's neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated, and available for a $25 adoption fee. Call or text (559) 600-7387 or go to www.fresnohumane.org for more information.

Animal Compassion Team (ACT)

2789 S. Orange Avenue

Fresno, CA 93725

(559) 299-6364

Fresno Humane Animal Services

760 W. Nielsen Ave.

Fresno, CA 93706

(559) 600-PETS (7387)