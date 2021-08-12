Cancel
Fresno, CA

Pet of the Week from Animal Compassion Team and Fresno Humane Animal Services

ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago
Attention all cowboys-here's a Rodeo you won't want to miss out on! Rodeo is a 3-year old shepherd mix looking for adventure and his very own home on the range. He's a very handsome fella who likes to say "Howdy!" to everyone he meets. Rodeo is great with other dogs, too, and is the life of the party in daily play group. If you're looking for a partner to ride off into the sunset with, come meet Rodeo at Fresno Humane! He's neutered, microchipped, fully vaccinated, and available for a $25 adoption fee. Call or text (559) 600-7387 or go to www.fresnohumane.org for more information.

For more information on how to adopt one of the featured pets, as well as other animals in need of a home, contact:

Animal Compassion Team (ACT)

2789 S. Orange Avenue

Fresno, CA 93725

(559) 299-6364

AnimalCompassionTeam.com

Fresno Humane Animal Services

760 W. Nielsen Ave.

Fresno, CA 93706

(559) 600-PETS (7387)

FresnoHumane.org

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

