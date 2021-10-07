CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

A Guide To All The Holiday Markets Open In NYC This Season

By Secret NYC
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tiu8u_0J0N8jXG00

One of the best things about the holiday season in the city is our amazingly festive holiday markets!

Even though Halloween has yet pass, no one can help looking ahead to the holiday season soon approaching. After many holiday markets were cancelled last year due to the pandemic, we can rightfully celebrate a little early because announcements have been made for the return of some of NYC’s very favorites!

Here’s a list of the winter markets across NYC, where they are and when they’re open. Obviously, as the holiday season gets closer more markets will pop-up, so stayed tuned for updates to come.

Oct 29 –  Jan 2: Winter Village at Bryant Park

  • Bryant Park: Between 40th Street & 41st Street, on 6th Avenue
  • Holiday Market Hours:
    • Monday – Friday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
    • Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Ice Rink:
    • Daily

Nov 14 – Dec 24: Grand Central Holiday Market (according to Patch )

Nov 18 – Dec 24: Union Square Holiday Market

  • Union Square
  • Holiday Market Hours:
    • Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
    • Sunday: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m

Nov 23 – Dec 24: 3rd & B’zaar

  • East Village: Ave B And 3rd St
  • Holiday Market Hours:
    • TBA
  • Explore their unique, vintage, and affordable gifts for the holiday season offering records, home goods, artwork, clothing, jewelry, and more!

Nov 27, – Dec 24: Columbus Circle Holiday Market

  • Columbus Circle: 59th street and Central Park West
  • Holiday Market Hours:
    • Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
    • Sunday: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m

Ongoing: Brooklyn Flea

  • 80 Pearl St, DUMBO
  • Hours: Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

See also: 10 Best NYC Neighborhoods For The Most Extravagant Halloween Decor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Secret NYC

This Brooklyn House May Have The Best Halloween Decorations In All Of NYC

This haunted Halloween house in Prospect Park South/Ditmas Park is frightening all of its neighbors this holiday season!. Located at the corner of Albemarle Road and Argyle Roadhe, this Victorian Queen Anne-style house house is adorned with what seems to be hundreds of Halloween decorations. Skeletons climb the exterior of the house, spider webs cover the lawn, and ghosts greet you on the porch. Gravestones peek out from the bushes as zombie children are even found swinging together from the porch roof.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

This Limited-Time NYC Program Offers Amazing Discounts On Theater, Museums & More

Next time you make plans to go to a play or head to a museum, make sure you check out NYC & Company’s “ Time for Culture ” first!. This new fall program from the city’s tourism department is meant to “celebrate the official return of vibrant cultural offerings across New York City” with special deals on museums, cultural institutions, performing arts and Off-Broadway. They’re pretty great too — including one of three discount options: 2 for 1, 25% off or value-add.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
Secret NYC

10 Best NYC Neighborhoods For The Most Extravagant Halloween Decor

With spooky season full and thriving, it’s time to take a look at how the city is showing its spirit…and let the All Hallows’ Eve spirit live on through these photos. Sure, there may be some stragglers who put up a ghost or two at the end of the month, but plenty of us have truly been feeling the ghoulish spirits for quite some time now. Several homes around the city have been ready for Halloween since fall officially began (which was in late September)!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#East Village#Central Park West#Columbus Circle#Grand Central Terminal#Patch Rrb#3rd B Zaar
Secret NYC

Broadway Will Be Car Free For A New ‘NoMad Piazza Pop Up’

More NYC streets will be car free, similar to the Meatpacking District starting today!. Head to Broadway between 25th Street and 27th Street and explore the new NoMad Piazza Pop Up thanks to the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership, the American Institute of Architects, New York (AIANY), and the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Secret NYC

These 10 Fall Treats Will Keep You Cozy All Season Long In NYC

You can already feel it in the air, now it’s time to taste it!. Fall is officially here and we couldn’t be more excited! Though we’re eager to bundle up in blankets and throw on our favorite flannel, we can’t forget that the best part of fall is it’s delicious flavors! Explore sweets of the season at these NYC spots offering fun and festive treats this autumn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

101 Thrilling Things To Do In New York This October

That’s right, New York, it’s October. The time for all of the pumpkins, apples, hot ciders, and Halloween costumes you can get your hands on. Plus it’s still not too cold yet, so there are tons of outdoor activities you can still enjoy, along with foods to try and NYC locales to visit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
288
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy