A Guide To All The Holiday Markets Open In NYC This Season

One of the best things about the holiday season in the city is our amazingly festive holiday markets!

Even though Halloween has yet pass, no one can help looking ahead to the holiday season soon approaching. After many holiday markets were cancelled last year due to the pandemic, we can rightfully celebrate a little early because announcements have been made for the return of some of NYC’s very favorites!

Here’s a list of the winter markets across NYC, where they are and when they’re open. Obviously, as the holiday season gets closer more markets will pop-up, so stayed tuned for updates to come.

Oct 29 – Jan 2: Winter Village at Bryant Park

Bryant Park: Between 40th Street & 41st Street, on 6th Avenue

Holiday Market Hours: Monday – Friday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Ice Rink: Daily



Nov 14 – Dec 24: Grand Central Holiday Market (according to Patch )

Grand Central Terminal Holiday Fair website

Holiday Market Hours: TBA Includes tons of vendors



Nov 18 – Dec 24: Union Square Holiday Market

Union Square

Holiday Market Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m



Nov 23 – Dec 24: 3rd & B’zaar

East Village: Ave B And 3rd St

Holiday Market Hours: TBA

Explore their unique, vintage, and affordable gifts for the holiday season offering records, home goods, artwork, clothing, jewelry, and more!

Nov 27, – Dec 24: Columbus Circle Holiday Market

Columbus Circle: 59th street and Central Park West

Holiday Market Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m



80 Pearl St, DUMBO

Hours: Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

