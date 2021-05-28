Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Are Salt Substitutes a Healthy Way to Lower Your Sodium Intake?

clevelandclinic.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen your doctor tells you to cut the sodium in your diet, you may not know where to start. Are salt substitutes a safe option? Find out who should and shouldn’t use them, and how to make meals less salty and more flavorful.

health.clevelandclinic.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt#Substitutes#Sodium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Nutritionalternativemedicine.com

Healthy Foods for Your Adolescents

Adolescents need proper nutrition for bone and muscle development, recovery from sports, cognition and strong healthy immune systems. In a recent issue of Food Technology magazine published by the Institute of Food Technologists, contributing editor Linda Milo Ohr looked at new research behind seven ingredients that are essential healthy diet tips for growing teens and tweens.
FitnessPosted by
Mega 99.3

Should You Do a Detox? Here Are 12 Food to Detox the Healthy Way

The idea of doing a detox diet to rid the body of toxins, lose weight and start fresh is especially appealing this time of year–when the bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables makes detoxing seem easier. Summer is also when it's easy to overindulge at summer parties, BBQs, and long-awaited get-reunions, eating fried food, cocktails, cookies, and chips. So should you follow a detox diet to clean up your act?
Fitnessmaryvilleforum.com

For Your Health: Encourage healthy eating

Summer officially arrives this month, and it feels especially welcome. After a very long 16 months since the pandemic started, life is beginning to return to normal, as COVID-19 vaccination gains ground and rates of infections continue to drop. And while we still have a way to go before we can put the pandemic fully behind us, getting to enjoy the long, warm days of summer feels like a well-deserved reward for how far we’ve come.
Gardeningvivaglammagazine.com

At-Home Healthy Habits: 3 Ways That Gardening Improves Your Wellness

Health and wellness are at the forefront of everyone’s minds after last year’s global crisis. While we focus on solving large-scale public health concerns, you can start making smart choices in your everyday life that improve your overall well-being. Since many people are still working from home, now is the...
NutritionScience Daily

Starchy snacks may increase CVD risk; fruits and veggies at certain meals decreases risk

Can starchy snacks harm heart health? New research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access journal of the American Heart Association, found eating starchy snacks high in white potato or other starches after any meal was associated at least a 50% increased risk of mortality and a 44-57% increased risk of CVD-related death. Conversely, eating fruits, vegetables or dairy at specific meals is associated with a reduced risk of death from cardiovascular disease, cancer or any cause.
NutritionPosted by
Best Life

Eating 1.5 Teaspoons of This Daily Boosts Your Heart Health, New Study Says

It's no secret that eating right is one of the most important things you can do to stay healthy. But besides picking healthy foods, it also turns out that making a slight adjustment to your favorite recipes could have a serious benefit. In fact, a new study published in the June 2021 issue of Current Developments in Nutrition has found that eating just 1.5 teaspoons a day of this pantry staple boosts your heart health. Read on to see which helpful ingredients you might want to consider adding.
HealthTexarkana Gazette

Cholesterol intake vs. fat

Sat fat. That happened to a lot of folks during the sedentary days of the pandemic — they sat and added fat. But today, we're looking at the often-confusing relationship between cholesterol and sat fat — saturated fat, that is. One recent meta-analysis of data on up to 1.9 million...
Diseases & TreatmentsMinot Daily News

8 Ways to Reach a Healthy Blood Pressure

(FAMILY FEATURES) — To take care of your heart, it’s important to know and. have high blood pressure, also called hypertension,. but many don’t realize it or aren’t keeping it at a. healthy level. For most adults, healthy blood pressure is 120/80 millimeters. of mercury or less. Blood pressure consistently...
FitnessPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Health: 6 Ways to Eat Healthy This Summer

Just like winter (with its holidays and comfort food), summer can be a time when it’s easy to sabotage your healthy eating goals. Fortunately, there are easy ways to stay on track. “First, there’s always a healthy option for the type of food you want. Second, it’s not only what you choose to eat but how you prepare it that makes the big difference,” says Brian Quebbemann, M.D., a bariatric surgeon in California. Here are six ways to eat healthy this summer – while still enjoying the season!
YogaWUSA

Start a healthy new life with your family on Father's Day

WASHINGTON — Americans have been less active during the last year as the pandemic stagnation set in for many families. The term "Covid-15" gained popularity in reference to the extra 15 pounds on average that many people have gained since the beginning of the pandemic. Now that social activities, businesses...
NutritionGoshen News

Fresh herbs that can reduce your reliance on sodium

Salt has long been used to add flavor to people's favorite foods. In fact, the use of salt as a means to preserving foods and adding flavor to recipes dates back to ancient times and has led to countless conflicts ever since. According to History.com, wars over access to salt...
RecipesYoga Journal

6 Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Fuel Your Mornings

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Your mom told you, we told you and now science is telling you—breakfast is important. A recent study published in the journal Nutrition revealed that people who go big on breakfast eat a better overall diet, consume less added sugar, saturated fat, and alcohol; and eat more fiber and micronutrients.
Healthalexandriastylebook.com

Eat These 5 Foods To Lower Your Anxiety

What if you changed the way you approach your food? What if your food choices depended less on taste, convenience, and popularity and focused more on the function and benefits it provides? What if the foods you chose helped you live a longer life with fewer illnesses and less stress? What if your food choices hinged on reducing your anxiety? Conversely, what if you viewed the foods that contribute to your stress differently?
Healthalternativemedicine.com

Seven Steps to Keep Your Brain Healthy

A healthy lifestyle can keep your brain healthy as much as the rest of your body — and may lessen the risk of cognitive decline (a loss of the ability to think well) as you age, according to a new advisory from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. Both the...
Yogafinehomesandliving.com

Awesome Advice To Keep Your Body And Mind Healthy

Mental and physical health can be a tricky thing to achieve for many people. Staying happy and healthy and keeping your mind and body in sync requires a lot of hard work. It's a lifetime journey to mental and physical health, which is why you have to start on time. If you're new to the world of self-care, or you want to get more in touch with your mind and body, there are a few things you need to know. If you want to keep your mind and body healthy, here are some recommendations on how to get started. Self-care starts with you.
Fitnessinspiyr.com

7 Ways to Get Healthy After the Holidays

January’s a brutal month. Among taxes, bad weather, post-holiday credit card debt, and a general anti-climactic blah feeling, you’ve got those lofty resolutions you created late last month that you swore to yourself and probably a few friends to maintain as the New Year unfolded. Fat loss was probably among...
Fitnessatoallinks.com

Choosing healthy protein in your diet

When it comes to making protein choices in your diet, quality and quantity both are equally important. Here’s all you have to know to keep your body and mind healthy. Protein in your diet provides energy and supports your mood and cognitive function. In addition, it’s an important nutrient required for building, maintaining, and repairing tissues, cells, and organs throughout the body. Most animals have a high source of protein, such as meat, fish, eggs, and dairy, which deliver all the amino acids your body needs, while plant-based protein sources such as grains, vegetables, beans, and nuts often lack one or more of the essential amino acids.
Beauty & Fashionlabroots.com

CBD Consumption Linked With Lower Alcohol Intake

Drink and drugs and rock ‘n’ roll may have defined the life of a few in the seventies, but the fact of the matter seems to be that if you are a regular consumer of cannabis, you may be more like to eschew the booze. CBD is the active ingredient...