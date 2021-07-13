Rainbow Chaser: Patrick Campbell-Lyons On (The Original) Nirvana

Virtually everyone who was anyone on London’s nascent punk scene caught one or both of Ramones’ two legendary shows in the English capitol during July 1976. However, gigging together in Sheffield, Sex Pistols and The Clash missed “Da Brudders’” first incendiary gig at The Roundhouse on America’s Bicentenary Day, July 4 , but both bands were out in force to catch their US brethren the following night at Dingwall’s, along with members of The Damned and future Pretenders leader Chrissie Hynde. But someone who did attend The Roundhouse gig was a 19-year-old bank clerk from South London named Mark Perry. For him, witnessing Ramones’ set was tantamount to undergoing an epiphany. Inspired by the controversial “Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue,” from the group’s self-titled debut album, Perry set about creating Britain’s first (and most influential) punk fanzine, Sniffin’ Glue (And Other Rock’n’Roll Habits), which he self-published for the first time, just nine days later on July 13.