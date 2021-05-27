newsbreak-logo
16 Times Kim Kardashian’s Klaws Came Out

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Being a Kardashian isn’t always sunshine and selfies. Kim Kardashian has had her fair share of feisty feuds and vicious clapbacks over the years. From random social media trolls to A-listers such as Drake and Taylor Swift, the reality star does not hold back when it comes to taking on the haters.

In fact, Kardashian lets criticism roll right off her back. “I used to look at everything and anything and have Google Alerts and just get so upset and go home and cry after something mean being said,” she explained at The Girls’ Lounge dinner in September 2016. “And now there is nothing anybody can say that can even rattle me.”

She added: “It’s a little bit sad that that’s the time you live in that people can say the meanest, nastiest things and you can be OK with it.”

Kardashian attributed her thick skin to husband Kanye West’s influence on her. “My husband has definitely taught me to be my most authentic self and not care what other people think,” she noted. “I think I was a people pleaser before.”

Still, the KKW Beauty founder finds pleasure in making light of haters. She did so in September 2018 when a fan asked via Twitter how she reacted to sister Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy news. “I was so happy knowing i was having a baby too,” she replied, referring to daughter Chicago, who was born weeks before the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s daughter, Stormi.

“You always find ways to make things about yourself,” one commenter wrote, to which Kardashian responded: “Always! Consistency is key.”

The Skims founder took her strong stance against naysayers one step further in February 2018 when she sent Valentine’s Day gifts to some unexpected recipients. “I decided, for this Valentine’s Day, everyone deserves a Valentine,” she said on her Instagram Story. “So I am going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone that I think of. Because it’s Valentine’s Day after all.”

Notable names of those she gave her Kimoji Hearts Bae perfume to included Swift, brother Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Scroll through the gallery below as Us Weekly looks back at 15 times the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s klaws kame out.

