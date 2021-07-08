Richard Branson: Music mogul & space tourism entrepreneur
Richard Branson is a British entrepreneur who has founded multiple companies, including a private spaceflight venture, Virgin Galactic. Branson has a reputation as a risk-taker and self-promoter. He has arrived at press conferences in spacesuits; drove a tank on New York's Fifth Avenue; crossed the English Channel in an amphibious car; and base jumped from the top of a hotel. And for his latest stunt, he aims to fly to space this Sunday (July 11) aboard the company's VSS Unity space plane.www.space.com
Comments / 0