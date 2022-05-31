ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Fun-Filled and Sexy Romance

By Emily Marcus
 2 days ago

Something just like this! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have shown Us what true love is all about since they started dating in 2007.

The A-listers — who share daughters Lincoln and Delta — got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot in 2013. They’ve been open with fans about their lighthearted, loving relationship and have spoken out about making their marriage work despite the challenges they may face.

Shepard made headlines in December 2018 after Julie Andrews ’ granddaughter Kayti Edwards claimed that she had an affair with him in late 2009 while he was dating Bell. However, the Parenthood alum denied the rumors on Instagram shortly after.

The following year, the pair celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary in October 2019 and continued to show their strength as a couple.

“To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love,” the Good Place alum wrote via Instagram in honor of the marriage milestone. “I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and I know you won’t either. And that’s just one more thing I love about us.”

The duo faced another hardship 11 months later when Shepard revealed that he had relapsed after 16 years of being sober . The Bless This Mess actor shared in October 2020 that he had fallen off the wagon a month prior after taking pain killers following a motorcycle accident.

A source exclusively told Us at the time that Bell has been “ nothing but supportive ” amid Shepard’s sobriety journey.

“There’s no blame or anger on her side — just love, care and determination to get through this together,” the insider said following the September 2020 relapse. “She’s beyond proud of him for turning his life around whilst openly addressing his demons head-on.”

Despite the setback, the couple have remained committed to each other and getting Shepard back on track.

“He was like, ‘I don’t want to risk this family, and I did, so let’s put new things in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again,’” the Frozen actress told Ellen DeGeneres in October 2020. “We’re going back to therapy. … And I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it.”

