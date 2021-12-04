ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Futures Pare Early Gains, Settle Lower

By Insta Forex
 3 days ago

Crude oil futures pared early gains and settled lower on Friday amid uncertainty about the outlook for energy demand due to fresh restrictions on movements following the spread of the new coronavirus variant Omicron in several countries. Oil prices climbed higher earlier in the day, riding on the decision...

investing.com

Crude Oil Is Surging

The commodity market is surging in early December. Brent has gained over 2% and is currently trading at $71.35. Investors are processing bad news from Saudi Arabia, which raised prices for January. It may mean that Saudis believe that the demand is stable and will remain stable in the foreseeable future. That's why they are not afraid to raise oil prices. It's a good signal for the commodity market.
ktoo.org

Oil prices plunge amid omicron variant concerns

After months of increases and a short plateau, oil prices in Alaska and worldwide have plunged in the last week. A barrel of Alaska North Slope crude was about $71 on Monday, $11 less than the week of Thanksgiving. This is the largest monthly decline in prices since the start...
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices decline again, reach lowest national average since October

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the fourth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 5.3 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.34 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 6.9 cents from a month ago … Continue reading "Gas prices decline again, reach lowest national average since October" The post Gas prices decline again, reach lowest national average since October appeared first on Nottingham MD.
OilPrice.com

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The massive oil price correction in November 2021, which turned out to be the worst month for crude since March 2020, came just as U.S. oil producers were drafting their capital budget plans for 2022. The plunge in prices, which sent WTI Crude from over $80 in early November to...
InvestorPlace

3 Natural Gas Stocks To Buy for the Coming Winter

Winter months typically put natural gas stocks in the limelight. Energy consumption has made a remarkable rebound this year from pandemic-induced low levels. For instance, despite the recent pullback in price, natural gas prices have surged over 80% so far in 2021. Meanwhile, the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index Spot is up 68% year-to-date (YTD).
wccbcharlotte.com

AAA: Carolina Gas Prices Continue To Fall After Crude Oil Plunge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Gas prices in the Carolinas continue to trend cheaper as fears of a possible COVID-19 economic slowdown caused crude oil prices to plunge into the mid $60s per barrel, a price not seen since August. “Motorists are catching a break right now at the pumps...
Reuters

Oil rebounds by almost 5% on Omicron hopes, Iran talks

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed by nearly 5% on Monday on hopes the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a less damaging economic impact if its symptoms proved mostly mild and as some OPEC member countries signaled confidence in the market. Reports in South Africa said Omicron...
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Mixed; Oil Rises on Hopes of Milder Covid Variant

U.S. stock futures wavered as investors assessed early indicators that Omicron may be causing milder illness than previously feared, while bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies edged up from weekend lows. Futures tied to the S&P 500 edged up less than 0.1% Monday, suggesting the broad-market index may hover, after closing down...
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, give back some of Friday's gains

Gold futures settled with a loss on Monday, with prices giving back a portion of the more than 1% gain seen on Friday. Gold's Friday move higher was "tempered" as "risk aversion cooled off and the U.S. dollar caught a bid," said Stephen Flood, director of bullion services at GoldCore. "All eyes are on Friday's U.S. CPI release to gauge how inflation is trending, expect fireworks if a deterioration occurs," he said. "Investors are also keenly eying the Fed's meeting on December 14 & 15th to see how interest rate policy will adjust to inflation." February gold fell $4.40, or nearly 0.3%, to settle at $1,779.50 an ounce.
MarketWatch

Oil ends higher as concerns over the omicron variant ease, Saudis raises prices for some buyers

Oil futures climbed on Monday, with news that the omicron variant may not lead to severe cases of COVID-19 and Saudi Arabia's move to lift crude prices for some buyers providing support. The Saudi move "portrays confidence in the markets but it doesn't alter the uncertain outlook in any way," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. The most bullish thing for oil prices is that omicron is "reportedly less severe and if more good news follows, we can all relax a little and the downside risks to the economy will abate." January West Texas Intermediate crude (clf22) rose $3.23, or 4.9%, to settle at $69.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

Gold ends lower Monday as inflation, Fed interest-rate outlook remain in focus

This picture taken on November 8, 2020 shows a jewellery craftsman cleaning gold rings at the Makmur Gold workshop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia's Kelantan state. - Demand for the safe-haven commodity has soared in Malaysia during the coronavirus pandemic and it is not only professional investors who are cashing in, but small businesses too. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-Malaysia-economy-gold, FOCUS by Patrick Lee (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images) By mohd rasfan/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images METALS STOCKS.
ForexTV.com

USD/CAD Price Tumbling to 1.27 as USD Retraces, WTI Gains

USD/CAD is in a two-day downtrend at the latest and renews an intraday low. WTI oil rallies to renew week-highs amid risky sentiment, weaker dollar. Added to the US Tier 2 data are Canadian trade data and PMIs. Before Friday’s US CPI release, risk catalysts are more important. The USD/CAD price accepts bids to refresh … Continued.
investing.com

Oil Up After Saudi Arabia Hikes Crude Prices for Asia, U.S.

Investing.com – Oil was up Monday morning in Asia after Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude headed to Asia and the U.S. Meanwhile, indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear deal seem to have hit a deadlock. Brent oil futures rose 1.96% to $71.25...
Seeking Alpha

CLR Is An Example Of Why Shale Industry Is Not Responsive To Higher Oil & Gas Prices

The core Bakken acreage in CLR's portfolio seems to be mostly spent, leaving Continental with few options but to manage a halt in production growth, while aiming for profits. Investment thesis: After almost a full decade of chasing production growth at the expense of profits, the shale industry is now discovering the benefits of aiming for profits instead. Continental Resources (CLR) is not only concerned with aiming for profits, perhaps building on its current dividend yield of about 1.9%, but also with trying to preserve its prime acreage portfolio as much as possible, in order to prevent becoming over-dependent on second-tier acreage. I foresee a balancing act, where higher oil & gas prices will lead to a slight increase in drilling second-tier acreage, which will cut into profit margins. Continental will probably pull back on second-tier acreage drilling in response to lower oil & gas prices, which will lead to a slight decline in overall production. It will keep prime acreage drilling rates steady unless the oil and gas markets will do something drastic, with sustained consequences. It is difficult to ascertain at what point it may run out of prime acreage, but when that will happen, Continental will have a very hard time maintaining profitability. For now, it should continue providing steady profits, dividend returns as well as improve on its debt situation.
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Gives Up Early Gains on Friday

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially rallied on Friday, reaching as high as $69.12 before turning around. It is also worth noting that the 200-day EMA sits there as well, and there was the non-farm payroll announcement that was much weaker than anticipated. Because of this, we did see quite a bit of downward pressure after the initial push higher, in what had been looking very much like a nice recovery.
