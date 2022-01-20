ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Of The Best Steakhouses In New York City

By Caitlin Horsfield
Whether it’s an elaborate lunch, a fancy business dinner, or a special date, a steakhouse is never a bad idea.

Steakhouses are dining staples in New York City, and dining at one of NYC’s classiest steakhouses is bound to leave an impression. While some are iconic spots that have been considered a go-to for years and others are on the newer side, we must admit they are all extremely tasty. Continue reading to find out which ones we consider to be the top 10 steakhouses in NYC.

1. Cote

A sleek Korean steakhouse from restaurateur Simon Kim featuring a rotation of four steaks that change daily and are cooked on table grills.

Address : 16 W 22nd St

Hours : Monday- Sunday 5 pm- 11 pm

More info: their website .

2. Benjamin

Benjamin is consistently ranked as one of the best restaurants in New York City. Their $375 meat filled sandwich is a sight to behold, although they do have a menu full of much classier choices as well.

Address : 52 East 41st Street; 23 East 40th Street

Hours : Tuesday-Friday 11:30 am- 11 pm, Saturday 4 pm- 11 pm

More info : their website .

3. Peter Luger Steak House

Peter Lugers Steakhouse is probably the most well known steakhouse in all of New York City. It consistently makes the ranking for at least one Michelin star and that steak sauce is just to die for.

Address : 178 Broadway, Brooklyn

Hours : Monday- Saturday: 11:45 am- 9:15 pm, Sunday 12:45 pm- 9:15 pm

More info : their website .

4. Strip House

Strip House is an iconic New York steak restaurant. The decor is a luxurious deep red which sets the mood for any special occasion.

Address : 13 East 12th Street

Hours : Sunday- Monday: 4 pm- 9 pm, Tuesday- Thursday: 4 pm- 10 pm, Friday- Saturday: 4 pm- 11 pm

More info : their website .

5. Bowery Meat Company

If you’re looking for an intimate experience, you’ll find it at Bowery Meat Company. With seating for only 35 in their private dining room, this meat centric restaurant is also great for private events.

Address : 9 East 1st Street

Hours : Sunday- Monday 5 pm- 9:30 pm, Tuesday- Thursday 5 pm- 10 pm, Friday- Saturday 5 pm- 10:30 pm

More info : their website .

6. St. Anselm

St. Anselm combines Mediterranean, Asian, and local flavors into their delicious hearty plates.

Address : 355 Metropolitan Ave

Hours : Monday- Thursday 5 pm- 11 pm, Friday 5 pm- 12 am, Saturday 1 pm- 12 am, Sunday 1 pm- 11 pm

More info: their website .

7. Sparks Steak House

Sparks is a New York City institution. It was founded in 1966 and has been serving meat eaters with some of the best rib lamb chops ever since.

Address : 210 East 46th Street

Hours : Monday- Wednesday 12 pm- 10:30 pm, Thursday- Friday 12 pm- 11 pm, Saturday 4 pm- 11 pm, Sunday 3 pm- 9 pm

More info : their website .

8. Wolfgang’s

Wolfgang’s has five locations in New York City as well as 14 other locations across the world. Chef and owner Wolfgang Zwiener has more than 40 years of experience- some of those years having worked at Peter Lugers- and brings all that knowledge to his own brand and restaurant. Lunch and dinner are served seven days a week.

Address : 4 Park Avenue (and various other locations across NYC)

Hours : Monday- Thursday 11:30 am- 10 pm, Friday 11:30 am- 10:45 pm, Saturday 11:30 am- 11:45 pm, Sunday 11:30 am- 9:30 pm

More info : their website .

9. Gallagher’s Steakhouse

Beginning as a speakeasy, Gallaghers is one of Manhattan’s legendary steakhouses. Whether you choose the porterhouse, ribeye, bone-in sirloin, or any other of their options you definitely will not be disappointed.

Address : 228 W 52nd St

Hours : Sunday- Thursday 11:45 am- 10pm, Friday- Saturday 11:45 am- 11 pm

More info : their website .

10. Keens

Keens opened in NYC in 1885 in what once was the Herald Square Theater District and is the only surviving building of that era in the area. Their speciality, which was even written about in the New York Times in 1935, is Mutton Chops. They’re open every day of the year except for Christmas Day.

Address : 72 West 36th Street

Hours : Monday- Friday, 11:45 am- 10:30 pm, Saturday 5 pm- 10:30 pm, Sunday 5 pm- 9:30 pm

More info : their website .

