From Chad Michael Murray to Jesse Lee Soffer: Sophia Bush’s Dating History

Sophia Bush isn’t afraid to admit her past romances weren’t all perfect.

“My first experience with love was incredibly pure. The boy I loved had been one of my best friends from the time we were 9 years old,” the actress wrote in a personal essay published on Cosmopolitan in 2017. “In my 20s, when I was starting out my career as an actor, I wasn’t looking for a relationship, but one found me and became serious, even though I hadn’t planned to settle down until my 30s. But when the person you’re with asks you to marry him, you think: This must be happening because it’s supposed to.”

Bush married Chad Michael Murray in April 2005. After their split the following year, the John Tucker Must Die actress went on to date fellow One Tree Hill castmates James Lafferty and Austin Nichols and former Chicago P.D. costar Jesse Lee Soffer.

Back in 2014, Bush admitted she “dated a couple of the wrong guys,” but also said she had a “great love” in her life.

Since 2020, the Chalet Girl star has been dating Grant Hughes, an entrepreneur who cofounded the organization FocusMotion Health, based in Santa Monica. The pair were first spotted together in May of that year, holding hands while taking a stroll through Malibu.

In June 2021, the couple attended the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Bush’s Hulu film False Positive, also starring Ilana Glazer and Justin Theroux. Though they’ve been spotted out together a few times, the actress has largely kept the relationship private.

“It’s hard to have nothing that’s yours,” the Drunk History alum told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021, explaining why she’s dialed back the amount of personal details she shares with the public. “And when you are a person who lives in the public eye, everybody wants to pick over everything and that can be really tricky.”

She added that she’d rather use her fame to discuss the issues that are important to her, like women’s rights and environmental justice. “I don’t really hide what’s going on in my life, but I don’t flaunt it,” she told ET.

The This Is Us alum has been vocal about how becoming famous at such a young age was difficult, which is one reason she keeps her romances close to the vest.

“We were in our early 20s playing high school kids and we didn’t know anything. We were babies,” she said of her time on OTH in June 2021. “And it was madness. It was actually, like, kind of scary and intimidating and confusing. … I think about how intense it felt.”